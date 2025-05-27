Dyson’s new Cool CF1 fan brings quiet, compact cooling into the home

It’s been over 15 years since Dyson branched out into the personal cooling space. As befits a company obsessed with new ways of moving air around – be it for cleaning or drying – Dyson fans are all about accelerating airflow, providing a cooling breeze without the need for any mechanical chilling.

Dyson Cool CF1 (Image credit: Dyson)

A key part of the appeal is the absence of spinning blades, a party trick that uses physics to accelerate the airflow through the circular opening and provide an instantly soothing, smooth and near silent draft. This innovation uses the Coandă effect, which describes how a fluid jet of air or liquid adheres to a surface and creates a drop in surrounding pressure.

Dyson Cool CF1 (Image credit: Dyson)

The revival of the CF1 includes several enhancements, starting with a new LCD screen to help control the fan’s various settings. These now include better oscillation settings, ten speeds and a new sleep timer that can be used to dim the display and adjust the speed throughout the night.

Dyson Cool CF1 in night mode (Image credit: Dyson)

A great deal of attention has been put into making the Cool CF1 quiet and energy efficient. At maximum speed, the device consumes a maximum of 30 watts, with Dyson’s own brushless DC motors providing a flexible range of speeds. Even at full power, the noise levels don’t exceed 29dB, making the fan perfect for use in the bedroom of even the lightest sleeper.

According to Dyson design engineer Logan Thomson, ‘the original bladeless fan revolutionised the way we think about airflow, combining cutting-edge engineering with sleek, safe, and efficient design. This latest iteration builds on those core benefits by introducing modern upgrades like intelligent features, including sleep mode, to meet the demands of today’s customers.’

(Image credit: Dyson)

Safe, near silent and compact enough to keep on your desk or nightstand, the Dyson Cool CF1 brings the breeze with style and visual simplicity.

Dyson Cool CF1, £249.99 at Dyson stores and Dyson.co.uk, @Dyson

Dyson Cool CF1 (Image credit: Dyson)