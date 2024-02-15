At Kazakh café Fika, whimsical interiors meet Soviet-era industrial detailing
Fika, designed by Studio NAAW, is a joyful café and restaurant in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest and most developed city, captivates for its dramatic contrast between a modern skyline and the scenic Trans-Ili Alatau mountains. It’s this rare symbiotic relationship between urban and natural landscapes that keeps on inspiring local designers and artisans to innovate, as is evident in Studio NAAW’s recent design project for Fika.
Step inside Fika, designed by Studio NAAW
Located within the historical TurkSib Railway Workers’ House, a Soviet-era building that embodies the region’s industrial and architectural heritage, Fika’s design offers a beautiful blend of the old and new. The Kazakhstani architecture and design studio NAAW preserved the intricate 1950s Soviet-style ceiling mouldings and merged them with structural concrete detailing, reflecting a new wave of design in the city. The windows were also replaced with wooden metal frames, offering city views and allowing ample natural light to come in.
Fika’s spacious interior is thoughtfully divided into several zones based on function and seating type. Upon entering, visitors are welcomed by a selection of baked goods and a whimsical atmosphere. The left side features a bar with small coffee seating, an open bakery, armchairs, and several large tables. The breakfast menu offers a variety of brunch options, from any-style egg plates to bread and pastries, as well as delicious sweet treats.
The right side has a communal table for social gatherings and bench seating perched along the wall, close to wine shelves. The lunch and dinner menu offers everything from small sharing plates to larger dishes, such as soups and pasta. Towards the back of the room, a yellow-painted dado wall with monolithic sofas emerges, offering south-facing windows.
Furniture for the project was designed by NAAW Studio, inspired by the founders’ trips to Copenhagen, and crafted by local artisans using locally sourced wood for tables, stools, and cabinets. The use of upcycled plastic tables sourced from local recyclers is also noteworthy. The design also includes Danish pieces such as Hay chairs and lamps, &tradition chandeliers, and a Normann Copenhagen coffee table, which merge international design with the local context.
Art plays a significant role in Fika, with Nurbol Nurakhmet’s monumental work Constellation (2018) depicting the city of Almaty, incorporating a map with stars representing crucial points for its citizens. Another abstract work, by Assel Nussipkozhanova, addresses the contemporary agenda of artists in Kazakhstan and their relationship with cultural codes.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Famed Bauhaus master Anni Albers’ ground-breaking collection on view at the Blanton Museum
‘Anni Albers: In Thread and On Paper’ highlights her shift from weaving to printmaking through her illustrious works over the last 40 years of her career
By Lauren Jones Published
-
The architects who built Palm Springs: midcentury modernism focus
We shine the spotlight on the architects who built Palm Springs, looking back at the Wallpaper* archives and inspired by Palm Springs Modernism Week 2024, which launches today (15 February)
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Lancia Ypsilon EV debuts as a limited edition with Cassina interiors
The Lancia Ypsilon marks the start of this iconic automaker’s renaissance as it revives its emphasis on true Italian elegance
By Jonathan Bell Published