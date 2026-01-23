This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

When Zoë Feldman’s clients relocated their family from California to a classic Virginia home, they found themselves navigating a shift not only in geography but in identity. The resulting renovation became a manifestation of that transition, and an opportunity to harmonise the breezy sensibility of West Coast living with the traditions of the East Coast.

That balancing act extended to the homeowners themselves: ‘The husband, who grew up in California, gravitated toward cleaner lines, natural woods and a more relaxed modern sensibility,’ says Feldman. ‘The wife grew up in New England and leaned more classic, but also preferred an uncluttered feel that was warm and textured but not super layered or fussy.’

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

Built in 2012, the house already possessed strong architectural bones, rendering a full-scale overhaul unnecessary. Feldman’s approach was therefore rooted in refinement rather than reinvention: preserving what worked, rethinking what felt dated, and guiding the interiors toward a more contemporary expression. ‘Our goal was to gently modernise the home, giving it a younger energy while preserving its warmth,’ she says.

Drawing on California modernism, the designer introduced clean lines, sculptural forms and natural materials, weaving them into the classic proportions and detailing dictated by the home’s Virginian context.

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

Throughout, calm and inviting spaces are punctuated by moments of colour, reflecting the energy of family life as well as offering subtle expressions of Feldman’s playful design signature. ‘We used colour explosively at times, while the rest of the palette is restrained but rich, with warmth coming from wood tones, specialty finishes and fabrics,’ she explains. ‘Where bold hues are used, they are tempered by simple forms, as in the kitchen island pendants.’ This measured approach ensures the interiors feel timeless rather than trend-driven, reinforcing a broader commitment to longevity.

Furnishings were selected with equal intention. ‘We thought about each room having a clear anchor, a hero piece that sets the tone,’ says the designer. The library, for instance, is grounded by a substantial coffee table that complements the custom walnut walls and millwork, creating a sense of both intimacy and gravitas. ‘I love how the classic woodwork juxtaposes with the modern art and furniture, and the panelling also hides a scullery,’ adds Feldman.

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

In the kitchen, meanwhile, a credenza and a custom metal vent hood – requiring a 15-person installation and described by Feldman as ‘a financial and man power investment that really paid off’ – acts ‘almost as furniture, adding interest and personality to what could have been a very utilitarian room’. In the living room, a generous custom sectional by Cabriole Studio functions as both sculptural focal point and comfortable family seating, while thoughtfully layered vintage pieces add a sense of soul throughout.

Because the house was already so well built, every intervention had to earn its place, lending the project a distinctive clarity and restraint. The result feels intimate and cohesive – a single space that weaves together multiple identities.