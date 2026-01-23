A week of watches

Louis Vuitton's Escale Worldtime (left); TAG Heuer's Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph (right) (Image credit: Future)

Bill Prince, editor-in-chief

The beginning of the week was spent in Milan at the sixth annual gathering known as LVMH Watch Week. This start-of-year event for the group’s nine watch-producing brands acts as both a showcase and a tip sheet for the year ahead, with brands including TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith, Tiffany & Co. and, of course, Louis Vuitton itself unveiling new line-ups of timepieces that – in some cases – pointed to firm trends across the industry: smaller case sizes, wider use of precious metals (Tiffany & Co. revealed a stunning platinum-cased chronograph, the Timer, complete with a 'Tiffany Blue' lacquer dial) and, more generally, a greater emphasis on design. This was evident in a refreshed series of Escale models at Louis Vuitton, an extension of the Defy line at Zenith, and the brace of dial names now housed within LV’s watchmaking centre in Geneva, La Fabrique du Temps.

Here, the celebrated duo of Michel Navas and Enrico Barbasini are overseeing the development of Gerald Genta and Daniel Roth – the former now represented by the cushion-shaped Geneva Time Only, the latter demonstrating its mastery of shape with the (literally) dazzling Extra Plat Rose Gold Skeleton. Further props went to TAG Heuer for producing its first split-seconds chronograph in a wristwatch, and to Hublot CEO Julien Tornare for creatively corralling last year’s Novak Djokovic Goat Edition Big Bang Unico into a colour-coordinated continuation model designed to keep pace with the world number four’s tournament wins across all three surfaces.

A sonic homecoming

(Image credit: Atef & Qassem Swaitat)

Gabriel Annouka, senior designer

At Café Oto last week, Majazz Project’s Palestinian Sound Archive spun field recordings, Bedouin yarghoul melodies, radio fragments and carefully restored records from Palestine. It was a joyful listening night celebrating sonic heritage through rare, beautifully designed cassette releases (pure nostalgia), rounded off with a playful DJ set by Daniele Mizar.

A playful pilgrimage

(Image credit: Ailis Bickford)

Ailis Bickford, project manager

This week, I braved the rain and ventured to West London for Priest’s exhibition, Paper Cut, at the Saatchi Gallery in Sloane Square. The installation playfully unpacks childhood through a series of life-size renderings of key objects that shape art and creativity in one’s formative years. Priest dissects childhood play by magnifying recognisable objects; as you move through the space, it invites you to evaluate prevalent issues in London, from the housing and education crisis to youth violence. Priest: Paper Cut is a free exhibition, open until January 25.

A lunch that lingered

(Image credit: Ellie Stathaki)

Ellie Stathaki, architecture & environment director

My photos are never as good as the professional ones, but looking back at my visit to Mezzogiorno a week ago makes me want to go again. The new restaurant has just opened on the ground floor of London’s Corinthia Hotel, designed by Afroditi Krassa to provide expertly balanced, welcoming comfort – and that’s before even trying the food. Seen here: the red shrimp starter, a personal favourite; parmigiana di melanzane; and a generous dollop of tiramisu. For the full review, read here.

A literary looking-ahead

(Image credit: Hannah Silver)

Hannah Silver, art, culture, watches & jewellery editor

For a culture editor, January offers an exciting chance to preview key launches for the year ahead. This month, I have particularly enjoyed reading Granta’s upcoming April release, The Wonderful World That Almost Was: A Life of Peter Hujar and Paul Thek. Tracing their creative, tumultuous partnership, it offers a rare peek into the lives of two criminally overlooked artists.

An Electric night

(Image credit: A24)

Charlotte Gunn, director of digital content

I finally caught Marty Supreme at my favourite London cinema, the Electric on Portobello Road, and it was a riot. Chaotic, original and not really about ping pong at all, the film shares the same farcical, kinetic energy as one of the best flms of last year, One Battle After Another. Ahead of the screening, I stopped by Jackson Boxer’s Dove and found it far more compelling than its predecessor, Orosay. The tuna ragù, in particular, was a standout.

A snowy sojourn

(Image credit: Anna Fixsen)

Anna Fixsen, US editor