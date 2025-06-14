The bespoke Jaguar E-Type GTO melds elements from every era of the classic sports car
ECD Automotive Design’s one-off commission caters to a client who wanted to combine the greatest hits of Jaguar’s E-Type along with modern conveniences and more power
Although Jaguar’s E-Type was introduced back in 1961, the shape, identity and meaning of the British sports car remain timeless. Values stay high, as does the ongoing admiration for what is regularly acclaimed as one of the most beautiful automotive designs of all time.
As a result, the E-Type has proved to be a favourite platform for enhances and updates. We’ve seen beautifully trimmed and restored examples from Helm and Bill Amberg, electrified variants by Electrogenic as well as nut-and-bolt perfect re-issues by none other than Jaguar itself.
American outfit ECD Automotive Design is not about pure authenticity. The Florida-based company also develops bespoke Land-Rovers, but their latest project is the Jaguar GTO, a nomenclative mash-up (GTO is a famed Ferrari badge, although ECD says it stands for ‘Grand Touring Open’, as opposed to 'Gran Turismo Omologato') that hints at the varied influences and elements that have gone into this bespoke grand tourer.
This one-off car was built for a specific private client but points to what ECD can do when given free reign. With bodywork built by aluminium restoration specialists in Coventry, UK (where the original was manufactured), the GTO has design elements that span the entirety of the E-Type’s production history. From the original Series 1 model to the 1968 Series II and larger, heavier Series III from 1971 to 1974, ECD has picked all the best bits.
That means the lucky owner gets a car based on a Series II chassis with the design purity of the Series I and the V12 engine from the Series III. There are even elements of D-Type design in the smooth tapering bodywork, which has no bumpers and a narrower oval front grille.
The V12 has been uprated to more than 400hp (the original only put out around 270) thanks to custom fuel injecting and other mechanical elements have been updated to cope, including fully adjustable ride height and dampers and new brakes.
As befits a completely bespoke car, ECD’s Jaguar E-Type GTO has an interior trimmed with hand-stitched Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather throughout. The brushed aluminum dash includes American-made Moal Bomber gauges and dials, while must-have modern tech like Bluetooth audio, heated seats and USB ports, are carefully concealed.
Finished, naturally, in Metallic British Racing Green, the E-Type GTO also comes with a removable hard-top for all-season use.
Jaguar E-Type GTO, for more details contact ECD Automotive Design, ECDAutoDesign.com, ECDAutoDesign
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
