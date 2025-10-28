Earlier this month, we were delighted to make a small detour on our route to PAD at Berkeley Square to get a first look at Swedish textile brand Nordic Knots’ first London showroom – or should we say, apartment. Located inside a red-brick Mayfair townhouse, an inconspicuous name next to the door buzzer is the only signage you’ll find here. Inside, the mood is mellow. It goes without saying that every textile in the space is from the nine-year-old brand’s steadily expanding universe – from the sheer drapes that cast a hazy, filtered light to the crisp bed linen, custom upholstery and mohair rugs underfoot.

What we really love here is the way these soft, tactile pieces are paired with sleek, sometimes industrial materials. In the bedroom, an angular, bespoke four-poster bed in stainless steel is draped with Nordic Knots’ all-wool Grand Burnt Red fabric and sateen bedding, its hard edges softened by the layers of textile. In the living room, a glass coffee table and glossy black side table offset the walnut-brown teddy velvet upholstery and butter-yellow drapes. Antiques are deftly layered with contemporary design – sleek glass lamps by Swedish designer Simon Skinner are dotted throughout, while a 1920s desk by Giuseppe Pagano and Gino Levi Montalcini (courtesy of Béton Brut) steals the show in the living room.

The design is the work of Nordic Knots Studio, the brand’s newly launched interior design arm, and a masterclass in brand immersion. ‘For us, design has always been about creating a feeling,’ reflects chief creative director Liza Berglund Laserow, who co-founded the brand alongside her sibling, CEO Fabian Berglund. ‘With the Mount Street pied-à-terre, we wanted people to step into that feeling, not just see it. A place that feels calm and personal. Every element has been considered to evoke a sense of what 'home' means to us – layered, harmonious, and lived in with intention.’

The brand confirms that the Mayfair address is only temporary – a six-month residency that runs until March 2026 – long enough to test the waters in a city that has long enchanted the founders.

‘London has always been a city we return to for inspiration,’ says Berglund. ‘It’s a place we’ve walked, lived, and loved. It felt natural to bring our world here. This residency is the first time we’re able to create a home-like space with our fabrics in the city – a space where the pieces can live, not just be seen, and where people can experience them in person.’

Nordic Knots is at 130 Mount Street, London, W1K 3NY until 20 March 2026

