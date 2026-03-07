In a market crowded with chrome grilles and gadget-heavy interiors, Geely seeks to take a different approach. The Chinese manufacturer believes that today’s SUV buyer wants more than flashy technology and raw horsepower. They want comfort, space, and design that feels considered. This philosophy is embodied in its latest vehicle, the Starray EM-i.

Geely Starray EM-i (Image credit: Geely)

Tall, poised, and quietly confident, Geely Auto UK’s second model for the British market is a no-nonsense plug-in hybrid (PHEV). ‘Unlike many hybrids that retain a large grille, Geely adopts a closed front face to optimise aerodynamics’ says Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Blundell. The result is clean and purposeful, albeit a little undistinguished.

Geely Starray EM-i (Image credit: Geely)

Slim daytime running lights sit high, forming what Geely describes as a ‘focused and sharp’ gaze, while the main headlight units sit lower in the bumper to create a distinctive light signature. ‘This split-headlight design reduces glare for oncoming drivers, enhancing safety,’ states Blundell.

Geely Starray EM-i headlight detail (Image credit: Geely)

Offered in Pro, Max, and Ultra trims, the Starray EM-i delivers up to 84 miles of electric range. Beneath the surface lies a hybrid-dedicated 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a compact electric motor, developed exclusively for electrified performance. The payoff is smoother transitions, quieter running, and improved efficiency. It reaches 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds, and with fast-charging capability, the battery can climb from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

Geely Starray EM-i dashboard (Image credit: Geely)

Inside, restraint replaces excess. In an era where cabins often feel cluttered with screens, the Starray EM-i takes a more pragmatic, low-key route. Technology is integrated, not imposed. The thinking is simple: ‘not tech for tech’s sake, but tech for ease of use’, says Blundell.

The central screen is bolstered by a separate driver information display (Image credit: Geely)

That still means big screens. In the cabin, a 14.6-inch central display, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and 13.8-inch head-up display form what Geely calls a ‘Golden Triangle’ arrangement. ‘This layout maintains a consistent family design language with the already-launched Geely Galaxy E5,’ notes Blundell. ‘It’s a concrete manifestation of Geely's Digital Clarity design philosophy.’

Design details on the Starray dashboard (Image credit: Geely)

Crucially, however, physical buttons for essential controls such as climate functions remain – these are intuitive, tactile, and driver focused. Meanwhile, a 16-speaker Flyme Sound system with headrest speakers has also been carefully integrated into the cabin. The overall effect is sparse but not stark.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Starray has a 16-speaker Flyme Sound system (Image credit: Geely)

The Starray EM-i is the first plug-in hybrid built on Geely’s Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA). ‘The platform supports low-drag design from the ground up, optimising the overall layout to strike a balance between aesthetics and aerodynamics,’ notes Blundell.

The interior is suitably spacious and flexible for an SUV (Image credit: Geely)

The result is a car that maximises interior space, delivering what Geely calls an 84.3 per cent ‘space efficiency rate’. A flat rear floor enhances comfort, while hidden trunk compartments and an open platform beneath the centre console provide additional storage. If that still isn’t enough, folding the rear seats expands the boot capacity from 528 litres to 2,065 litres, without any awkward battery intrusion.

Geely Starray EM-i (Image credit: Geely)

With confident if unmemorable styling and a functional interior, Geely’s latest vehicle doesn’t shout for attention, it earns it. Looking ahead, the brand aims to achieve 100,000 annual UK sales by 2030, secure a top ten position in the market, and transition to a fully electrified line-up. ‘Through advanced new energy and intelligent technologies, we aim to accelerate the UK’s progress toward its low-carbon mobility goals.’

Geely Starray EM-i (Image credit: Geely)

Geely Starray EM-I, from £29,990, GeelyAuto.co.uk