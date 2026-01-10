In a city teeming with members’ clubs, how does one stand out? For Mike Wu and Randy See, the duo behind Hong Kong wine distributor and retailer The Fine Wine Experience, the answer was simply to listen to their community. It was the success of their in-store French restaurant Bâtard that shaped its evolution into a club where members can open serious bottles at retail prices with like-minded friends.

Club Bâtard is Best Social Hub in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026

The club’s location, in Hong Kong’s Grade I-listed Pedder Building, naturally informed Joyce Wang Studio’s approach to its design. Working with the bones of the 1923 Beaux-Arts structure, the team created a vertical experience across three floors, anchored by a glass-fronted cellar, through which members can access each level.

On the first floor, all-day diner Le Clos serves up a menu of global favourites ranging from char kway teow (Malaysian stir-fried rice noodles) to spaghetti alle vongole, within a space inspired by the concept of the ‘clos’, a French walled vineyard often found in monasteries. Curvilinear double-barrelled ceilings are lit by large chandeliers, while a Joan Miró-inspired mosaic floor is dotted with low-lit booths, and wines are displayed in leather slings set against textured slate.

Upstairs, fluted burl arches frame a dining room lined with Pierre Frey wallcoverings and lush greenery. Built-in marble wine coolers fill up with bottles throughout the night as diners sip on fine wines, paired with dishes such as the restaurant’s signature roast chicken served with ginger fried rice. Also housed within the space is the relocated home of the city’s esteemed Chinese restaurant Hop Sze, and elegant whisky bar OBE. With every floor humming throughout the day and members constantly drifting through the cellar with new bottles in hand, Club Bâtard has quickly become one of Hong Kong’s most convivial meeting points.

Club Bâtard is located at 1/F-3/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St, Central, Hong Kong

