The dramatic confines of Lake Como have been a favoured retreat since the European aristocracy first began planting their summer holiday villas here in the 18th century. The deep-blue lake, wedged between the snow-capped Italian pre-Alps, has long drawn visitors with its cinematic scenery and mild microclimate. But among the luxury hotels that have been appearing along its shores in recent years, a new proposition by Edition Hotels aims to introduce a more design-led, contemporary take on the lake’s storied hospitality scene.

The Lake Como Edition, which opens this week, occupies a newly restored 19th-century palazzo in the lakeside village of Cadenabbia. The six-storey building was transformed into a 148-room retreat that blends quietly elegant interiors with the natural grandeur of its surroundings, a contrast that is apparent from the moment you pull up to its arched entranceway, just a few metres from Como’s glassy waters.

What’s on your doorstep?

The beauty of Lake Como shouldn’t be a mystery to travellers by now, but the exact location of the Como Edition is particularly privileged. Set around halfway up the lake on the western shore, the hotel looks towards the picturesque village of Bellagio, located at the tip of the Larian peninsula that runs up the Y-shaped lake’s centre. The western shore is where many of the lake’s most famous villas are found, including Villa del Balbianello, where scenes from Star Wars and Casino Royale were filmed; Villa Erba, a 19th-century residence built for the filmmaker Luchino Visconti that today functions as a major exhibition and conference centre; and Villa Olmo, an 18th-century neoclassical estate that hosts art shows and public events.

Who is behind the design?

The Shanghai-based architects at Neri&Hu are responsible for the sophisticated overhaul of the 19th-century palazzo. The pair pursued a deliberate departure from the ornate neoclassical aesthetic most Como properties adhere to, reimagining the interiors with a pared-back approach that prioritises natural materials, clean lines and muted tones that enhance the building’s abundant light.

In the entrance hall, for instance, where a pale green marble bar anchors the double-height room, they installed a tall arched loggia that frames the lake view beyond. The gridded coffered ceiling nods to the building’s original architecture, though more classical motifs are largely confined to a series of bucolic friezes depicting the surrounding landscape by the artist Costanza Alvarez de Castro that run along the upper walls, as well as a large-scale tapestry whose botanical greens establish the interior’s palette. Otherwise, the room feels distinctly modern, with a cluster of Mario Bellini–designed Camaleonda sofas gathered beneath a sculptural chandelier composed of a constellation of glowing orbs.

The 148 rooms and suites, meanwhile, follow a restrained scheme: white walls paired with pale wood floors that evoke the Alpine setting (the northern reaches of Lake Como, people often forget, sit firmly within the Italian Alps); bands of Carrara marble inlay tracing the baseboards and arched portals that divide the rooms and line the bathrooms; custom white bouclé seating; and glossy wooden furnishings that include curved headboards designed to cocoon the occupant.

The room to book

Thanks to the hotel’s commanding position on a curved stretch of shoreline, the top-floor penthouse Signature Suite enjoys water views to both the east and the south – a convergence of sightlines that heightens the sensation of floating above the lake. It creates a singularly tranquil effect that few, if any, other lakeside suites can match. Running nearly half the length of the building, the apartment-like suite also includes a generous terrace, a spacious sitting room, a formal dining room complete with a service kitchen, a dressing room and a marble-clad bathroom with a sculptural freestanding tub.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The Edition has tapped the Argentine, three-star chef of Menton’s Mirazur, Mauro Colagreco, to lead the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Cetino, which promises to interpret Mediterranean flavours while remaining rooted in the local territory. Expect dishes such as bresaola della Valtellina, a cured beef speciality from the neighbouring Valtellina valley; delicate ravioli filled with local lake trout; and heirloom tomato salad with a peach and shallot vinaigrette. Alongside the more formal Cetino is Renzo, where breakfast and lunch are served on a sun-drenched terrace overlooking the water. All-day dining there also includes Italian favourites such as veal Milanese, spaghetti with clams and burrata shipped up from Puglia.

Where to switch off

Wellness is where the Edition Como really excels. A dedicated spa centre was built from the ground up in a separate lakeside pavilion accessible from the main hotel via a glass-enclosed bridge. The hotel has partnered with The Longevity Spa to deliver a science-led programme of biohacking treatments and advanced diagnostics. Inside are seven treatment rooms, along with Finnish and herbal saunas, steam and Turkish baths. But if you prefer to swim al fresco, the hotel has also constructed the lake’s largest floating pool, a private platform reserved for guests, complete with sun loungers and a serviced bar. And if you’re simply stopping by for lunch, the Edition also operates a lakeside lido where visitors can rent beds for the day and dip into Como’s clear waters.

The verdict

In a region crowded with neoclassical-inspired, often over-ornamented palazzi, The Lake Como Edition offers a quieter and more contemporary escape. And though designers Neri&Hu have created a serene interior worth the visit, the real draw is the outdoor setting. A sun-soaked summer break spent between the terrace restaurant, the floating pool and the lively lido – all framed by the spectacular scenery intrinsic to any Como stay – makes for a compelling proposition.

The Lake Como Edition is located at Via Regina, 41, 22011 Cadenabbia, Italy