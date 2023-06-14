The best new small sofas for compact living spaces

This selection of small sofas combines well-considered design approaches with the finest craftsmanship. They were conceived by leading furniture companies in collaboration with some of the best creatives working today, and offer an alternative to the full-scale seating arrangements, suitable for compact apartments in Japan or a narrow townhouse in London. Whether you're looking to furnish a small space or to add an element of beauty and comfort to a spare room look no further: these compact sofas will come to the rescue.

DISCOVER THE BEST NEW SMALL SOFAS

Augusto by Vincent Van Duysen for Molteni & C

(Image credit: Courtesy Molteni)

The exquisite craftsmanship of a Molteni & C sofa and the design excellence of Vincent Van Duysen are now available in a more compact form with the new Augusto sofa. Starting at 185 cm of length (and going up to 270 for larger spaces), the small sofa was designed with flexible interior design in mind. The sofa's design is enhanced by elegant contrast piping that runs along the cushions, and its voluminous forms work perfectly in this more compact version. Softness and rigour coexist in the sofa design, with a solid wood frame and padding made of high-bearing, variable-density polyurethane foam for maximum comfort.

molteni.it

Aton Mini Sofa by Jens Juul Eilersen for Eilersen

(Image credit: courtesy Eilersen)

We are used to seeing Danish company Eilersen's Aton sofa in large and corner compositions, but this compact sofa version is as well-proportioned as its big sibling. A soft, welcoming cocoon, the Aton Mini Sofa was designed by Jens Juul Eilersen, and the compact version is a new interpretation of the company's DNA featuring a comfortable, spacious seating option. At only 184 cm long, the Mini Sofa is the perfect addition to a smaller space.

eilersen.eu

Raphael by Gam Fratesi for Minotti

(Image credit: Courtesy Minotti)

Presented as part of Minotti's 2023 collection, Gam Fratesi's Raphael sofa joins the company's excellent line-up of sofas big and small. An elegant seat that works well in domestic and hospitality spaces, this compact sofa features a sinuous silhouette that allows it to be comfortable and welcoming without taking up too much space, with options that include a semi-curved symmetric as well as asymmetric composition to obtain maximum seating room.

minotti.com

Cozmo Sofa by Raw Edges

(Image credit: Cozmo)

Encompassing subtle design details, such as contrasting fabrics, gently tapered backrests and an understated trim, the Cozmo sofa presents multiple possibilities for personalisation. Designed by Raw Edges, Cozmo is a modular sofa (and eponymous company) that invites endless customisation thanks to a generous collection of easy-to-change sofa jackets. We love the generous but compact 2-seater version, 160 cm long and available in boucle, weave and cotton with the possibility to mix and match colours and materials between frame and cushions.

mycozmo.com