Perched on the upper floors of a building in Paris’s 11th arrondissement, near Père Lachaise Cemetery, this 65-square-metre apartment is a perfect example of when architecture and design converge. Recently renovated by Cyrus Ardalan, the apartment bears a distinctly architectural imprint: block-like volumes with an industrial edge are tempered by modernist influences, expressed through an open, functional layout bathed in natural light from its west-facing exposure. It is now on the market with Architecture de Collection for €840,000.

Cyrus Ardalan (Image credit: © Alice Mesguich)

The layout is structured yet fluid, with each zone clearly defined without interrupting the overall openness. The entrance opens onto a living area that seamlessly unites lounge, dining space and office, while the kitchen is delineated by a glass-paste frame – a feature echoed in the custom-designed island and dining table, creating a cohesive visual thread.

A corridor leads to two peaceful, courtyard-facing bedrooms, followed by a shower room and separate toilet. Bespoke built-in storage is integrated throughout, preserving the apartment’s clean lines and meticulous sense of order. Even a basement cellar is included – a practical bonus in Paris.

In keeping with the modernist spirit, material exploration is another defining aspect of the project. Plywood, a signature of Ardalan’s work, plays a central role. Its warm tone – inspired by the original window frames – creates continuity from the living area through the hallway to the bedrooms.

(Image credit: © Photos Ludovic Balay)

(Image credit: © Photos Ludovic Balay)

Ardalan’s custom furniture reads as a natural extension of the architecture. In the main space, a large plywood bookshelf becomes a defining gesture, extending into a sideboard and integrated workspace. Cleverly, a 180-degree pivot door allows this unit to either open the office fully to the living area or conceal it entirely when not in use, enabling the space to adapt.

Glass paste forms another element of the apartment’s identity, introducing texture and depth while highlighting volumes and integrating drawer fronts almost invisibly. Applied to the kitchen island, dining table and shower, it contributes to the apartment’s unified, sculptural quality.

(Image credit: © Photos Ludovic Balay)

(Image credit: © Photos Ludovic Balay)

Ardalan, who established his practice in 2020, approaches architecture as a total work of art. Drawing on vernacular construction methods, minimalist modernism – particularly the work of Jean Prouvé – and mechanical systems, he is undoubtedly one to watch.

(Image credit: © Photos Ludovic Balay)