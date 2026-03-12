Before there was a West Elm or a Williams Sonoma in every major city, Robert Stilin was selling furniture from his Palm Beach concept store in the 1990s. 'It was definitely ahead of its time,' he recalls. The interior designer later opened a similar space in the Hamptons, but after moving to New York City and finding success crafting aspirational residential interiors, the dream of reopening a shop was put on hold.

Robert Stilin (Image credit: Evan Felts)

Over the years, Stilin waited for the right moment – and the right space – to present itself, continually collecting furniture and home décor in the meantime. This month, a curated selection of those pieces has finally become available at the newly opened Robert Stilin Shop, dedicated to custom upholstered furniture, antique and vintage pieces, 21st-century design, collectible furniture, as well as lighting, curated objects and art.

Ceiling Light by Vico Magistretti for Oluce, Italy, c. 1950. Custom Purple Seccia chair by Robert Stilin LLC. (Image credit: Evan Felts)

The new gallery space for Robert Stilin Shop (Image credit: Evan Felts)

The gallery is conveniently located in the same building – and on the same floor – as Stilin’s interior design office in NoMad. The corner space within the St James Building, which has plenty of pre-war charm and is flooded with natural light during the day, serves as an extension of his creative vision and brand. 'The concept of this space is that people can walk into a Robert Stilin environment, and everything’s for sale,' the designer says. 'It makes an impact, and it has a great vibe and feeling. I could sit in here all day.'

Armchair in the Manner of Adriano Piazzesi (Image credit: Evan Felts)

The wide variety of pieces on display were sourced during Stilin’s travels around the world and reflect the strength of the relationships he has built over the past 30 years with American and international dealers, as well as artists and designers. Examples include a sculptural bronze coffee table by contemporary designer Diego Villarreal Vagujhelyi positioned beside custom-upholstered sofas, while everything from a Scandinavian midcentury desk to Stilin’s own sconces and vintage crystal finials is on view. 'We find a lot of things that are anonymous,' Stilin says. 'They don’t necessarily have a big name, but they’re extremely high quality, unusual and different.'

A Scandinavian midcentury desk, at Robert Stilin Shop (Image credit: Evan Felts)

The space will also host several exhibitions each year, spotlighting artists and personal friends of the designer. The first will debut in May 2026 with works by Alessio Boni, an Italian photographer based in Paris whom Stilin has followed for the past two decades. Future collaborations with other galleries and emerging curators are also in the works.

The opening of the Robert Stilin Shop coincides with a boom in contemporary design spaces across New York City, reflecting both renewed interest in residential furniture and growing digital fatigue with online shopping. 'People want to reconnect with reality, rather than just looking at a picture online,' says Stilin. 'Also, I think a lot of people have realised that those pictures don’t always tell the truth.'

A Pierre Chapo coffee table at Robert Stilin Shop (Image credit: Evan Felts)

At the same time, he notes a shortage of vintage dealers – particularly in New York and across North America – many of whom closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Part of his aim with the Robert Stilin Shop is to help fill that gap.

A teak sideboard styled with a beautifully glazed porcelain lamp (Image credit: Evan Felts)

The space and its contents reflect Stilin’s brand values of 'authenticity, comfort and function'. This deeply personal project allows him to further demonstrate his eye and taste, offer clients a place to view pieces in person and interact with his team, and finally sell a portion of the vast collection he has amassed over the years. 'I’m a collector, and I’m an acquirer, and I’m a shopper,' Stilin says. 'I can’t stop myself, and now I have to share it with the world because I can’t afford to keep all this and not make any money.'