Genesis adds electrification to the G80 and favours long-limbed, chauffeur-loving owners
The Electrified G80 is Genesis’s flagship model, a refined EV saloon that brings Bentley-level refinement without costing the earth
As the auto industry embraces electrification, carmakers are rethinking luxury for an electric age. The Genesis Electrified G80 delivers a compelling response, reaffirming the South Korean brand’s commitment to elegance, comfort, and advanced technology.
The updated G80 may seem familiar at first, but behind the wheel, it tells a different story. With a redesigned interior, longer wheelbase, and larger battery delivering more range, it is a clear step up from the previous ICE G80 model. ‘These changes signify that Genesis’ luxury EV design is always looking forward,’ says Brand Director at Genesis Motor UK, Jonny Miller.
Under the direction of Luc Donckerwolke, the G80’s signature ‘Athletic Elegance’ design philosophy has been subtly reimagined. The reshaped Crest Grille, distinctive ‘Two-Line’ MLA headlights, and newly polished 19-inch Hyper Silver concave wheels together create a look that is both graceful and commanding.
Inside, the cabin is uncluttered, minimalistic, and sleek. Genesis has carefully revamped the dashboard, improving the placement of the display and buttons. A new 27-inch OLED screen replaces the previous 14.5-inch model, integrating navigation, driver information, and media into a more stylish setup. The display also supports streaming when parked or charging. ‘Our interiors must balance elegant premium design with spaciousness and top-notch technology,’ Miller notes.
Complementing the screen are touch-based HVAC controls, a crystal rotary dial, and UV-C sanitizing storage that keeps your items free from germs. A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with Dolby Atmos elevates the sensory experience, while acoustically insulated glass ensures a remarkably quiet interior when the music is turned off. ‘Through our design language, we balance traditional luxury with tech-driven minimalism,’ Miller says.
Optional elements favour the rear seat passenger and include rear window blinds, which can be operated from the centre armrest, and power closing rear doors in the comfort pack. Extended leather trim comes standard, while Nappa leather options in rich shades like Prussian Blue or Ash Grey are also available. The G80 also offers a wide range of personalisation, with 14 exterior colours and 5 interior tones to choose from.
‘One of the most significant pieces of feedback we received for the Electrified G80 was a desire for increased rear passenger space,’ says Miller. As a result, the all-electric saloon gives rear passengers 995mm of legroom and 950mm of headroom, creating a far more spacious feel inside.
As a result, the Electrified G80 is undoubtedly geared towards chauffeuring. The ride feels smooth whether you're driving or riding as a passenger thanks to a retuned electronically controlled suspension system. Also new is a Road Preview technology that reads the road ahead and primes the suspension accordingly. Active road noise cancelling adds to the sense of hush.
When paired with optional rear-wheel steering, the result is a drive that feels stable yet dynamic, making the car suitable for both cities and long, open roads. Safety and convenience functions include lane change assist and other advanced driver aids, along with a head-up display that projects traffic information directly onto the windscreen.
In terms of performance, the new model can hit 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds. Meanwhile, 800V fast charging allows for a 10-80% boost in just 25 minutes, easing concerns about longer trips. Genesis cites a total range of 354 miles. Also, you will be happy to know that remote smart parking is back, should you enjoy steering your G80 into a tight spot using just the key fob.
When asked what’s next for Genesis, Miller states that ‘2025 will see us update our three-product line up, with a revised Electrified GV70 on sale now and an updated GV60 now open for orders, with first customer deliveries from September.’
‘Beyond that, we are super excited for the launch of the GV60 Magma and our wider performance programme, as well as our entry into endurance racing at Le Mans in 2026.’
Genesis Electrified G80, from £75,615
Shawn Adams is an architect, writer, and lecturer who currently teaches at Central St Martins, UAL and the Architectural Association. Shawn trained as an architect at The Royal College of Art, Architectural Association and University of Portsmouth. He is also the co-founder of the socially-minded design practice Power Out of Restriction. In 2023, POoR won the London Design Festival’s Emerging Design Medal. Shawn writes for numerous international magazines about global architecture and design and aims to platform the voices of those living across the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.
