Eight statement bathroom sink designs that transform routine into ritual
Bathroom design ideas: we round up the best new bathroom sinks, from colourful additions to sculptural masterpieces
Once a purely functional fixture, the humble bathroom sink has undergone quite the transformation over time. No longer chosen solely for size or colour, it has become a focal point in its own right – a piece that can anchor an interior scheme or express a designer’s material obsession. Advances in fabrication, from precision stone-cutting to experimental glass casting, have opened up new possibilities for form and texture, while a shift towards more indulgent, ritual-driven bathroom design has encouraged a sculptural approach.
Here, we round up some old favourites alongside new launches that put eye-catching design firmly at the forefront.
8 statement sinks for your bathroom
Centre stage
With its sculptural cylindrical form and smooth, rounded lines, 'Lavabo Norma' by Elena Salmistraro for Flaminia is designed to stand confidently in the bathroom. The glossy plastic column supports a generously proportioned basin with an integrated surface for toiletries. Available in single- or two-tone finishes, the design is made in two pieces, allowing for playful contrasts or a seamless monochrome look.
Double act
Italian brands Falper and Florim combine their strengths – fine woodworking and porcelain stoneware expertise – in 'Elitique', a bathroom concept debuting with two collections: 'Spheris' by Matteo Nunziati and 'Minimum' by Victor Vasiev. Both offer a range of configurations and finishes to suit preferences. Shown here is a Titanium Flame Dark porcelain stoneware basin from Vasiev’s minimalist line, paired with a cabinet finished to order by Falper.
Soft focus
A new chapter in Kreoo’s experimentation with three-dimensional marble decoration, this sculptural freestanding washbasin is the work of Christophe Pillet, the French designer already behind a wide range of marble tables and seating for the brand. The cylindrical block of marble was hand-chiselled to create a contemporary, soft grid pattern with shell-like elements. Finished with two polished bands at the base and top, the design is available in black Nero Marquina marble and three white marble options (Bianco del Re, Perla and Carrara). Pillet has also designed matching ‘Dawn’ vases.
kreoo.com
Glass act
Marco Zito spent two years working with designers, technicians and Murano glassmakers to develop ‘Massicci’, a cast-glass washbasin for Italian brand Agape. Each piece is made by pouring molten glass into a mould to form a solid, subtly faceted volume – the facets emerging naturally as the material cools. Available in transparent or amber, ‘Massicci’ interacts with light and water to create shifting reflections that animate the surrounding space.
Force of nature
If you want your washbasin to channel the feel of a mountain spring, ‘Neolitico’ by Paolo Ulian for Antonio Lupi delivers just that. This freestanding marble basin is carved by hand to evoke the slow erosion of stone by water, its textured, irregular surface contrasting with the smooth precision of the surrounding cylinder. The process mirrors natural forces, while revealing the marble’s unique veining and character.
Corner stone
Designed for compact spaces, ‘Kanto’ by Andrea Parisio and Giuseppe Pezzano for Ceramica Cielo features an asymmetric pentagonal form that fits neatly into bathroom corners. Available in a 50cm size, the design has the option to add matching pentagonal shelves or a suspended cabinet in wood or Terre di Cielo finishes (shown here). A coordinating mirror, angled to fit into a corner, completes the collection.
Pleats please
Simple yet distinctive, ‘Pleated’ is a circular countertop basin defined by a diagonal, wraparound pleat detail. Designed for surface mounting with a wall-mounted tap, it is cast in concrete – a material that offers the organic qualities of natural stone with the freedom to form complex shapes – and comes in 28 colours.
Curve appeal
The curve of waves, the ever-changing horizon and the humble egg all served as sources of inspiration for the late Brazilian architect Ruy Ohtake when designing the graceful 'Ohtake' for bathroom brand Roca. Winner of the the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2019, in more recent years, the elegant over-countertop collection has since been expanded with new designs by Ohtake’s son, architect and designer Rodrigo Ohtake.
