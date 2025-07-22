New York brand Uniform Object flips fine jewellery into edgy territory
Fine materials and cool silhouettes make these treasures ones to lust after
Self-taught, multidisciplinary designer David Farrugia brings an edgy elegance to New York-based Uniform Object, with the fine jewellery brand rapidly cultivating a distinctive aesthetic since its launch in 2021.
An emphasis on the finest materials (think 18k gold, lusciously large diamonds and a rainbow of gemstones) make a luxurious foil for an urban grunge that runs throughout. Farrugia, who has cited as inspiration both Rick Owens’ sleek minimalism and artist Kazimir Malevich’s abstract silhouettes, puts a spin on traditional jewellery forms with maxi proportions, sharp stone cuts and offbeat placements.
In this Curb chain, a rethinking of classic techniques takes shape in tightly knitted links of gold and a dazzling pear-cut diamond, flipped onto its side in a sensual subversion of the central stone.
This article is in the August 2025 US Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 10 July 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Murray Moss: 'We must stop the erosion of our 250-year-old American culture'
Murray Moss, the founder of design gallery Moss and consultancy Moss Bureau, warns of cultural trauma in an authoritarian state
-
The raucous Hyundai Ioniq 5N EV has the sound and feel of an old school sports car
Hyundai is an unlikely saviour of the sporting EV, finding new ways of transforming the sheer power of electrification into an engaging, albeit old school, driver’s car
-
Fossils, shells and sea-life inspire Shaha Raphaël’s limited edition collection for House of Today, begging the question; 'Is it found, or is it designed?'
In Shaha Raphaël's ‘Low Tide – Marée basse’ exhibition for House of Today, Lebanese craftsmanship meets Mediterranean spirit, blurring the boundaries between art, jewellery and collectible design