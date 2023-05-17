Minotti’s new furniture collections are presented through a series of architectural dreamscapes
‘The Grand Tour’ is Minotti’s journey through different architectural landscapes to showcase its 2023 furniture collections
To present its latest furniture, Minotti unveils The Grand Tour, an architectural journey that explores the collection in a series of different settings. Visiting a sequence of imagined architectures designed by Roberto Minotti and brought to life by Minotti Studio, the film expands the collection’s scope by presenting it in a versatile light.
The Grand Tour: Minotti furniture around the world
Minotti takes its furniture to a plethora of settings that include domestic and hospitality environments, exemplifying each piece’s versatile nature. Available to watch from the Minotti website from 18 May 2023, The Grand Tour begins with the modern skylines of Milan, moving on to the sea and the mountains, each architectural location defined by a sophisticated stylistic approach.
Coordinated by Rodolfo Dordoni with Minotti Studio, the new collections feature indoor and outdoor offerings that are as timeless as they are innovative, thanks to the technological innovations behind their design, development and production.
The Minotti vision is brought to life by global designers such as Marcio Kogan, Nendo, GamFratesi, Inoda+Sveje and Gordon Guillaumier, unified into a distinctive, sophisticated and timeless design language.
The trip takes viewers to ‘magical places that offer a warm welcome to both the design of the furnishing pieces of the collection and the grand classics of Minotti, capable of easily and harmoniously blending into residential and hospitality settings, and dialoguing with a variety of architectures through lines, materials, colours and details’, reads a note from the company introducing the project. ‘Places surrounded by nature, where the refined elegance of the indoor spaces comes into contact with the authentic elegance of the outdoors, thus bringing to life a unique combination of charm and wellness that knows no bounds.’
The Grand Tour is available to watch from 18 May 2023
minotti.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
