Add a pop of colour to your wrist this season with these bold watches
Brightly coloured watches, from Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe and more, are just the thing for the winter season
Brightly coloured watches are having a moment. Whether it is a neon strap, glittering rainbow indices or a more subtle hue on the dial, watch brands from Rolex to Cartier, Patek Philippe to Tag Heuer, are leaning into the colour spectrum. Here are some of our favourites.
This article appears in the December 2025 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 6 November. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
-
At its academy, Prada sets an agenda for the future: ‘Technology cannot replace the ability to work with your hands’
Wallpaper* takes a trip to the Prada Group Academy in Scandicci, Tuscany, where Prada CEO Andrea Guerra and CMO Lorenzo Bertelli outline the future of Italian craft on the institution’s 25th anniversary
-
Nadia Lee Cohen distils a distant American memory into an unflinching new photo book
‘Holy Ohio’ documents the British photographer and filmmaker’s personal journey as she reconnects with distant family and her earliest American memories
-
Hunker down in a perfectly equipped work-from-home hub this winter
If your WFH set-up needs an upgrade, or if you need to kit out a new small business from scratch, we’ve got you covered