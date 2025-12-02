The story of RBW Cars is one of rebirth but also of global expansion, all through the translation of an iconic – but overlooked – British automotive classic into a contemporary object of desire. Established by Peter Swain in 2017, RBW offers a slightly alternative take on the electrified restomod pathway. Whereas companies like Lunaz and Electrogenic pride themselves on retrofitting EV systems into old classics – creating stunning restorations in the process – RBW starts with a clean sheet. This is an all-new car.

RBW GT EV (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

The perceptive will note the close resemblance between RBW’s Roadster and the upcoming GT model and the MGB, that utter stalwart of the 1960s and 1970s sports car scene. MG manufactured over half a million between 1963 and 1980, selling the little sports car around the world.

The MG's success ensured a strong owner community and hence a thriving market for spares and new parts. As a result, the MGB lives on thanks to British Motor Heritage (BMH), a Cotswolds-based company that continues to supply brand-new bodyshells for the MGB Roadster, GT and Midget models, along with the classic Mini.

The RBW Roadster EV uses the classic MGB bodyshell (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

By combining BMH’s manufacturing know-how with a crack team of automotive engineers, Swain came up with a tantalising prospect – a brand-new EV platform, atop which sits a lovingly hand-crafted and individually specified body and interior. RBW was set up to make this a reality. Technical director Ian Mills has over 25 years’ experience working on EVs, including for several major brands. He was approached by Swain to create a new platform for a modern-day MGB.

RBW Roadster EV (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

‘[The MGB] has a bit of style, it looks great – it has a bit of spirit and soul,’ Mills says, adding that the availability of both Roadster and GT bodyshells offers flexibility, while the car’s small size meant that there was a good balance of weight to range and therefore performance. As well as having its own facility in Lichfield, north-east of Birmingham, the firm is making progress on a new factory in Virginia, USA. Dedicated dealerships are bringing the model to Bermuda and Hong Kong, while Japan is on the horizon.

RBW Roadster EV (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

All these territories were also big markets for the original MG version of the car. As well as the proprietary platform, RBW also owns the rights to the body shape, ensuring the ongoing survival of this friendly, trimly proportioned machine. Back in the early 1960s, the MGB debuted as a convertible, ensuring a robust bodyshell that was only strengthened more by the introduction of Pininfarina’s elegant hatchback GT in 1965.

The RBW GT (left) will join the line up in 2026 (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

RBW’s bespoke platform is modular, meaning that in the future it could be resized to accommodate other car models (a certain American sports car is being mooted). The weight distribution of the battery and motors mimics the original engine and gearbox shape to maintain weight distribution. Power is substantially increased over the original with an uprated battery pack now available as well. Motors come from established and experienced industry supplier the Schaeffler Group and future batteries will also be assembled by RBW.

Interior trim can be finished to the customer's exacting specification (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

Another example of the RBW Roadster's bespoke interior (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

As mentioned at the outset, this is no restoration but a brand-new car. Many of the MGB’s core components – lights, trim, etc – are still being made, but the suspension system is all new and bears no relationship to the original car. Inside and out, customers are encouraged to indulge themselves with customisation, whether it’s painstakingly removing the seams on the body shell or specifying Harris Tweed on the interior. ‘It’s a Fabergé egg of a vehicle,’ says Mills, ‘we want people to hand them down to their children and grandchildren.’

Upgraded audio and connectivity are paired with new gauges (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

From next year, RBW will supply a 50kWh battery as standard, along with fast-charge capability. That should take the range of the Roadster from 150 to around 200 miles. The GT body shell will also join the line-up, with a more spacious interior that Power is more than ample, but this not an out-and-out performer but the kind of practical yet characterful daily driver that works well in city or country. ‘We want this vehicle to be fun, handle well and be safe,’ says Mills.

Every detail has been carefully considered, inside and out (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

A drizzly drive around the factory environs showcases the Roadster’s potential. Not quite sunny enough to get the hood down (currently manually operated with an electric version in the works), it was nonetheless perfect for gauging the car’s road manners and ease of use.

A bespoke drive selector completes the interior (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

Every detail has been considered, from the round digital gauges (supplied by Smiths) to the beautifully trimmed interior and classic-style thin-rimmed steering wheel. It handles well, too, responding to the welcome turn of speed created by the electric motor, yet also retains the small scale and physically engaging relationship that an old car has with the road.

RBW EV Cars has a workshop in Lichfield, UK (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

RBW has no relationship with the current MG brand, now part of China’s SAIC Motor. And while 2025’s MG Cyberster is, on the face of it, an electric two-seater sports car, the two vehicles could not be more different. With American production imminent, as well as new dealership presences on the East and West Coast, this timeless design is getting a much deserved second wind in the electric age.

RBW Roadster, an EV inspired by a classic (Image credit: RBW EV Cars)

RBW Roadster and GT, from around £120,000, for more information visit RBWEVcars.com, @RBWClassicElectric