The raucous Hyundai Ioniq 5N EV has the sound and feel of an old school sports car
Hyundai is an unlikely saviour of the sporting EV, finding new ways of transforming the sheer power of electrification into an engaging, albeit old school, driver’s car
Whilst there’s still a relative dearth of ‘true’ electric sports cars, there’s no escaping the fact that even modest-looking EVs can pack a performance punch equivalent to or exceeding ICE-powered supercars. Even though the clear advantages of electrons haven’t put paid to the so-called horsepower wars, there are still those who feel that EVs deliver their superior firepower with a complete lack of character – an absence of sound and fury, if you like.
That’s where the Hyundai Ioniq 5N comes in. Hyundai has been building ‘N’ badged cars since 2017, when the humble i30 hatchback was boosted and bolstered by all sort of engine and dynamic upgrades. Simultaneously, the company doubled down on its official racing activities, entering and winning the World Rally Championship manufacturers’ title in 2019.
The i30N was followed by the Veloster N, i20N, Kona N and Elantra N, but it wasn’t until 2023 that the idea of creating a pure electric ‘N’ car was mooted. That car was the Ioniq 5N, a thoroughly transformed Ioniq 5 hatchback with a clutch of new technologies designed to improve driver engagement. The 5N subsequently won a clutch of awards from a grateful automotive press, most of whom had begun to doubt that an EV could ever match up to the dynamic dreams.
So what is it like to live with? The original Ioniq 5 was already an accomplished EV. Large and heavy (although it looked smaller), it deployed Hyundai’s faceted new edge styling and pixel graphic lighting to great effect. In ‘N’ configuration, changes aren’t limited to drivetrain and software, but also to the way it looks, inside and out.
There’s a clear sporting bias in the racing seats, the subtle flashes of signature ‘N’ ‘luminous orange’ trim, and a body kit and rear spoiler that adds more edge to the already razor-sharp corners of the design.
Inside, in addition to the leather and Alcantara bucket seats, set in a slightly lower, more sporting seating position, there are also clever software tweaks that get more out of the EV powertrain.
The most immediately obvious change is the pairing of Hyundai’s N Active Sound+ with the N e-shift function. This effectively simulates a manual dual-clutch transmission. Using the steering wheel-mounted paddles to ‘change gear’, the Ioniq 5N does a fine impression of a roaring engine, pitch rising and falling with each click on the paddle.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Is there a point to this? Probably not. It is fun – and remember, that sound isn’t nearly as loud outside the cabin as in. Hyundai describe it as a ‘more engaging and exciting sensory experience for the driver,’ but in truth it’s about recapturing the qualities that many diehard ICE fans feel they have lost with the EV transition.
For all its trickery, N Active Sound+ sounds quite convincing, piped through the car’s 10-speaker audio system. You have a choice of no less than three themes, variously emulating an earlier 2.0 litre turbocharged Hyundai engine, a special ‘signature high-performance sound’ and a ‘Supersonic’ theme which takes its cue from fighter jets and sci-fi.
There’s no debating the quality and depth of performance on offer. Tweaks to throttle and torque distribution allow the more experienced to drift with ease (not tested), as well improve cornering by ramping up the regenerative braking.
I can’t help but feel that all these technical tricks are missing the point of e-performance, amplifying lairy character traits like noise and drama at the expense of the EV’s great advantages of silence and refinement. It’s not as if there aren’t copious numbers of petrol-loving manufacturers out there hellbent on pushing legislative deadlines further to the horizon. Do sporting EVs really have to compete in a similar way?
That’s not to say the 5N isn’t a lot of fun to drive. It’s still a fine-looking car, wearing its quirky blend of modernity and retro well. And while smashing through the gears makes for a more dynamic experience than the smooth, silent and relentless acceleration of a regular EV, it’s an experience best kept to the racetrack. It certainly doesn’t impress passengers, especially when you’re diving hard into corners.
Ultra-fast charging makes up for a slightly sub-standard 278-mile range, but if you make too many regular dips into the cheesy-sounding ‘N Grin Boost’ setting, expect that to swiftly plummet. The novelty of 3.4 second 62mph sprints only lasts for so long.
Hyundai has raised its game to become one of the world’s top tier EV makers, and it’s great that a volume manufacturer is being so brave and innovative. I imagine that engineers from all the heritage sports car brands have quietly borrowed an Ioniq 5N or two and given it a thorough going-over, trying to work out if it’s a path they’ll want to take.
So what’s next? This year at Goodwood, Hyundai debuted the Ioniq 6N, the next stage in the company’s electric performance journey. Expect more of the same, which indicates that even if the new generation Hyundai ‘N’ series don’t sell in their thousands, the company sees the benefit in keeping them around on the off-chance they'll win over the EV doubters.
Hyundai Ioniq 5N, from £65,010, Hyundai.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Fossils, shells and sea-life inspire Shaha Raphaël’s limited edition collection for House of Today, begging the question; 'Is it found, or is it designed?'
In Shaha Raphaël's ‘Low Tide – Marée basse’ exhibition for House of Today, Lebanese craftsmanship meets Mediterranean spirit, blurring the boundaries between art, jewellery and collectible design
-
The best hotels in Upstate New York, according to design insiders
From five-star wellness resorts to boutique gems, these are the top spots for an Empire State weekend escape
-
New York brand Uniform Object flips fine jewellery into edgy territory
Fine materials and cool silhouettes make these treasures ones to lust after
-
All the best bits from Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025
As car makers switch their allegiance to the sunny West Sussex countryside as a place to showcase their wares, a new generation of sports cars were sent running up that famous hill
-
Comfort, kit and enduring aesthetics make the Hyundai Santa Fe utilitarian and upmarket
Tough looks conceal premium features as Hyundai takes its plug-in hybrid SUV upmarket. Wallpaper* tries out the stylish new South Korean 7-seater
-
Our pick of the reveals at the 2025 New York Auto Show, from concept SUVs to new EVs
Interest in overseas brands remained strong at this year’s NY Auto Show despite the threat of tariffs designed to boost American-owned brands
-
2025 Seoul Mobility Show report: all that's new and notable
Opened at a time of high national drama, the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show has gone on to underscore Korea’s place at the cutting edge of the auto industry. Guy Bird was there
-
Long-range, refined and spacious, the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 is like a private jet on wheels
Wallpaper* takes the Ioniq 9 on an electric road trip from Seoul to Busan to explore Hyundai’s newest and largest EV to date
-
New-generation car camping and roof tents for luxury-loving adventurers
Car camping is having a moment. While Hyundai and Porsche can get you kitted up, we explore other options
-
CES 2024 was a showcase for how to shoehorn AI into next-generation cars
CES 2024 in Las Vegas underlined that future mobility will be shaped by AI, like it or not, as intelligent assistants emerge to guide, plan and converse with their human cargo
-
New Hyundai Kona EV is no aesthetic knock-out, but should you really care?
The Hyundai Kona EV sneaks unconventional thinking into the mainstream, cloaking excellent tech in wilfully awkward forms