Set next to the banyan tree-shaded Dunhua North Road, the Capella Taipei exudes the confidence of a long-overdue landmark. The 86-room property occupies several floors of a new glass tower by Mori Building Group, marking the Taiwanese capital’s first true luxury hotel debut in a decade. In a city of around 2.5 million that blends high ambition with day-to-day practicality – a mix that arguably influenced Taiwan’s title of ‘happiest place in Asia’ in the 2025 World Happiness Report – the opening feels well timed.

Capella Taipei wins Best New Opening at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026

Entrance (Image credit: Courtesy of Capella)

The interiors, courtesy of designer André Fu, are shaped around the idea of a ‘modern mansion’. Monumental bronze doors open onto a marble vestibule lined with tapestries, a striking archway and the all-day dining restaurant Plume. Then comes the masterstroke: a spiral staircase with a sweeping hardwood handrail that curls around Mexican designer Joel Escalona’s sculptural piece Quiet Dynamics.

Room (Image credit: Courtesy of Capella)

Rooms start at a generous 48 sq m, with blond-wood walls, hand-painted silk panels, floor-to-ceiling windows and marble bathrooms. The six 270 sq m pool terrace suites are the showstoppers, boasting vast private decks with plunge pools, jacuzzis and sunbeds, as well as outdoor dining areas. Meanwhile, the 30m-long pool is framed by bougainvillaea, and the spa attuned to lunar rhythms. Sustainability threads through the LEED Gold-certified building via energy-efficient ventilation, motion-sensor lighting and dual-layer automated louvres.

Wellness (Image credit: Courtesy of Capella)

Five dining concepts sharpen the hotel’s profile. They include Ember 28, which glows with fire-cooking theatre beneath twin crystal chandeliers; Mizue, a hinoki counter embracing the omakase ritual; and The Glasshouse, a three-storey bar complex that crowns the ensemble.

Rong Ju (Image credit: Courtesy of Capella)

Capella Taipei is located at No. 139, Dunhua North Road, Songshan District, Taipei City, 105021, Taiwan

