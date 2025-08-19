Eight statement bathroom sink designs that transform routine into ritual

Bathroom design ideas: we round up the best new bathroom sinks, from colourful additions to sculptural masterpieces

glass washbasin with brushed steel tap
(Image credit: Agape)
By
published
in Features

Once a purely functional fixture, the humble bathroom sink has undergone quite the transformation over time. No longer chosen solely for size or colour, it has become a focal point in its own right – a piece that can anchor an interior scheme or express a designer’s material obsession. Advances in fabrication, from precision stone-cutting to experimental glass casting, have opened up new possibilities for form and texture, while a shift towards more indulgent, ritual-driven bathroom design has encouraged a sculptural approach.

Here, we round up some old favourites alongside new launches that put eye-catching design firmly at the forefront.

8 statement sinks for your bathroom

Centre stage

Double act

Soft focus

Glass act

Force of nature

Corner stone

Pleats please

Curve appeal

Also see: our bathroom design ideas for 2026

TOPICS
Ali Morris

Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸