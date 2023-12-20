New Hyundai Kona EV is no aesthetic knock-out, but should you really care?
The Hyundai Kona EV sneaks unconventional thinking into the mainstream, cloaking excellent tech in wilfully awkward forms
Hyundai’s Kona is a contemporary expression of pure, uncomplicated, unadorned and no-nonsense personal transportation. It is a car designed to fit seamlessly into any life, anywhere in the world, carefully scrubbed of cultural signifiers or indications of class. It wears its unconventional looks with quiet pride.
All this makes it sound like the Kona is bland and soulless and not necessarily worthy of your attention. In truth, it's actually rather striking, albeit not exactly elegant, an illustration of how avant-garde ideas can creep into the mainstream and reshape the middle of the road.
Hyundai knows that plenty of potential customers, both now and in the imminent future, are happy to disavow the unduly elevated status the car has acquired. Instead, they're treating cars like a four-wheeled appliance, a means of getting from A to B without attracting attention or causing unnecessary hassle.
Hence the Kona. Hyundai makes plenty of cars that cater to the conspicuous consumer. Both Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are design statements first and foremost, distinctive but different expressions of how an EV should look to those whose perception of tomorrow’s technology is infused with a hint of futures past.
Hyundai Kona EV: better on the inside
Not so with the Kona. Straddling the blurry line between mid-sized hatchback and compact SUV, the latest version of this electric four door is not going to win any beauty contests. Certain details are clearly brought over from its more stylish siblings, like the triangular creases on the side panels and the dot matrix-style lower front grille. Overall, however, there are two many lines, too many intersections and not enough coherence.
The old Kona was also pretty fussy, but this new car appears to be akin to a transitional fossil, a waypoint between the curvier Hyundais of old and the creased edges of the company’s current retro-future direction.
The rear view is probably the most uncompromising, with pronounced wheel arches that terminate in the light clusters, all set beneath a wide brake-light strip; the effect is two separate cars that have been spliced together in a CAD program. Even the relatively clean front end suffers from a lack of definition and character.
But all this should matter, because this is a car for those who don’t care, right? In any case, what matters most is where you’ll be spending most of your time, the interior. A step change along from the older model, the Kona is comprehensively equipped with functions like a live rearview display that pops up in the instrument cluster when you operate an indicator.
There’s also storage, space and plenty of buttons and functionality, like the ability to send some of the EV’s power to an external appliance. Hyundai also offers in-car streaming via Amazon Music (if you have an account), with voice recognition promised further down the line.
The Kona is not a bad car by any definition. Range is more than decent at around 300 miles, with EV performance to match, and it’s compact and utterly easy to live with, with Hyundai’s history of fine reliability and long warranties to boot. Automotive aesthetics are purely subjective and shift with the passing of time. Give it a few years, and this modest mid-sized EV will probably have accrued plenty of much-needed character.
Hyundai Kona EV, from £32,450, Hyundai.co.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Year in review: top 10 audio products of 2023
Every audio brand offers high fidelity as a gilt-edged promise – which products matched up to the claims? Consult our top 10
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Newly opened Nobis Hotel Palma is filled with 1,000 years of history
Nobis Hotel Palma brings together the best of both Scandinavian and Spanish designs in a former 12th-century medieval Muslim palace
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published
-
‘100 Women: Architects in Practice’ celebrates exceptional global architecture
‘100 Women: Architects in Practice’, a new book by RIBA Publishing, elevates the work of international studios that lead in contemporary building design
By Marwa El Mubark Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with transport editor Jonathan Bell
From a spin on the Lego Ideas Orient Express to the world's most stylish e-scooter, practical meets playful in this on-the-go gift guide
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Hyundai Ioniq 6, the brand’s newest EV, impresses with its all-round ability and sweeping lines
We drive the Hyundai Ioniq 6, an electric sports saloon with an idiosyncratic sense of style and lashings of tech
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Genesis’ Luc Donckerwolke brings new shapes to luxury mobility
Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis’ chief brand officer and chief creative officer, on its Europe-only G70 Shooting Brake, the new Genesis EV60 electric vehicle, and the shape of cars to come
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Hyundai and Kia charge ahead in the design stakes
What drives Hyundai? A combination of design, desire and ability.
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Hyundai’s future glows bright with IONIQ Electric and Kona Hybrid
On track to achieving a 75 per cent electrified fleet by next year – Hyundai is accelerating into the future with two new variants of their IONIQ and Kona models
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Hyundai looks to its history for the car of the future
As featured in our February 2020 Wallpaper* Design Awards Issue, Hyundai's latest concept car, the Hyundai 45, is a combination of intelligent interior design and eco-conscious engineering inspired by the company's historic 1970s icons
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Electrification takes pole position at Frankfurt Motor Show 2019
By Guy Bird Last updated