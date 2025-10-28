Nordic Knots arrives in London with a stylish pied-à-terre in Mayfair
‘Design has always been about creating a feeling’: Nordic Knots brings its vision of home to Mayfair
Earlier this month, we were delighted to make a small detour on our route to PAD at Berkeley Square to get a first look at Swedish textile brand Nordic Knots’ first London showroom – or should we say, apartment. Located inside a red-brick Mayfair townhouse, an inconspicuous name next to the door buzzer is the only signage you’ll find here. Inside, the mood is mellow. It goes without saying that every textile in the space is from the nine-year-old brand’s steadily expanding universe – from the sheer drapes that cast a hazy, filtered light to the crisp bed linen, custom upholstery and mohair rugs underfoot.
What we really love here is the way these soft, tactile pieces are paired with sleek, sometimes industrial materials. In the bedroom, an angular, bespoke four-poster bed in stainless steel is draped with Nordic Knots’ all-wool Grand Burnt Red fabric and sateen bedding, its hard edges softened by the layers of textile. In the living room, a glass coffee table and glossy black side table offset the walnut-brown teddy velvet upholstery and butter-yellow drapes. Antiques are deftly layered with contemporary design – sleek glass lamps by Swedish designer Simon Skinner are dotted throughout, while a 1920s desk by Giuseppe Pagano and Gino Levi Montalcini (courtesy of Béton Brut) steals the show in the living room.
The design is the work of Nordic Knots Studio, the brand’s newly launched interior design arm, and a masterclass in brand immersion. ‘For us, design has always been about creating a feeling,’ reflects chief creative director Liza Berglund Laserow, who co-founded the brand alongside her sibling, CEO Fabian Berglund. ‘With the Mount Street pied-à-terre, we wanted people to step into that feeling, not just see it. A place that feels calm and personal. Every element has been considered to evoke a sense of what 'home' means to us – layered, harmonious, and lived in with intention.’
The brand confirms that the Mayfair address is only temporary – a six-month residency that runs until March 2026 – long enough to test the waters in a city that has long enchanted the founders.
‘London has always been a city we return to for inspiration,’ says Berglund. ‘It’s a place we’ve walked, lived, and loved. It felt natural to bring our world here. This residency is the first time we’re able to create a home-like space with our fabrics in the city – a space where the pieces can live, not just be seen, and where people can experience them in person.’
Nordic Knots is at 130 Mount Street, London, W1K 3NY until 20 March 2026
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
New London restaurant Lagana drizzles Shoreditch with extra olive oil
Pachamama Group’s latest spot turns the namesake Greek flatbread into a philosophy, pairing childlike creativity with generous, unfussy cooking
-
Holcim Foundation Awards celebrate sustainability with 20 winners; Sou Fujimoto explains all
The 2025 Holcim Foundation Awards have just been announced, crowning 20 projects from across the globe as the most inspirational schemes in the field of sustainable architecture; we caught up with Asia Pacific jury chair Sou Fujimoto to find out more
-
A new motoring monograph digs into high-end restomods, from AC to MG and beyond
Restomods: Cars Reimagined explores the art and craft of the restomodded classic car, the newest pathway to personalised, luxury mobility
-
A once-abandoned Mayfair schoolhouse is set to become London's ultimate destination for crafted arts
Gallerist Sarah Myerscough opens a new permanent location, which will serve as a space to celebrate and foster craftsmanship in the city
-
Sophie Smallhorn’s plywood tables for Uncommon Projects are colourful and modular
These modular tables by the artist and the plywood specialist play with colour for function, fun and flexibility
-
Alexandre de Betak on getting lost to find himself in London
As the world-renowned artistic director opens his first personal studio in London during Frieze Week, Alexandre de Betak reflects on leaving the fashion runway behind to explore light, space and creative freedom
-
Step inside Faye Toogood's intimate cabinet of curiosities at PAD London
For PAD London 2025, (until 19 October) Faye Toogood presents The Magpie’s Nest with Friedman Benda
-
Rajan Bijlani opens his Primrose Hill home for ‘Electric Kiln’
In his London home – once the studio of ceramicist Emmanuel Cooper – Rajan Bijlani stages ‘Electric Kiln’, uniting Frank Auerbach, Lucie Rie and Cooper in an intimate reflection on the creative spirit of postwar London
-
These are the design exhibitions to see in London during Frieze Week
We round up the best design events happening in London in conjunction with Frieze Week 2025: discover collectible design and craft across the city
-
‘This is hostile furniture’: how the sale of National Gallery benches sparked a conversation on museum accessibility
The National Gallery’s red leather seating is to be auctioned, 13-14 October. But its minimal replacement has been criticised for its unwelcome, inaccessible design
-
Baxter’s first UK flagship store opens in London’s Italian Design District
A storied Edwardian building turns contemporary Italian furniture gallery on Brompton Road