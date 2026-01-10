In a city teeming with members’ clubs, how does one stand out? For Mike Wu and Randy See, the duo behind Hong Kong wine distributor and retailer The Fine Wine Experience, the answer was simply to listen to their community. It was the success of their in-store French restaurant Bâtard that shaped its evolution into a club where members can open serious bottles at retail prices with like-minded friends.
Club Bâtard is Best Social Hub in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026
The club’s location, in Hong Kong’s Grade I-listed Pedder Building, naturally informed Joyce Wang Studio’s approach to its design. Working with the bones of the 1923 Beaux-Arts structure, the team created a vertical experience across three floors, anchored by a glass-fronted cellar, through which members can access each level.
On the first floor, all-day diner Le Clos serves up a menu of global favourites ranging from char kway teow (Malaysian stir-fried rice noodles) to spaghetti alle vongole, within a space inspired by the concept of the ‘clos’, a French walled vineyard often found in monasteries. Curvilinear double-barrelled ceilings are lit by large chandeliers, while a Joan Miró-inspired mosaic floor is dotted with low-lit booths, and wines are displayed in leather slings set against textured slate.
Upstairs, fluted burl arches frame a dining room lined with Pierre Frey wallcoverings and lush greenery. Built-in marble wine coolers fill up with bottles throughout the night as diners sip on fine wines, paired with dishes such as the restaurant’s signature roast chicken served with ginger fried rice. Also housed within the space is the relocated home of the city’s esteemed Chinese restaurant Hop Sze, and elegant whisky bar OBE. With every floor humming throughout the day and members constantly drifting through the cellar with new bottles in hand, Club Bâtard has quickly become one of Hong Kong’s most convivial meeting points.
Club Bâtard is located at 1/F-3/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St, Central, Hong Kong
This article appears in the February 2026 Design Awards Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Lauren Ho is the Travel Director of Wallpaper*, roaming the globe, writing extensively about luxury travel, architecture and design for both the magazine and the website. Lauren serves as the European Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Hotels.
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: this Balenciaga cassette player set our pulses racing
The invitation for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut runway show as creative director of Balenciaga was a cassette player that played a recording of a beating heart. It was our favourite invite of the year
-
Dry January? No, it's Try January with these non-alcoholic alternatives
Drinks writer Neil Ridley explores some of the best options if you're planning some time away from the booze this month
-
Dior’s iconic ‘Saddle’ bag has been transformed into a perfume
With Cuir Saddle, Francis Kurkdjian takes a radical approach to the classic leather fragrance. Here, Wallpaper* gets the lowdown from the master perfumer
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: Capella Taipei wins Best New Opening 2026
Designed by André Fu, Capella Taipei is a long-overdue and much-needed addition to the Taiwanese capital’s limited luxury hotel scene
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: Orient Express wins Best Reinvention 2026
Orient Express has held a near-mythic place in the globetrotting firmament since launching in 1883, but its recent reinvention – including its first hotel and an upcoming yacht – signals a decisive new chapter
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: why Sharan Pasricha is 2026’s Best Host
We salute the Indian-born, London-based hospitality entrepreneur who can’t stop thinking about ways to upgrade how we live, work and connect
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: Detroit is City of the Year 2026
Once a byword for urban distress, the Motor City is undergoing a fresh wave of regeneration, driven by progressive developers, design distinctions and dynamic investment
-
Five travel destinations to have on your radar in 2026
The cultural heavyweights worth building an itinerary around as culture and creativity come together in powerful new ways
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026: City of the Year shortlist
Explore the nominated urban locations making an impact in design, architecture and contemporary culture
-
Tour Peridot, Hong Kong’s hypnotic new bar
Located on the 38th floor of The Henderson, Studio Paolo Ferrari’s latest project is a study in ‘light, refraction, and intimacy’
-
Rosewood is searching for the next generation of women leaders
The Rosewood Foundation introduces ‘Rise to the Table,’ a fully sponsored initiative aimed at addressing the gender gap in the food and beverage sector