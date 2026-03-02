Meteorological spring has officially begun in the Northern Hemisphere, and with it comes the return of outdoor living. Few launches capture the mood of the season quite like the new outdoor collection from Molteni & C. Faithful to the furniture brand’s philosophy, the collection does not treat exterior spaces as separate from the home, but as a natural extension of it – rooted in comfort, functionality and design excellence.

The 2026 collection is led by creative director Vincent Van Duysen, alongside long-standing collaborators Yabu Pushelberg and Studio Dordoni, and enriched by lighting developed in partnership with Spanish brand Vibia.

Conceived as a complete system of furnishings and accessories, the collection merges architecture, materials and light to form a cohesive, refined narrative. From modular seating to dining pieces and sculptural tables, each element balances structural lightness with formal rigour and meticulous detailing.

Molteni & C Soleva sofa

At the heart of the collection lies ‘Soleva’ by Vincent Van Duysen. ‘Rooted in the word sun, with ‘Soleva’ I wanted to evoke the warmth of daylight, the slow rhythm of light moving through space and tracing patterns across surfaces,’ he explains.

Spanning armchairs, dining pieces and a chaise longue, ‘Soleva’s’ architectural language is defined by a slender, continuous tubular frame that establishes precise proportions. Powder-coated in ‘Nuvia White’ or ‘Selva Green’, the lightweight yet durable aluminium structures are paired with vertical marine plywood slats finished with a soft-touch EVA coating. Concrete accents, seen in the ‘Louisa’ side tables and ‘Dalia’ tables, introduce a sculptural counterpoint.

The ‘Soleva’ sofa, available in two- and three-seat versions, combines supportive comfort with refined posture. Its rounded tubular aluminium frame is matched with vertical marine plywood slats in ‘Olive Green’ or ‘Siena Brown’, coordinated with ‘Selva Green’ or ‘Nuvia White’ structures. Cushions feature recyclable polyurethane inserts and water-repellent covers, while optional loose armrest cushions add flexibility.

The armchair and dining chair reinterpret the same architectural language in more compact proportions. A stackable sun bed, complete with adjustable mattress thickness and a linen-coloured Batyline backrest, is designed for both relaxation and practical storage. Completing the line, stools and tables combine aluminium frames with tops in gres or technical lava stone.

Molteni & C Louisa coffee tables
Molteni & C Chelsea sofa

Elsewhere, the ‘Chelsea' outdoor collection extends Studio Dordoni’s interior aesthetic into exterior settings. Aluminium structures with die-cast legs are paired with distinctive woven polypropylene rope backrests. A modular sofa system, armchair, dining chair and side tables create flexible, convivial configurations.

Yabu Pushelberg introduces the foldable ‘Club’ chair – a lightweight, nomadic piece crafted in painted steel with a linen Batyline seat. Accessories complete the offering: ‘Dalia’ high and low tables in gres or cement; the ‘Fronda’ parasol in multiple technical configurations; and portable lighting pieces including ‘Closer’, ‘Meridiano’ and ‘Out’, developed with Vibia.

With these pieces, Molteni & C demonstrates that exterior living need not compromise on refinement or performance. The collection feels enduring: a sophisticated framework for living well, indoors and out.

molteni.it