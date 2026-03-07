Geely Starray EM-i epitomises the Chinese brand’s no-nonsense, high-value approach
Heavy on spec but low on design distinction, the Geely Starray EM-i prioritises tech, value and simplicity over status
In a market crowded with chrome grilles and gadget-heavy interiors, Geely seeks to take a different approach. The Chinese manufacturer believes that today’s SUV buyer wants more than flashy technology and raw horsepower. They want comfort, space, and design that feels considered. This philosophy is embodied in its latest vehicle, the Starray EM-i.
Tall, poised, and quietly confident, Geely Auto UK’s second model for the British market is a no-nonsense plug-in hybrid (PHEV). ‘Unlike many hybrids that retain a large grille, Geely adopts a closed front face to optimise aerodynamics’ says Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Blundell. The result is clean and purposeful, albeit a little undistinguished.
Slim daytime running lights sit high, forming what Geely describes as a ‘focused and sharp’ gaze, while the main headlight units sit lower in the bumper to create a distinctive light signature. ‘This split-headlight design reduces glare for oncoming drivers, enhancing safety,’ states Blundell.
Offered in Pro, Max, and Ultra trims, the Starray EM-i delivers up to 84 miles of electric range. Beneath the surface lies a hybrid-dedicated 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a compact electric motor, developed exclusively for electrified performance. The payoff is smoother transitions, quieter running, and improved efficiency. It reaches 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds, and with fast-charging capability, the battery can climb from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.
Inside, restraint replaces excess. In an era where cabins often feel cluttered with screens, the Starray EM-i takes a more pragmatic, low-key route. Technology is integrated, not imposed. The thinking is simple: ‘not tech for tech’s sake, but tech for ease of use’, says Blundell.
That still means big screens. In the cabin, a 14.6-inch central display, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and 13.8-inch head-up display form what Geely calls a ‘Golden Triangle’ arrangement. ‘This layout maintains a consistent family design language with the already-launched Geely Galaxy E5,’ notes Blundell. ‘It’s a concrete manifestation of Geely's Digital Clarity design philosophy.’
Crucially, however, physical buttons for essential controls such as climate functions remain – these are intuitive, tactile, and driver focused. Meanwhile, a 16-speaker Flyme Sound system with headrest speakers has also been carefully integrated into the cabin. The overall effect is sparse but not stark.
The Starray EM-i is the first plug-in hybrid built on Geely’s Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA). ‘The platform supports low-drag design from the ground up, optimising the overall layout to strike a balance between aesthetics and aerodynamics,’ notes Blundell.
The result is a car that maximises interior space, delivering what Geely calls an 84.3 per cent ‘space efficiency rate’. A flat rear floor enhances comfort, while hidden trunk compartments and an open platform beneath the centre console provide additional storage. If that still isn’t enough, folding the rear seats expands the boot capacity from 528 litres to 2,065 litres, without any awkward battery intrusion.
With confident if unmemorable styling and a functional interior, Geely’s latest vehicle doesn’t shout for attention, it earns it. Looking ahead, the brand aims to achieve 100,000 annual UK sales by 2030, secure a top ten position in the market, and transition to a fully electrified line-up. ‘Through advanced new energy and intelligent technologies, we aim to accelerate the UK’s progress toward its low-carbon mobility goals.’
Geely Starray EM-I, from £29,990, GeelyAuto.co.uk
Shawn Adams is an architect, writer, and lecturer who currently teaches at Central St Martins, UAL and the Architectural Association. Shawn trained as an architect at The Royal College of Art, Architectural Association and University of Portsmouth. He is also the co-founder of the socially-minded design practice Power Out of Restriction. In 2023, POoR won the London Design Festival’s Emerging Design Medal. Shawn writes for numerous international magazines about global architecture and design and aims to platform the voices of those living across the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.