Wallpaper* editors are a bit like plants: at the first hint of spring sunshine, we perk up, emerging from behind our screens to venture out into the world.

What better moment than this season of momentum to launch our new series, where each month we’ll highlight the products, places and experiences we’ve bookmarked – and that you won’t want to miss.

March signals the start of sweet spring staycations, the release of the album we’ve been waiting seven years for, and a whole host of exciting art exhibitions. Plus: what to read, how to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, and where to find London’s best baked potato. Dust off your calendars – it’s time to emerge from hibernation.

The gallery: Santi

Queer Mutations, 2026, velvet, foam cushion, stacked newsprint, engraved nickel communion tray (Image credit: M Lissoni and Santi, London. Photography by Damian Griffiths.)

Gabriel Annouka, senior designer

A wave of warmth and tangible sunshine in London means I’m finally leaving the house on purpose. High on my must-see list is ‘Holy Bite’, the solo show by artist M Lissoni at Santi, a new contemporary gallery in Camden. The exhibition promises relics, nails, copper hangings and (a little bit of) faith, faith, faith. Masterclasses on myth-making and irreverent cross-examination of institutional belief systems – like Catholicism – are exactly the kind of humour I want back in my bloodstream after hibernation.

'Holy Bite' by M Lissoni is on view at Santi until 14 March 2026.

The staycation: Kip Hideaways

(Image credit: Kip Hideaways)

Tianna Williams, staff writer

This month I am making a journey up north to Shropshire, the countryside county in which I grew up. I haven't been back in five years and am very much looking forward to taking a trip down memory lane, breathing in the fresh country air (and manure, let’s be honest), and setting up camp in a quintessentially cosy pub.

Naturally, working for a design-led magazine, I wanted to book somewhere that matched the location’s aesthetic, and turned to Kip Hideaways. I have been following the boutique rental company for years and have long admired their beautifully designed stays, which really elevate a UK staycation. I chose The Smithy, a quirky little bolthole on the North Welsh border. I fell in love with the building’s history – it was once a 19th-century blacksmith’s workshop – and its exposed brickwork and beams. It has been beautifully restored with enough space for a cosy wood burner, mini kitchen and big tub, a perfect spot to relax after a day exploring the blustery Shropshire Hills.

The exhibitions: David Hockney, Rachel Whiteread, Catherine Opie, Hannah Murray and Milly Thompson

Artwork by Hannah Murray (Image credit: Hannah Murray)

Hannah Silver, art, culture, watches & jewellery editor

Spring always ushers in exciting new art exhibitions, and this year is no different. As well as the headliners – David Hockney at the Serpentine, Rachel Whiteread at Gagosian and (especially) Catherine Opie at the National Portrait Gallery – there is a crop of exciting lesser-known openings. I’m particularly looking forward to Hannah Murray at Ginny On Frederick and Milly Thompson at Baltic.

The album: 'Sexistential'

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

Charlotte Gunn, director of digital content

Happy Robyn month to those who celebrate. The Swedish pop icon is back with her first album in seven years – 'Sexistential' – due for release on 27 March. The first singles (‘Dopamine’, ‘Talk To Me’, ‘Sexistential’) signal a return to the euphoric dance-pop of her most-lauded albums, 'Robyn' and 'Body Talk'. It feels like the world – perhaps in a post-'Brat' era – is finally ready to acknowledge and celebrate Robyn’s influence over the modern pop landscape. Undoubtedly responsible for some of the most perfectly crafted tracks of the last two decades (‘Call Your Girlfriend’, ‘With Every Heartbeat’, ‘Dancing On My Own’), this year, Robyn has already secured a Harry Styles support slot, fronted an Acne campaign (shot by Nadia Lee Cohen), and announced her own tour dates for summer 2026. ‘I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny,’ she said when news of the album broke – a good mantra to live by.

Pre-order 'Sexistential' on vinyl.

The hotel: The Bloomsbury

(Image credit: The Doyle Collection)

Anna Solomon, digital staff writer

Everyone knows that 17 March is St Patrick’s Day, but it was news to me that the entire month is Irish Heritage Month. In London, two storied Irish names are flying the flag: hotel group The Doyle Collection and Waterford Crystal, the crystal house founded in 1783 in Ireland’s southeast.

I’ll be saying ‘slàinte’ at The Bloomsbury Hotel – The Doyle Collection’s literary London address – where, for the whole month, a menu of bespoke cocktails will showcase the tastes of Ireland: whiskey and Guinness (naturally), layered with chocolate bitters, malt whiskey cream and Irish sea moss. They’ll be served in Waterford’s Lismore Martini glass, inspired by the Gothic flourishes of Lismore Castle, and accompanied by hearty fare like seafood chowder and Guinness cake.

I’m especially keen to visit The Bloomsbury as I’ve yet to see its Coral Room (pictured above), a 1920s grand-salon fantasy reimagined in 2017 by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio.

The lunch spot: Caviar House & Prunier

(Image credit: Caviar House & Prunier)

Melina Keays, entertaining director

I am looking forward to strolling down Piccadilly and having a baked potato for my lunch. A modest proposal, you might think – but think again. The potato will be lavished with caviar, a magnificent dish newly on the menu at Caviar House & Prunier. This long-established caviar institution offers its own farmed Prunier caviar, and, of course, there will be an extensive range of vodka and champagnes to perfectly complement the dish.

There is something sublime about the combination of creamy, crispy baked potato with the mineral, saline delicacy of caviar. Their textures and flavours (along with a generous dollop of sour cream) meld together beautifully. A luxurious experience awaits.

The book: ‘What Am I, A Deer?’

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Sofia de la Cruz, travel editor

I’m excited to read What Am I, A Deer? by British author Polly Barton, who is also a translator from Japanese. Funnily enough, I’ve already read some of the novels she has translated, including the bewildering Butter by Asako Yuzuki. She is also the author of the thought-provoking non-fiction Porn: An Oral History, published by Fitzcarraldo Editions.

Ten pages in, and I’m already hooked. Barton’s masterful use of language makes for a sharp, mind-racing literary debut. The novel follows a young woman’s fresh start in Frankfurt, where she works at a gaming company. Gaming, however, seems less compelling to her than a stranger she encounters during her daily commute. The story unfolds through a witty, explosive stream of consciousness. It’s between the lines of this cascade of thoughts that we come to know a character in the process of understanding herself and her desires.

The studio: Unknown Works

The Unknown Works-designed Beatriz González exhibition at the Barbican (Image credit: Henry Woide)

Ellie Stathaki, architecture & environment director

Later this month, I am having lunch with the lovely people at Unknown Works. We are catching up to talk about what’s on and what’s coming up in the dynamic world of their still-relatively-young practice. The studio recently designed the Barbican’s new show on the life and works of Colombian artist Beatriz González. As they often do, the architects pushed the boundaries of materials, opting to use paper throughout the exhibition – from staircase linings to screens, display furniture and solid block monolithic benches. The team worked with an intriguing 100 percent paper product called Honext, formed in layers through CNC machining. I hope to be able to visit the show soon, too – it’s on until 10 May 2026 at the Art Gallery.

The museum: The New Museum

(Image credit: Courtesy OMA/bloomimages.de)

Anna Fixsen, US editor

I will never forget the moment, about nine years ago, when an eagle-eyed architect friend spotted something curious: Rem Koolhaas traipsing across the roof of the New Museum. My journalistic spidey-sense signalled only one thing, that OMA must have been tapped or was in the running for an overhaul of the SANAA-designed Bowery monolith. Sure enough, in October 2017, the news was officially made public. Fast forward to 2026 and the New Museum is finally on the cusp of unveiling the 60,000 sq ft extension, designed by OMA New York in partnership with Cooper Robertsen. The big reveal is set to take place on 21 March with what promises to be one of the most exciting cultural openings of the year. Things I am looking forward to? A glimpse into how OMA partner Shohei Shigematsu resolved the museum’s notoriously annoying circulation (sorry, SANAA); a whole array of programmatic bells and whistles, including studio space; plus, a snazzy new restaurant designed by Shohei himself.