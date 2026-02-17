One of the golden rules of restomodding is that you start with an acknowledged classic, rather than try and transform a historic also-ran into a contemporary machine (there are, of course, exceptions). That’s certainly the case with Autoforma’s take on the Volvo P1800 ES, the Norrsken, revealed here in sketch and render form, alongside a pristine example of the original.

Autoforma isn’t the first company to offer a new take on the evergreen P1800, a lightly sporting two-door design that Volvo manufactured from 1961 to 1973. The car’s distinctive shape was penned by Pelle Petterson, overseen by the legendary Pietro Frua (then working for Carrozzeria Ghia), and the blend of Swedish function and Italian flair has never gone out of fashion.

A P1800 holds the world record for the highest ever recorded mileage, with a 1966 example travelling three million miles to date. Around one sixth of the total production was given over to the P1800ES model, a shooting brake-style mini estate introduced towards the end of the car’s run in 1972.

The 1800ES will form the basis of Autoforma’s new machine. The company is a spin-off venture from Niels van Roij Design, recently seen here with its remarkable transformation of a 1981 Rolls-Royce Corniche into a unique shooting brake. Autoforma will follow a similar path but focus on (very limited) series production, rather than one-offs.

‘For us, the P1800ES is not simply “a great looking car.” It is an archetype of the Volvo body language at its most refined: intelligent, human centred, and (especially at the time of its conception) quietly progressive,’ van Roij told Wallpaper*, ‘Reinterpreting it allows us to explore the best of both worlds: heritage and modernity, usability and emotion through a deeply considered car design process.’

From the name Norrsken (‘northern lights’) to the three proposed design packages, the restomod is a celebration of all things Swedish. Autoforma describes the project as a ‘new interpretations of a Scandinavian design icon – from faithful tradition to bold contemporary expression – all rooted in restraint, craftsmanship, and everyday usability.’ As is common in the restomod community, every car will be built to a unique customer specification.

Under the skin, there are a host of upgrades. For a start, the Norrsken will have a tuned Volvo T5 five-cylinder engine, one of the marque’s great ICE powerplants, complete with new exhaust for sonorous performance. Other upgrades including new brakes, revised suspension, quicker steering and an upgraded transmission.

The Norrsken makes its debut with three bespoke liveries, the traditional ‘Heritage Heaven’ specification; the modern Scandi-inspired ‘Modern Marvel’ and ‘Forward Fashionista’, which emphasises the upgraded performance. Van Roij describes this as ‘the most expressive interpretation of Norrsken. Introduced as the launch specification, it pushes contemporary design and performance further – while remaining true to the essence of the P1800 ES.’

Stylistically, it’s as if the original P1800ES has been given an under the counter course of anabolic steroids, with a lowered ride height, new front grille and LED lights, a slightly more discrete use of chrome and – most notably of all – a widened stance with wheels cloaked in new carbon fibre wheelarches. Autoforma certainly hasn’t forgotten the practicalities – this is an estate car after all – with a roof rack on the options list.

Inside, the basic character of the original P1800ES dashboard remains intact, only every surface is enhanced with more tactile premium materials, including aluminium, wood veneer, Alcantara and Scandinavian wool blends. New seats and centre console add more support and practicality, while the luggage compartment can be upgraded with leather luggage straps and even your own bespoke set of cases.

‘The Volvo P1800ES resonates with us because it represents one of the purest expressions of the elegant shooting brake archetype,’ says van Roij, ‘At Niels van Roij Design, mother company of Autoforma, shooting brakes a key part of the typical coachbuilding conversions we do. They combine dynamism with utility, sculpture with purpose. The P1800ES embodies that duality perfectly.’

‘In the specific case of the 1800ES, its glass tail, long roofline and restrained surfacing create an architectural clarity that feels both rational and romantic,’ the designer continues, ‘It is unmistakably Volvo, honest, relatively upright, simple, yet at the same time sleek and almost delicate in proportion. That tension is incredibly compelling from a car designer’s perspective too.’

There is a precedent for the Norrsken. Back in 2020, Cyan Racing revealed the P1800 Cyan, a radically tuned, ultra-light performance version of the coupe model. Autoforma reckons it’ll produce around five Norrskens a year, with donor vehicles sourced from Dutch classic specialists Volvo Lotte. The price? The top-of-the-line Forward Fashionista specification will start from around €300,000, plus tax.

