This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

Banish preconceptions of musty or kitschy lake houses – this home redefines the category. Polished, modern and cosmopolitan, it would feel equally at home in New York or London, yet it sits on the shore of Green Lake, Michigan.

Designed and built by TEN Design Studio and Liz Hoekzema of KLH Homes, the five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence is set within a peaceful peninsula enclave. For the homeowners, the brief was clear: move beyond traditional lake-house vernacular and embrace a bold, contemporary vision that still worked for family life and summer entertaining.

(Image credit: Quinn)

TEN Design Studio conceived a striking vertical form that prioritises sight lines, flow and indoor-outdoor living. Water is ever-present: ‘The interior perspective is almost that of an island itself – the skylight on the third floor reveals a west-to-east view of the bent shape of Green Lake, which continues through the remainder of the room's east-facing windows and then flows onward through the remaining two floors,’ explains Hoekzema. ‘There is almost a feeling of floating on the water – an unexpected result given the starkly solid structure you see outside.’

Inside, Hoekzema’s interiors are crisp and tailored. Furnishings feel refined yet liveable, softening the architecture’s boldness. Colour and pattern are embraced, punctuated by moments of surprise: ‘Our clients did not shy away from the colour, pattern or atypical material applications we pitched to them,’ says the designer. ‘Case in point: striped tile risers, a fully-dipped deep burgundy kitchen (with a pleated ceiling, no less!), and a tiled wall ledge paired with playful wallpaper in their daughter's nursery.’

(Image credit: Quinn)

(Image credit: Quinn)

A subtle European influence runs throughout. Terracotta-toned tile floors in the mudroom and laundry recall sun-washed Mediterranean interiors, while raw encaustic tiles in the kitchen backsplash and children’s bath bring a soft, lived-in quality. This material story traces back to the couple’s travels in Mallorca, where they developed an appreciation for surfaces with imperfection. ‘Photos they shared with us from their travels helped guide our recommendations, which was a beautiful way to make the design feel personal to their family,’ says Hoekzema. ‘We always love to hear when a client has lived or traveled abroad, knowing that surfaces with patina will resonate much more.’

(Image credit: Quinn)

(Image credit: Quinn)

(Image credit: Quinn)

Furnishings strike a balance – elevated enough to complement bold finishes, yet durable for young children and frequent guests. Neutral foundations are layered with characterful moments, such as a powder blue Molded Plywood chair in the living area. ‘Initially, the couple had reservations about certain details: the leather African Tuareg rug in their principal bedroom, for example,’ says Hoekzema. ‘But upon seeing it set in place, they loved the rich texture and hand-hewn detailing that contrasts the newness in the space.’ Other pieces, like the oversized ceramic wall sconce by EnyLee Parker in the entry, were ‘instantaneous ‘yes[es]’’.

‘We love the whimsy involved with designing children's spaces,’ the designer continues. ‘The mashup of pattern and colour in their daughter's bedroom and bath feel carefree yet sophisticated. And since photographing the home, we've been able to design an equally sweet nursery space for their new daughter.’

(Image credit: Quinn)

(Image credit: Quinn)

This expressive, intentional retreat honours its setting without conforming to it, and is a testament to what’s possible when designers and clients share a fearless vision.

(Image credit: Quinn)