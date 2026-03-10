Nacho Polo and Robert Onuska live in a conspicuous New York building designed by Herzog & de Meuron in the city's trendy Tribeca. Downstairs, Anish Kapoor's first permanent public sculpture resembles a shiny mirrored balloon, half squashed under the weight of the building.

One of their gallery spaces, Studiotwentyseven, is located just opposite the building. The couple's first space is in Miami, where they live part time. 'When we started looking for a home in New York we were initially looking for a traditional New York vibe,' Polo explains. The apartment they secured in Tribeca is distinctly contemporary.

Tour this apartment inside the Herzog & de Meuron Jenga Building in Tribeca

(Image credit: Nacho Polo & Robert Onuska)

The architecture is the work of Herzog & de Meuron, who designed both the structure and the interiors – a rarity on projects of this scale. The apartment sits on the 47th floor of a building inspired by modernist villas. The design consists of stacked glass cubes, which cantilever to form a structure similar to a Jenga tower. This concept also allows for large terraces, many enjoying views over the Hudson River. 'Coming from our home in Miami, we appreciated that it was filled with natural light. You can be down on the street and it seems like there's no sunshine,' Onuska adds. ‘Then you go up into our home and all of a sudden it's a beautiful day.'

(Image credit: Nacho Polo & Robert Onuska)

Inside, Herzog & de Meuron introduced soft curves into the cube-like forms. 'There's a very delicate curve to the hood over the fireplace,' Onuska says. ‘These little details add the slightest element of movement, so we just started layering and playing up the curves. We have a large round rug that's approximately 20 by 20 feet, and a curved sofa by Pierre Augustin Rose, which is almost five metres long,' Polo adds.

(Image credit: Nacho Polo & Robert Onuska)

After moving into the apartment at the end of 2019, they realised they wanted to start collecting art, something they'd never done before, and so decided to work with an advisor. Despite this desire to infuse the space with art, the couple, who completed the interiors themselves, explain that the rest of the scheme evolved gradually.

'We were living in it and decorating at the same time while moving back and forth from Miami,' Polo says. This gave the couple time to bring in pieces as they discovered designers they liked. 'The 01 travertine dining table, by architect-designer Martin Massé, is from one of the designers we represent at the gallery,' Onuska explains. 'The stools around it are made from two different materials; one is stone, and the Yoyo stools by Stéphane Parmentier are actually suede.'

(Image credit: Nacho Polo & Robert Onuska)

The scheme is decidedly calm, refined and understated, with art adding an element of animation. A 'dancing sausage' was initially a bone of contention, but both have grown to love it. In the bedroom above the bed, a large wood-framed Andre Butzer painting features vibrant pink, yellow and red hues, it contrasts effectively against the warm timber floors and custom French oak nightstand by Emmanuelle Simon. Polo and Onuska have created moments of levity and warmth throughout. There's a lighting quirk in the corner of the bedroom – a bare bulb plugged into an outlet on the floor, the result of a successful experiment that has since been replicated in the gallery. And in their home office, the walls have been wrapped in jute, adding texture and warmth. 'We wanted to create a balance in our home, with spaces that are more open, like the living room, and others slightly more cosy,' Polo says. ‘We always have Bossa Nova music playing in the background, so no matter where we are it feels welcoming.'

(Image credit: Nacho Polo & Robert Onuska)

(Image credit: Nacho Polo & Robert Onuska)

(Image credit: Nacho Polo & Robert Onuska)

(Image credit: Nacho Polo & Robert Onuska)