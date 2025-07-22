Beirut-based architect and jewellery designer Shaha Raphaël’s limited edition collection of furniture and objects created for House of Today (shown in Saint-Tropez until 27 July 2025) expresses a delicate mingling of Brutalism and Art Nouveau.

The organic process of creation with Lebanese artisans in Beirut, Tripoli and Beqaa was like a hybrid blend of archaeology and design, where found shells emerged as new kinds of functional fossils. Raphaël worked closely with Chérine Magrabi, founder of House of Today, and they titled the exhibition ‘Low Tide – Marée basse’, which expressed the idea of forms emerging from the sea framed by a scenography designed by Simon Basquin.

Shaha Raphaël's shell-inspired designs on view in Saint Tropez

(Image credit: Stephane Minnesota)

The collection emerged from Raphaël and Magrabi’s shared love of collecting shells. Raphael began the process by casting shells, drawing and hand-making models that reminded her of fishbones. Together they visited craftspeople across Lebanon, where each object is made, from stoneworkers to aluminium specialists. Magrabi introduced Raphael to a third generation lampshade maker and a lace maker. What emerged was a series of tables, stools, mirrors as well as tableware, glasses, cutlery, coffee cups, each expressing the precision of her organic, geology-inspired jewellery.

'I loved her sensibility and the quality of her work – she's quite a perfectionist, and always sees things through to the end,' says Magrabi, whose intention with House of Today is to challenge designers out of their comfort zone. The non-profit organisation amplifies emerging designers in Lebanon through mentorship, residencies and exhibitions from Basel to Milan. 'Our aesthetics were aligned and we evolved the collection together with the artisans – adding, removing, exploring.'

Subsequently this collection has seen Raphaël expanding her language in scale, function and experimenting with new materials. Take the Spine coffee table, composed of four aluminium modules – ‘a set of vertebrae’ describes Raphaël – resting upon a ‘comma’ shaped base made of found she-oak wood that has a ‘vanilla’ scent. This piece came from a carpenter from Bekaa, who saves unique pieces of found wood especially for her. Raphaël imagines the table as an infinitely modulating piece, 'We kept it super brute,' she says.

The Claw side tables evocative of ‘crab claws’ are made of the semi-precious stone of onyx, which was left unpolished. The Fossil table is made of a pale southern Lebanese stone with brass legs that cling into carved edges. Three ‘edgy’ fish-bone-evolved pairs of candelabras are coated in three patinas – silver, pink and blue and green. Silver coffee cups with brass handles sit upon brass plates; a chess table is laid with found shells cast in two different patinas.

There’s a lampshade with a brutalist base operated by a delicate chain, she originally imagined as a necklace and decorative spoons in brass and silver, cast by hand in silicon from fossilised fishbones. Raphaël explains: 'I’ve always loved the idea of having to ask yourself the question, is it found or is it designed?'

These mysterious, lyrical objects feel at home in Saint-Tropez, where the spirit of the Mediterranean Sea infuses the community. The ribbon to the exhibition was cut on opening night by Sylvie Siri, Mayor of Saint Tropez, and this summer the town welcomes further creativity with Marseille-based architect Isabelle Castanier’s group exhibition ‘Une Maison á Saint Tropez’ featuring friends and designers including Marion Mailaender, Sacha Parent (both highlighted by the Design Parade 2024 ) and Linde Freya Tangelder, and Astier de Villatte’s ‘Saison á Saint-Tropez’ with limited edition designs of ‘Triton et Sirène’.

‘Low Tide – Marée basse à Saint-Tropez’ by Shaha Raphaël – 1 Place des Lices, Saint-Tropez, until July 27

