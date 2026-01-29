It’s been a few years since we got behind the wheel of Genesis’ flagship dedicated EV, the GV60. Back at launch, the GV60 got a lot of things right, blending the ascendant EV know-how of Hyundai with a more refined and subtle design language. It arrived at a point when standalone luxury EVs were still relatively thin on the ground, but now there’s far more competition. Time for a face-lift.

Genesis GV60 (Image credit: Genesis)

We drove the top tier Performance variant, soon to be eclipsed by the even quicker GV60 Magma. Whether or not that additional speed is necessary is a moot point, especially as the Performance is already substantially down on the range figure of its perfectly adequate Pure sibling (311 miles versus 348, while the mid-range GV60 Sport gets 318 miles). Still, mileage is up on the first-generation car, thanks to the larger 84kWh battery pack.

Genesis GV60 (Image credit: Genesis GV60)

Aesthetically, there haven’t been any significant upgrades. Straddling the zone between large hatchback and medium-sized crossover, the GV60 is not unattractive, with a long wheelbase, neatly defined wheelarches and a rising shoulder line that lifts to meet the sloping rear window with a jagged slash of chrome. At the front, the familiar Genesis double-stacked lights and curiously old-school winged badge create a recognisable face, although the rear treatment is a bit more generic.

Genesis GV60 (Image credit: Genesis)

On the whole, the design is commendably restrained and low key. Although Genesis is a premium brand, the GV60 doesn’t really give off premium visual cues – no long bonnet or flowing proportions. It’s more of a subtle, stealth wealth statement, a way of doing things differently and stepping outside the conventional stream of Germanic design dominance. The GV60 Magma is where you go for more visual allure.

Genesis GV60 interior (Image credit: Genesis)

This is only odd when you compare the GV60 to Genesis’ other offerings, which include the substantial, limo-like G80 (also available electrified) and the handsome albeit conventional GV70 and GV80 SUVs. The concepts teased alongside the announcement of the Magma badge hint at a more aggressively styled future model, but for now, the GV60 Performance carries the brand’s sporting ambitions.

Genesis GV60 interior (Image credit: Genesis)

Nevertheless, despite the power and speed on tap (and the presence of a prominent ‘boost’ button on the steering wheel), the GV60 is more of a cruiser than a sprinter. Genesis has even added a ‘drift mode’ to the GV60’s menu of options, which theoretically makes the handling less susceptible to electronic safety aids. We reckon no one will ever bother turning it on more than once.

Genesis GV60 interior (Image credit: Genesis)

Instead, while the interior isn’t exactly luxurious it’s an extremely pleasant place to sit for up to four adults (five can be accommodated at a stretch). Luggage space is acceptable, despite to the hatchback body shape, and the EV’s flat floor design allows for additional storage space in the centre bin. There’s even a small frunk.

Digital wing mirrors are an option (Image credit: Genesis)

The central illuminated globe feature remains, a backlit object of uncertain provenance (the ‘crystal sphere’) that swivels round to provide the drive selector when the car is turned on. It’s a little gimmicky, unlike the facial recognition start mode that lets you access the car without a key. Genesis also wins points by retaining a handy and healthy spread of physical controls alongside the 27-inch-long touchscreen.

Genesis GV60 (Image credit: Genesis)

Those searching for an out-and-out performance EV will probably pick a Porsche Macan or Hyundai Ioniq 5N or even hang on for the GV60 Magma. The Performance model is hardly a slouch, but its best qualities are refinement and poise that calm the driver, rather than quicken their pulse.

(Image credit: Genesis)

Genesis GV60 Performance, from £67,715, Genesis.com, @Genesis_Europe