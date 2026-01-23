Georgian craftsmanship meets contemporary minimalism in a reimagined Tbilisi apartment
In this Tbilisi apartment for a prominent Georgian chef, heritage and modern design blend in an effortless urban refresh
This Tbilisi apartment – in Sololaki, one of the city’s most historic districts – quietly balances heritage and modernity. Its resident, Tekuna Gachechiladze, executive chef and one of the leading voices in contemporary Georgian cuisine, brings the same care and creativity to her home that she brings to the kitchen. Gachechiladze has been a pioneer of Nouveau Georgian cuisine, blending traditional flavours with contemporary techniques through ventures such as Restaurant Littera, the Culinarium Cooking School, and Apotheka Bar.
Step inside this contemporary Tbilisi apartment
Housed in a historic Art Nouveau building, the apartment was reimagined by Nino Nozadze, a Tbilisi-born designer whose work seamlessly merges Georgian craftsmanship with contemporary minimalism. Original parquet floors and soaring ceilings anchor the space, while tall double doors create fluid visual connections and a gentle sense of ceremony from room to room.
Light, material, and subtle architectural gestures guide visitors through the apartment, turning everyday spaces into intimate, atmospheric experiences that feel both carefully considered and effortlessly lived-in.
In the main living and dining rooms, warm walnut tones, tactile plastered walls, and a sculptural coffered ceiling set a calm but expressive mood. A long wooden table becomes the social centrepiece, paired with teal-upholstered chairs and glassware shimmering behind steel-framed doors.
The kitchen, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, functions as both workspace and veranda: stainless-steel counters and open shelving echo professional precision, while the greenery outside introduces softness and rhythm, connecting domestic life to the urban garden beyond.
Throughout the apartment, colour becomes a subtle architectural gesture. Muted ochres and tobacco tones blend with turquoise ceiling borders, deep green glass partitions, and the burnished reds of marble and travertine in the bathrooms, each surface catching and reflecting light in delicate gradients.
In the bedroom, deep, enveloping hues meet brass lighting and a patterned headboard, adding intimacy and personality. Textiles, finishes, and shadows combine to heighten the sensory experience, creating spaces that feel layered and alive.
Historic details were carefully preserved by restorer Lela Ninoshvili, ensuring ornamental mouldings and structural nuances remain intact, providing a refined canvas for Nozadze’s contemporary interventions.
This Tbilisi apartment is a dialogue between past and present, where contemporary design flows naturally within historic walls. Like Gachechiladze’s cuisine, it balances tradition and innovation, producing spaces that are as atmospheric as they are functional – a poetic composition of light, material, and time.
Daniel Scheffler is a storyteller for The New York Times and others. He has a travel podcast with iHeart Media called Everywhere and a Substack newsletter, Withoutmaps, where he shares all his wild ways. He lives in New York with his husband and their pup.