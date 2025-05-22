Dyson pares down the vacuum cleaner to its most minimal form with the PencilVac
Enabled by new motor technology, Dyson’s forthcoming PencilVac is designed to squeeze into spots other vacuums can’t go
The latest product to emerge from the secretive Dyson labs in Wiltshire takes the form factor of the vacuum cleaner and compresses it. The new Dyson PencilVac won’t appear on the market until 2026, so you have at least six months to marvel at the technical achievement and wonder whether this ultra-slim cleaning machine is the ideal solution for your living space.
Dyson makes no bones about the PencilVac’s USP – a vacuum that can hang in a cupboard, slip behind a door, scoot under the sofa and generally get into the nooks and crannies of everyday life without taking up any more space than is necessary. It’s the kind of proposition that will appeal to urban buyers across the world, whether they’re in London or Singapore.
At just 38mm in diameter and 1.16m long, the PencilVac certainly lives up to its name. Whether it’ll perform as well as its broader siblings remains to be seen, but after having witnessed the company’s commitment to dust-busting and particle filtering at first hand, we’re hopeful it’ll be a handy little performer.
The heart of the machine is a newly developed electric motor, the smallest and fastest ever developed by the company. The Dyson Hyperdymium motor spins at 140,000 rpm, ushering in cleaning at the sub-micron level, with the signature laser-style illumination seeking out errant particles and hidden dust bunnies to scoop up.
The cleaning head itself is more mop-like than we’ve come to expect. With four fluffy cones that collect and eject long hair without clogging the two brush bars (Dyson has imaginatively called this the Fluffycones cleaner head), there’s also a dust-compressing system that maximises the amount you can collect. To empty, open the slender device and push the syringe-style mechanism straight into the bin.
A hot swappable battery for a total cleaning time of an hour, an LCD information screen (as well as app connectivity) rounds out the tech package. The PencilVac weighs in at just 1.8kg. The accessories include a stair-cleaning tool and a magnetic floor charging dock.
Dyson PencilVac, available soon from Dyson.co.uk, @Dyson
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Welcome to io: OpenAI acquires Jony Ive’s secret startup to shape the form of future AI
Jony Ive’s LoveFrom has spent two years assembling io, a crack team of specialists to visualise the physical form of Artificial Intelligence. Newly acquired by Sam Altman at ChatGPT, this tech supergroup hopes to re-shape the landscape of Silicon Valley and our relationship with tech
-
Chelsea Flower Show unfurled: a year of pause, thought and promise
This week’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show – now in its 112th year – has begun to reveal its defining spirit. This year is one of tentative readjustment: a reassuring exploration of the ‘future garden’, and the ways in which landscape design might tackle climate and conservation challenges
-
Milan exhibition celebrates 20 years of Armani Privé: ‘Haute couture is fashion when it becomes art’
Hosted at the Tadao Ando-designed Armani/Silos, ‘Giorgio Armani Privé 2005-2025, Twenty Years of Haute Couture’ displays an expansive collection of the Italian designer’s showstopping haute couture creations
-
We put the new ultra-compact Dyson Car+Boat handheld vacuum through its paces
A cordless handheld vacuum pitched at a plethora of tasks, Dyson has tasked the new Car+Boat with far-reaching functionality without compromising performance
-
Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 winners announced
Discover the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 winners: innovation across all forms of domestic technology and product design
-
Dyson masters the mop: new WashG1 powers into home cleaning
As he launches the Dyson WashG1, Sir James Dyson talks to Wallpaper* about the new ‘wet cleaning’ device, the stumbling blocks on the road to a circular economy, and the shape of things to come
-
Four new Dyson ‘clean tech’ products launch a dust-busting, virus-eating assault on the home
Dyson’s new suite of ‘clean tech’ products will mop, purify and clean, alongside an even more sophisticated robotic vacuum option. Wallpaper* went to Singapore to find out more