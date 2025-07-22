Fossils, shells and sea-life inspire Shaha Raphaël’s limited edition collection for House of Today, begging the question; 'Is it found, or is it designed?'
In Shaha Raphaël's ‘Low Tide – Marée basse’ exhibition for House of Today, Lebanese craftsmanship meets Mediterranean spirit, blurring the boundaries between art, jewellery and collectible design
Beirut-based architect and jewellery designer Shaha Raphaël’s limited edition collection of furniture and objects created for House of Today (shown in Saint-Tropez until 27 July 2025) expresses a delicate mingling of Brutalism and Art Nouveau.
The organic process of creation with Lebanese artisans in Beirut, Tripoli and Beqaa was like a hybrid blend of archaeology and design, where found shells emerged as new kinds of functional fossils. Raphaël worked closely with Chérine Magrabi, founder of House of Today, and they titled the exhibition ‘Low Tide – Marée basse’, which expressed the idea of forms emerging from the sea framed by a scenography designed by Simon Basquin.
Shaha Raphaël's shell-inspired designs on view in Saint Tropez
The collection emerged from Raphaël and Magrabi’s shared love of collecting shells. Raphael began the process by casting shells, drawing and hand-making models that reminded her of fishbones. Together they visited craftspeople across Lebanon, where each object is made, from stoneworkers to aluminium specialists. Magrabi introduced Raphael to a third generation lampshade maker and a lace maker. What emerged was a series of tables, stools, mirrors as well as tableware, glasses, cutlery, coffee cups, each expressing the precision of her organic, geology-inspired jewellery.
'I loved her sensibility and the quality of her work – she's quite a perfectionist, and always sees things through to the end,' says Magrabi, whose intention with House of Today is to challenge designers out of their comfort zone. The non-profit organisation amplifies emerging designers in Lebanon through mentorship, residencies and exhibitions from Basel to Milan. 'Our aesthetics were aligned and we evolved the collection together with the artisans – adding, removing, exploring.'
Subsequently this collection has seen Raphaël expanding her language in scale, function and experimenting with new materials. Take the Spine coffee table, composed of four aluminium modules – ‘a set of vertebrae’ describes Raphaël – resting upon a ‘comma’ shaped base made of found she-oak wood that has a ‘vanilla’ scent. This piece came from a carpenter from Bekaa, who saves unique pieces of found wood especially for her. Raphaël imagines the table as an infinitely modulating piece, 'We kept it super brute,' she says.
The Claw side tables evocative of ‘crab claws’ are made of the semi-precious stone of onyx, which was left unpolished. The Fossil table is made of a pale southern Lebanese stone with brass legs that cling into carved edges. Three ‘edgy’ fish-bone-evolved pairs of candelabras are coated in three patinas – silver, pink and blue and green. Silver coffee cups with brass handles sit upon brass plates; a chess table is laid with found shells cast in two different patinas.
There’s a lampshade with a brutalist base operated by a delicate chain, she originally imagined as a necklace and decorative spoons in brass and silver, cast by hand in silicon from fossilised fishbones. Raphaël explains: 'I’ve always loved the idea of having to ask yourself the question, is it found or is it designed?'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
These mysterious, lyrical objects feel at home in Saint-Tropez, where the spirit of the Mediterranean Sea infuses the community. The ribbon to the exhibition was cut on opening night by Sylvie Siri, Mayor of Saint Tropez, and this summer the town welcomes further creativity with Marseille-based architect Isabelle Castanier’s group exhibition ‘Une Maison á Saint Tropez’ featuring friends and designers including Marion Mailaender, Sacha Parent (both highlighted by the Design Parade 2024) and Linde Freya Tangelder, and Astier de Villatte’s ‘Saison á Saint-Tropez’ with limited edition designs of ‘Triton et Sirène’.
‘Low Tide – Marée basse à Saint-Tropez’ by Shaha Raphaël – 1 Place des Lices, Saint-Tropez, until July 27
Harriet Thorpe is a writer, journalist and editor covering architecture, design and culture, with particular interest in sustainability, 20th-century architecture and community. After studying History of Art at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and Journalism at City University in London, she developed her interest in architecture working at Wallpaper* magazine and today contributes to Wallpaper*, The World of Interiors and Icon magazine, amongst other titles. She is author of The Sustainable City (2022, Hoxton Mini Press), a book about sustainable architecture in London, and the Modern Cambridge Map (2023, Blue Crow Media), a map of 20th-century architecture in Cambridge, the city where she grew up.
-
The best hotels in Upstate New York, according to design insiders
From five-star wellness resorts to boutique gems, these are the top spots for an Empire State weekend escape
-
New York brand Uniform Object flips fine jewellery into edgy territory
Fine materials and cool silhouettes make these treasures ones to lust after
-
Tour a simple Brazilian forest retreat that's designed to dissolve into the trees
This humble vacation home by Arkitito Arquitetura was built to withstand weather — and errant pinecones
-
The original Ligne Roset factory has been transformed into an exhibition space
Re-christened Studio 1860, the factory was bought by the founder of the French furniture brand in 1892, and will now house rare Ligne Roset pieces, among other uses
-
AAU Anastas and Tomoko Sauvage create a symphony of glass and sound at Ruinart's domain in Reims
Wallpaper* speaks to Palestinian architects AAU Anastas about their glass and sound installation at Ruinart and looks back on a pivotal year
-
Formafantasma’s biodiversity-boosting installation in a Perrier Jouët vineyard is cross-pollination at its best
Formafantasma and Perrier Jouët unveil the first project in their ‘Cohabitare’ initiative, ‘not only a work of art but also a contribution to the ecosystem’
-
First look: ‘Christofle, A Brilliant Story’ is a glittering celebration of silver across two centuries
A landmark Christofle exhibition opens today at Paris’ Musées Des Arts Décoratifs and is the first monographic show dedicated to French silverware house
-
Mosaic Factory and Zyva Studio’s new furniture collection is inspired by cartoons
The Mosaic Factory x Zyva furniture collection is an ode to cartoons and the 1980s, its terrazzo tiles’ confetti-like detail nodding to the Memphis design movement
-
A new exhibition looks at preparing for a post-apocalyptic landscape (and other catastrophes)
‘We Will Survive' at Mudac in Lausanne, introduces us to the ‘prepper movement’, and demonstrates that we are a resilient species. Or we are doing our utmost to be as prepared as is humanly possible for disasters of all scales
-
Politics, oil crises and abortion rights infiltrate the optimistic 1970s interiors of Villa Benkemoun
For the 50th anniversary of Villa Benkemoun in Arles, a new exhibition critically explores the year of 1974 through contemporary and historic artworks that antagonise the optimism of its design
-
Marion Vignal on curating sensation-oriented experiences in 20th century French interiors at Maison Bernard
Marion Vignal's non-profit Genius Loci seeks to discover new insights and reflections on heritage through artistic site specific experiences