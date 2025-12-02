Add a pop of colour to your wrist this season with these bold watches

Brightly coloured watches, from Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe and more, are just the thing for the winter season

bright watches
Left, Carrera Day-Date watch with black and red dial, £3,650, by Tag Heuer and right, Seamaster Diver 300M watch with orange rubber strap, £5,800, by Omega
(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)
Brightly coloured watches are having a moment. Whether it is a neon strap, glittering rainbow indices or a more subtle hue on the dial, watch brands from Rolex to Cartier, Patek Philippe to Tag Heuer, are leaning into the colour spectrum. Here are some of our favourites.

Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding watch, £56,600, by Audemars Piguet

(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)

Nautilus 7010/1R-013 watch with purple dial, £51,370, by Patek Philippe

(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)

RM 07-01 Automatic watch with baguette-set dial and bezel, CHF 816,000 (£877,192), by Richard Mille

(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)

Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra Thin watch with burgundy-lacquered dial, £106,000, by Vacheron Constantin

(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)

Tank Louis Cartier watch with golden sunray-effect dial and yellow gold beaded crown set with a sapphire, £12,600, by Cartier

(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)

BR-05 watch with ice blue steel dial, £3,900, by Bell & Ross

(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)

Oyster Perpetual 41 watch with pistachio dial, £5,650, by Rolex

(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)

Polo Date High Jewellery watch with rainbow bezel and indexes, price on request, by Piaget

(Image credit: Photography/set design Weiy u Lin & Fei Yang)

This article appears in the December 2025 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 6 November. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.

