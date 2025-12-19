This designer’s Shoreditch apartment is ‘part grotto, part cabinet of curiosities’
The apartment serves as Hubert Zandberg’s ‘home away from home’, as well as a creative laboratory for his design practice. The result is a layered, eclectic interior infused with his personality
This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.
In east London, designer Hubert Zandberg’s 45-square-metre apartment is a cabinet of curiosities. This richly-layered space is not the designer’s primary residence and can, as such, be used as a laboratory of sorts: a place for him to test ideas, materials and atmospheres. Even the terrazzo floors and plastered ceilings are prototypes for larger commissions, transforming the apartment into a live archive of Zandberg’s work. ‘This apartment has always been a home away from home – a small East End retreat that I approached almost as a folly,’ he says. ‘The aesthetic is layered, intimate and slightly theatrical.’
The space was originally a ‘painfully bland’ two-bedroom. Zandberg stripped it back entirely, reconfiguring it as a one-bed with an en-suite. The property’s views – historic Huguenot houses on one side and a contemporary office block on the other – also inform the design. ‘This contrast makes it feel like a theatre set, which aligns perfectly with how I work through storytelling and atmosphere.’
At its centre is the reception room, where walls are swathed in burnt-orange velvet, with artworks sitting against the richly coloured textiles – ’a contemporary take on historic picture galleries’, says Zandberg. After dark, the room takes on a different register: ‘The velvet absorbs the light so completely that the artworks almost float in a dark, volcanic void.’ Texture is everywhere, described by Zandberg as ‘membranes’ – taffeta-like cotton, raffia, trompe-l’œil panelling, plaster, and hand-painted canvas.
Colour plays a vital role, emanating from ‘a single anchor point’ in each room – the orange velvet of the reception room, tapestries lining the bedroom, and a grouping of Scandinavian ceramics in the bathroom.
The apartment is populated exclusively with Zandberg’s own collection, which he installed intuitively, without much of a plan. Many of the components are bespoke, including the corner sofa, banquette, dining table, bed and kitchen. Key moments include the experimental plaster ceilings, the tapestry-lined bed tent, and the ceramic-and-tile bathroom wall – though their impact lies less in isolation than in their cumulative effect. ‘I don’t separate art from object,’ says the designer. ‘They operate on the same energetic frequency, and meaning comes from the relationships between them.’
Although the apartment functions more like a laboratory than a lived-in home, practicality underpinned Zandberg’s every decision. A workable kitchen, a generous shower and plenty of seating was prioritised. ‘I wanted to create a richly atmospheric interior that still functioned beautifully and avoided feeling like a cabin on a boat,’ he says.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘My aim for the space was for it to stir the mind a little, to provoke a quiet sense of curiosity or wonder without being showy,’ the designer reflects. It continues to evolve as new elements are added, yet its essential character endures: a deeply personal interior shaped by instinct, layering and Zandberg’s active creative mind.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Curvilinear futurism meets subtropical beaches at Not A Hotel’s ZHA-designed Okinawa retreat
Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed the design for the first property in Not A Hotel’s futuristic new Vertex collection, coming soon to southern Japan
-
Gorden Wagener leaves the helm of Mercedes-Benz design after 28 years with the company
The German designer is stepping down from the role of chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz. We look back at his influence and impact on the world of automotive and luxury design
-
These Christmas cards sent by 20th-century architects tell their own stories
Handcrafted holiday greetings reveal the personal side of architecture and design legends such as Charles and Ray Eames, Frank Lloyd Wright and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe
-
Colour and texture elevate an interior designer’s London home
To beautify her home without renovations, Charu Gandhi focused on key spaces and worked with inherited details
-
The Stuff That Surrounds You: Inside the home of designer Michael Anastassiades
In The Stuff That Surrounds You, Wallpaper* explores a life through objects. In this episode, we step inside one of the most considered homes we've ever seen, where Anastassiades test drives his own creations
-
Mark+Fold turns ten with first Shoreditch pop-up
British stationery brand Mark+Fold celebrates ten years in business with a Brick Lane pop-up featuring new products, small-batch editions and conversations with creatives
-
Francis Sultana and Roberto Ruspoli’s Greco-Roman-inspired furniture feels fresh and contemporary
A new collection, launching at David Gill Gallery in London, presents furniture and decorative pieces inspired by Mediterranean villas, French art and Etruscan engraving
-
The new office of the Italian embassy in London is a love letter to the country’s creativity
Wallpaper* takes a peek inside Casa Italia, the new Italian embassy in London, designed by our long-time collaborator Nick Vinson
-
Nordic Knots arrives in London with a stylish pied-à-terre in Mayfair
‘Design has always been about creating a feeling’: Nordic Knots brings its vision of home to Mayfair
-
A once-abandoned Mayfair schoolhouse is set to become London's ultimate destination for crafted arts
Gallerist Sarah Myerscough opens a new permanent location, which will serve as a space to celebrate and foster craftsmanship in the city
-
Sophie Smallhorn’s plywood tables for Uncommon Projects are colourful and modular
These modular tables by the artist and the plywood specialist play with colour for function, fun and flexibility