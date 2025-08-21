In the historic centre of Almaty, a café-cum-wine shop exudes a convivial sense of place. Local studio NAAW sought to capture the spirit and vernacular of Kazakhstan’s largest city as a starting point and ongoing reference. Its previous urban coffee shop project, Fika, still stands out for its whimsical interior and Soviet-era industrial details; an influence that continues to reverberate within this new venture.

Six Coffee + Wine, Almaty

Six Coffee + Wine was designed as a transitional space: ‘from morning to evening and from coffee to wine’. Accordingly, five interconnected rooms offer diverse atmospheres through distinct material and colour palettes. In the ‘morning’ section of the bar, warm yellow tones and soft pinks reinforce the tactile, temporal theme, while a corridor leading to the kitchen and restrooms sees a shift to darker hues, as a transitional zone.

Lighting modulation is crucial here, achieved through bespoke shutters and, more distinctly, stained glass windows created in collaboration with artist and activist Zhanel Shakhan. Inspired by the city’s Ascension Cathedral, these lend the room a baroque-like quality. Another nod to Almaty’s broader legacy is visible on the interior walls, featuring limestone embedded with seashells, similar to those on the façades of the Republic Palace and Arasan Baths.

Throughout the space, lighting fixtures were sourced from Pholk, Verpan, and &Tradition, with much of the furniture being custom-made. Travertine tables are complemented by seating inspired by traditional yurt furniture from Aq Objects, while the playful ‘Plopp’ chairs provide a striking contrast. The undulating carved bar counter is anchored by a bespoke, curved stainless steel light fixture, serving as a sculptural focal point at the heart of the café. Works by Almaty-based photographer Bauyrzhan Sabit are displayed throughout.

Chef Ussennov Bakhtiyar’s menu begins with continental brunch staples, while the salmon and red caviar platter, served alongside baku tomatoes in gremolata, hard-boiled eggs, and rye bread, offers a more regional taste. Check the pastries counter for a treat. Lunch and dinner menus feature dishes inspired by various cuisines, from an inventive croissant burger with chicken schnitzel to more formal options, like slow-cooked veal cheeks with ptitim in oyster sauce or an aromatic chicken broth with homemade noodles and meatballs.

Six Coffee + Wine is located at Abay Ave 17, Almaty 050000, Kazakhstan.