The new Smart #5 takes the brand's essential character upmarket and offroad
Kai Sieber, head of design Smart at Mercedes-Benz Design, discusses the evolution and style of the new Smart #5
Now that Smart has been fully reborn as a grander, more premium all-electric marque, the next car to emerge from the German-Chinese partnership is this, the Smart #5. Billed as the ‘First-Ever Premium Mid-Size SUV from Smart’, it joins the Smart #1 and Smart #3 to complete a trio of SUVs that will have completely reshaped the brand.
The #5 will come as something of a shock to those used to Smart’s compact, urban-focused past. With rugged styling and off-road accessories like a roof light bar and electric trailer hitch (and the option to install underbody protection, a roof carrier and even a side ladder), the #5 pitches itself as a bespoke, ultra-compact off-roader with a side order of interior quality.
The latter includes aeroplane-style LED reading lights, oak trim, LED ambient lighting and even the ability to transform the seats into a ‘king-size, queen-size, or single sleeping space in the cockpit’. With no less than 34 different storage spots scattered around the cabin, as well as frunk luggage compartment and a sizeable boot, Smart is pitching the #5 as a competent all-rounder.
Three new partners also signal the #5’s multi-functional direction. These include the bespoke Project One bike from American bicycle brand Trek Bikes and ‘The Cave’, a custom version of one of outdoor gear manufacturer Heimplanet’s tents. Finally, there’s Sennheiser, the German audio brand, which has overseen the #5’s 2,000-watt sound system.
Wallpaper* spoke to Kai Sieber, head of design Smart at Mercedes-Benz Design, to talk us through the new model and what it means to scale up a brand that originally intended to make the most pocket-sized cars of all.
Wallpaper*: Tell us the story of the brand’s reboot
Kai Sieber: We switched Smart from being an A-segment car towards the B and C segment and formed a new partnership with Geely. As part of this process, we performed a reset for the brand, which involved a lot of research. For example, the Smart word cloud included things like ‘simple, sweet, kind, and colourful’, which told us it had established itself as a positive, playful brand. As a result, Smart is not against anything – it is about positivity.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
W*: What came first, the new approach or the partnership with Geely?
KS: When we did the Fortwo and Forfour, we were working with Renault [the pairing also resulted in the Renault Twingo]. Geely came forward with a platform and joint venture – it is a really excellent platform, a long wheelbase with very short overhangs.
W*: Where did the influences come from for the new design approach?
KS: It was about finding the sweet spot. It was clear that Geely’s new platforms would allow Smart to grow up slightly. More and more cars are alike – you need to find your USP and emphasise it. Our design philosophy was to create emotional, friendly design, inspired by product design and three key criteria: ‘love, pure and unexpected’.
W*: How did these criteria manifest in the new Smart #5?
KS: We have really pure, simple graphics, combined with unexpected elements like the ‘flying roof’. Then there are things like the low poly style of design for the animal assistants.
W*: How does the #5 evolve the Smart brand?
KS: Smart #1 and #3 have an obvious [relationship to old Smart], but #5 is the largest Smart to date. We didn’t have to compromise on space. Although a Smart should always have the same light signature front and rear, we shifted to what I call ‘squaricles’ for Smart #5, an evolution of the triangular forms on #1 and #3. These oblongs are carried through into the interior and create a more utilitarian look. Inside, the passenger has a separate screen, what we call a floating ‘tech island’.
W*: What about the material approach?
KS: Smart also stands for sustainability. With #5, all the touch points are finished in Napa artificial leather. There’s also real wood inside [on the dashboard and door trims]. Even the fabric we’re using on the most basic models is more upscale than #1 or #3.
W*: What’s the plan for selling Smart #5 around the world?
KS: We launched in China in October 2025, and the car will arrive in Europe in 2025. That’ll be followed by the UK, Australia and South America.
Smart #5, coming soon, UK.smart.com, @smart_worldwide
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Why the slipper is set to be this season’s definitive men’s shoe
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks the rise of the men’s slipper, which looks set to become this season’s most ubiquitous shoe. Plus, five styles to channel the slipper’s louche elegance in your own wardrobe
By Jack Moss Published
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
Investing in quality knitwear, scouting a very special pair of earrings and dining with strangers are just some of the things keeping the Wallpaper* team occupied this week
By Bill Prince Published
-
Layover in style at Melbourne Airport’s new hotel
Ibis Styles Melbourne Airport hotel by FK brings together elegant rooms, co-working lounges and leisure facilities in a striking aircraft wing-inspired design
By Daven Wu Published
-
Looking for a long-range luxury EV that’s a true Tesla alternative? Welcome to the Lucid Air
We drive the Lucid Air, the high-performance Californian EV that’s a welcome leftfield choice in a sea of Musk-mobiles. Vote Lucid!
By Guy Bird Published
-
All hail the arrival of true autonomy? On Tesla’s proposed Robotaxi and techno-insecurity
Tesla’s new marketing push predicts a future of robot cabs, automated buses and autonomous home androids. We already want to get off
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
We report from the theatrical, laser-lit launch of Lynk & Co’s first European EV, the 02
In the future, will we treat cars like streaming services and simply subscribe to them? That’s one way that Lynk & Co envisages customers getting into their cars, including the new 02 EV
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
We make off with a MOKE and experience the cult EV on the sunny backroads of Surrey
MOKE is a cult car with a bright future. Wallpaper* sat down with the company's new CEO Nick English to discuss his future plans for this very British beach machine
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The mibot is a tiny single-seater ‘mobility robot’ for traversing Japan’s crowded city centres
Japan is the undisputed centre of compact car culture, and KG Motors' new mibot is one of a new wave of micro-EVs that look set to take the country’s cities by storm
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
In celebration of Bruno Sacco, the man who brought order and elegance to Mercedes design
The car designer Bruno Sacco has died. Sacco shaped Mercedes-Benz design for nearly a quarter of a century. We look back on his impressive legacy
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ora-ïto transforms the Renault 17 into a futuristic yet retro-tinged vision
The R17 electric restomod x Ora-ïto is the fourth in Renault's series of designer-led reimaginings of iconic models from its past. We think it's the best of the lot
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Specialist car-maker Ariel explorers the power of electrification with the E-Nomad concept
The Ariel E-Nomad is an all-electric, go-anywhere sports car concept for the dedicated enthusiast. Could it be the shape of sporting EVs to come?
By Jonathan Bell Published