While the new Kia PV5 Passenger EV is undoubtedly a ‘van with windows’, it is also arguably the most modern, best-looking and capable one on the market. That’s because its basic underpinnings were designed from the outset to be full-electric camper van only, and to offer equally good variants.

The PV5 Passenger model can carry five (with a seven-seater PV7 coming soon); the metal-floored PV5 Cargo is optimised for hauling commercial stuff and the PV5 Chassis Cab shares the Cargo’s front section to which all kinds of boxes – from freezer cabinets to food truck fit-outs – can be added at the back.

Sticking with the Passenger version for this review, to these eyes the PV5 has something of the Stormtrooper carrier from Star Wars about it. It certainly attracts a lot of attention on the road and sounds a little space-age at low speeds too, emitting a mysterious audio soundtrack below sub-20mph (to let people know it’s coming), turning to a very quiet electric whoosh at higher speeds.

The design of the PV5 is in keeping with the current Kia EV line-up – think forthcoming small EV2 to very large EV9 – so that means a largely ‘closed mouth’ upper front face with slim and angled headlights that define and accentuate the edges of the vehicle rather than dominate.

Bold geometric shapes and lines govern the three-dimensional and graphic design and colour is important too: the same-colour body section and roof are separated by a gloss black middle encompassing all the window pillars and bonnet with more matt black cladding around the wheel arches and side sills to frame the central body further.

With gloss black also featuring strongly on the cross-shaped wheels it’s a very graphic, original and modern ensemble. As the Kia brand is too young to draw on heritage from successful former vehicles, there are no retro-inspired camper van vibes here, as there clearly are in the design of the VW ID. Buzz – the PV5’s most direct rival but at almost double the price.

And as the PV5 is Kia’s first purpose-built van, its designers have managed to offer loads of clever cabin functionality, from a long and horizontal storage hole between the raised driver’s seat and helpfully low door sill step. Head, shoulder and knee room all round is superb, with diagonally aligned and textured ledges behind the front seats acting as large and effective footrests for rear passengers.

In the boot, multiple deep below-floor storage cubby holes can stop shopping bags rolling around and when rear seats are folded it becomes a huge 2,300-litre cuboid luggage space. Another neat touch not seen so often on other EVs to date, is a little light behind the front and centre recharging flap that can be turned on with a press of a button to illuminate where to plug in more clearly at night-time (and when a lot of charging happens).

To drive the PV5 feels solid. It’s nothing to write home about in terms of dynamics – it’s based on a tall van after all – but it’s not supposed to be low and sporty. The PV5’s safety warning alerts do beep and boing too much for most sane humans – like all modern Kia EVs – but they can be fairly easily unchecked according to each journey’s needs via a steering wheel button short-cut.

Two batteries are offered – a 51.5 kWh unit good for 183 miles or a 71.2 kWh version that can cover 256 miles – and the PV5 range is keenly priced. Kia is also working with specialist firms to offer bed and cooking facilities to additionally offer the PV5 as a bona fide 21st Camper van (see the brand’s WKNDER concept for evidence of how cool that could look).

In summary, the PV5 feels like something genuinely fresh in the market today and could just become a future classic.

Kia PV5, from £32,205, Kia.com, @KiaUK