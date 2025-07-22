New York brand Uniform Object flips fine jewellery into edgy territory

Self-taught, multidisciplinary designer David Farrugia brings an edgy elegance to New York-based Uniform Object, with the fine jewellery brand rapidly cultivating a distinctive aesthetic since its launch in 2021.

An emphasis on the finest materials (think 18k gold, lusciously large diamonds and a rainbow of gemstones) make a luxurious foil for an urban grunge that runs throughout. Farrugia, who has cited as inspiration both Rick Owens’ sleek minimalism and artist Kazimir Malevich’s abstract silhouettes, puts a spin on traditional jewellery forms with maxi proportions, sharp stone cuts and offbeat placements.

In this Curb chain, a rethinking of classic techniques takes shape in tightly knitted links of gold and a dazzling pear-cut diamond, flipped onto its side in a sensual subversion of the central stone.

uniformobject.com

This article is in the August 2025 US Issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands from 10 July 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today