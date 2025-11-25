Argentina’s bespoke auto industry gets a boost with this strictly limited edition SP40 Restomod Speedster, a modern update of the one-off 1934 Ford Model 40 Special Speedster. The original was made for Edsel Ford, son of Henry, and is currently at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House museum, although a meticulous recreation was recently sold at RM Sotheby’s.

SP40 Restomod from Iconic Auto Sports (Image credit: Iconic Auto Sports)

This time, Iconic Auto Sports was not looking to build a strict replica. The company was set up by Francisco Orden and Arturo Arrebillaga and is based outside of Buenos Aires, where a workshop specialises in award-winning recreations of iconic classic cars. In 2018, the duo won an Autoclasica Award for its precise recreation of the original 1934 Ford 40 Special Speedster.

Iconic Auto Sports' recreation of the 1934 Ford 40 Special Speedster (Image credit: Iconic Auto Sports)

Back in the 1930s, Edsel’s personal machine had been shaped with the guidance of Ford designer Eugene ‘Bob’ Gregorie, a former yacht designer who dived deep into art deco and the Streamlined Moderne stylings of the era. The end result, the spirit of which is captured by the SP40, still looks remarkably contemporary for a 90-year-old machine.

The SP40 Restomod (Image credit: Iconic Auto Sports)

Under the skin, the new SP40 is a thoroughly modern machine, complete with modern Ford V8 (as used in cars like the Mustang), manual gearbox and new running gear. Whereas the original had aluminium bodywork and a tubular frame (built by Ford’s Aircraft Division) along with a period V8, the SP40 is fashioned from carbon fibre with aluminium accents.

The SP40 Restomod features a modern Ford V8 (Image credit: Iconic Auto Sports)

It shares similar proportions to the original, although thicker tyres and a wider stance add a streak of Hot Rod style. A featherweight 1,190kg two-seater with a bespoke tubular spaceframe chassis and no less than 480 horsepower. ‘Our goal with the introduction of the SP40 was not to replicate history, but to awaken it,’ says Arturo Arrebillaga. ‘Every line, every curve, every mechanical detail reflects our obsession with making the best car that we could to feel, to see, and to drive.’

The power to weight ratio promises to deliver impressive performance and the team is dedicated to making the new iteration of Edsel’s custom classic an all-analogue affair. The dashboard is purposefully minimal, just like the original, but elements like aircon and wireless device charging are tucked away out of sight.

The SP40 Restomod is a loving homage to a unique classic (Image credit: Iconic Auto Sports)

‘Argentina has a long tradition of motorsport ingenuity, engineering, and passion,’ says Orden. ‘In South America, we grew up admiring both North American muscle and European sophistication, and the SP40 delightfully represents that fusion. The SP40 Restomod is a car that carries Edsel Ford’s spirit, but speaks a new design language, one shaped by modern materials and racing experience.’

The SP40 Restomod (Image credit: Iconic Auto Sports)

Available for sale in the US and South America, the SP40 will be pitched at collectors looking for a usable performance car with the spirit of an inter-war racer. All buyers will be encouraged to create their own unique specification, although we suspect a fair few will want to replicate the dark green trim and bodywork of the original.

SP40 Restomod from Iconic Auto Sports (Image credit: Iconic Auto Sports)

More information at SP40Restomod.com, @SP40Restomod, IconicAutoSports.com