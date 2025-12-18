Gorden Wagener is leaving Mercedes-Benz in another design shake-up at a premium auto manufacturer. From 2016, Wagener was the brand’s all-encompassing chief design officer, overseeing the company’s expansion into non-automotive sectors, including speedboats, aviation and even architecture, as well as the stuttering segue into electrification. He ramped up creative collaborations, especially in the worlds of art and fashion, to reposition the three-pointed star as a more youthful, diverse and dynamic brand.

Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener with the Vision Iconic concept at its launch in Shanghai, October 2025 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Wagener joined Mercedes in 1997 at the tail-end of the brand’s era of formal, reserved, almost austere luxury developed by the late Bruno Sacco, who led the design department at the time. Much has been made of how Wagener – a trained automotive designer who studied at the RCA in London – became the first Mercedes design boss without a background in engineering. In 2008, he became vice-president of Mercedes design, taking over from Peter Pfeiffer.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series (Image credit: Mercedes-Maybach)

As well as leading design development across the full spectrum of Mercedes passenger cars, from A-Class upwards, Wagener also pushed further and further into the luxury space, working on the Mercedes-McLaren SLR and SLS as well as the subsequent rebirth of Maybach as the brand’s ultra-luxury line and Mercedes-AMG as a provider of standalone supercars and saloons.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Significant collaborations included work with Moncler, Nigo and, notably, the late Virgil Abloh, who also worked with Wagener on the mighty Maybach by Virgil Abloh Concept. Latterly, Wagener initiated the ‘Class of Creators’ to showcase the new CLA. This included installations by Ice Spice, Gustaf Westman and Colm Dillane, as well as cars inspired by the video games League of Legends and the Hot Wheels toys.

Nigo in the Mercedes-Benz G-Class G-Wagon created in collaboration with Moncler (Image credit: Photographed by Thibaut Grevet for Mercedes-Benz)

At the same time as Mercedes targeted young, fashionable customers from new markets like China, Wagener ensured the brand stayed true to its luxury roots, pushing ever further upmarket and spreading its wings into helicopter interiors and speedboats, with a custom Eurocopter EC145 and the Silver Arrows Marine Cruiser, courtesy of the Mercedes-Benz Style division.

The Arrow 460 motor yacht by Mercedes-Benz Style and Silver Arrows Marine at its reveal in 2013 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

There have also been forays into real estate, courtesy of the Mercedes-Benz Places residential towers in Dubai and Miam and the recently announced Maybach Ocean Club, a floating resort and club.

Gorden Wagener at the launch of the Maybach Ocean Club (Image credit: Mercedes-Maybach)

Wagener has always been emphatic about the role of striking and memorable design in helping shape brands. His own ‘visual manifesto’, a book called Sensual Purity set out his future-facing ethos. In 2023, he said that ‘every designer strives to create something new and unique and, in so doing, make a statement that resonates long into the future. But whether or not a designer’s work actually becomes an icon only becomes apparent with the passage of time. However, it’s icons that count. They define luxury and embody specific characteristics.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The book Sensual Purity, which set out Wagener's design philosophy (Image credit: Gorden Wagener)

Wagener will be replaced by Bastian Baudy, who currently oversees Mercedes-AMG. Here's a tour of Wagener’s greatest hits, along with some misses.

Mercedes-Benz CLS

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The original Mercedes-Benz CLS was launched in 2003 and marked the arrival of a 'style first' approach. The second generation CLS wasn't quite as striking, but it showcased Wagener's decision to emphasise the more emotional characteristics of the brand.

Mercedes AMG GT

The Mercedes-AMG GT was first revealed in 2014 (Image credit: Mercedes)

The Mercedes-AMG GT went head to head with the Porsche 911, an elegant two-seater powered by AMG's legendary V8 engine. Launched in 2014, it eventually spawned a four-door saloon sibling and is now on its second generation.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The conceptual Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 from 2017 harked back to the glory days of both marques, when cars were titanic expressions of wealth, status and craft.

Maybach by Virgil Abloh

Project Maybach by Mercedes-Benz and Virgil Abloh – rear view (Image credit: press)

Maybach by Virgil Abloh Concept was quite unlike anything the brand – or the fashion designer – had ever done before, a vast SUV with a richly bespoke interior.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS, 2021 (Image credit: mercedes-benz.co.uk)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS came at a point of transition for all automotive brands –go all-in on new designs for EVs or evolve their current design language? Under Wagener, Mercedes chose the former path, before ultimately rowing back and reassessing when the all-electric EQS didn't perform as well as expected.

Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept

Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept, 2025 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

A starry preview of 2026's premium minivan, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept went all-out on interior bling. An emphasis on prominent screens, vivid lighting and premium materials has characterised the Wagener era.

Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept

Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept, 2023 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The dramatic Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept from 2023 pushed the company's design language to the limits, using the pioneering forms of 1970s era experimental cars to explore future forms.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept, 2025 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

More grandiosity, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept teetered on the edge of parody – at the very least, this is a car for a Marvel Universe villain.

Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT XX

Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT XX, 2025 (Image credit: Mercedes-AMG)

One of a flurry of conceptual visions created in 2025, the Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT XX contains hints of next year's Mercedes-AMG four-door super saloon.

Mercedes-Benz.com, @MercedesBenz