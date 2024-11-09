The new Smart #5 takes the brand's essential character upmarket and offroad

Now that Smart has been fully reborn as a grander, more premium all-electric marque, the next car to emerge from the German-Chinese partnership is this, the Smart #5. Billed as the ‘First-Ever Premium Mid-Size SUV from Smart’, it joins the Smart #1 and Smart #3 to complete a trio of SUVs that will have completely reshaped the brand.

The Smart #1 and Smart #3 are launched in the UAE, October 2024 (Image credit: smart)

The #5 will come as something of a shock to those used to Smart’s compact, urban-focused past. With rugged styling and off-road accessories like a roof light bar and electric trailer hitch (and the option to install underbody protection, a roof carrier and even a side ladder), the #5 pitches itself as a bespoke, ultra-compact off-roader with a side order of interior quality.

The new Smart #5 is pitched as an adventure vehicle (Image credit: smart)

The latter includes aeroplane-style LED reading lights, oak trim, LED ambient lighting and even the ability to transform the seats into a ‘king-size, queen-size, or single sleeping space in the cockpit’. With no less than 34 different storage spots scattered around the cabin, as well as frunk luggage compartment and a sizeable boot, Smart is pitching the #5 as a competent all-rounder.

Smart #5's interior transforms into a bed (Image credit: smart)

Three new partners also signal the #5’s multi-functional direction. These include the bespoke Project One bike from American bicycle brand Trek Bikes and ‘The Cave’, a custom version of one of outdoor gear manufacturer Heimplanet’s tents. Finally, there’s Sennheiser, the German audio brand, which has overseen the #5’s 2,000-watt sound system.

Accessories include a roof rack and LED light bar (Image credit: smart)

Wallpaper* spoke to Kai Sieber, head of design Smart at Mercedes-Benz Design, to talk us through the new model and what it means to scale up a brand that originally intended to make the most pocket-sized cars of all.

Exterior rendering of the Smart #5 (Image credit: smart)

Wallpaper*: Tell us the story of the brand’s reboot

Kai Sieber: We switched Smart from being an A-segment car towards the B and C segment and formed a new partnership with Geely. As part of this process, we performed a reset for the brand, which involved a lot of research. For example, the Smart word cloud included things like ‘simple, sweet, kind, and colourful’, which told us it had established itself as a positive, playful brand. As a result, Smart is not against anything – it is about positivity.

Exterior process sketchwork for the new Smart #5 (Image credit: smart)

W*: What came first, the new approach or the partnership with Geely?

KS: When we did the Fortwo and Forfour, we were working with Renault [the pairing also resulted in the Renault Twingo]. Geely came forward with a platform and joint venture – it is a really excellent platform, a long wheelbase with very short overhangs.

Smart #5 interior sketches (Image credit: smart)

Smart #5 interior sketches (Image credit: smart)

W*: Where did the influences come from for the new design approach?

KS: It was about finding the sweet spot. It was clear that Geely’s new platforms would allow Smart to grow up slightly. More and more cars are alike – you need to find your USP and emphasise it. Our design philosophy was to create emotional, friendly design, inspired by product design and three key criteria: ‘love, pure and unexpected’.

Exterior sketchwork design for the new Smart #5 (Image credit: smart)

W*: How did these criteria manifest in the new Smart #5?

KS: We have really pure, simple graphics, combined with unexpected elements like the ‘flying roof’. Then there are things like the low poly style of design for the animal assistants.

The new Smart #5's interface features its trademark 'animal' graphics (Image credit: smart)

W*: How does the #5 evolve the Smart brand?

KS: Smart #1 and #3 have an obvious [relationship to old Smart], but #5 is the largest Smart to date. We didn’t have to compromise on space. Although a Smart should always have the same light signature front and rear, we shifted to what I call ‘squaricles’ for Smart #5, an evolution of the triangular forms on #1 and #3. These oblongs are carried through into the interior and create a more utilitarian look. Inside, the passenger has a separate screen, what we call a floating ‘tech island’.

Interior sketchwork perspectives for the new Smart #5 (Image credit: smart)

Smart #5 dashboard design sketch (Image credit: smart)

W*: What about the material approach?

KS: Smart also stands for sustainability. With #5, all the touch points are finished in Napa artificial leather. There’s also real wood inside [on the dashboard and door trims]. Even the fabric we’re using on the most basic models is more upscale than #1 or #3.

Interior details in the new Smart #5 (Image credit: smart)

W*: What’s the plan for selling Smart #5 around the world?

KS: We launched in China in October 2025, and the car will arrive in Europe in 2025. That’ll be followed by the UK, Australia and South America.

Smart #5 playful detailing: spot the Panda (Image credit: smart)

Smart #5, coming soon, UK.smart.com, @smart_worldwide