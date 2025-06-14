Although Jaguar’s E-Type was introduced back in 1961, the shape, identity and meaning of the British sports car remain timeless. Values stay high, as does the ongoing admiration for what is regularly acclaimed as one of the most beautiful automotive designs of all time.

ECD Automotive Design E-Type GTO (Image credit: ECD Automotive)

As a result, the E-Type has proved to be a favourite platform for enhances and updates. We’ve seen beautifully trimmed and restored examples from Helm and Bill Amberg, electrified variants by Electrogenic as well as nut-and-bolt perfect re-issues by none other than Jaguar itself.

ECD Automotive Design E-Type GTO (Image credit: ECD Automotive Design)

American outfit ECD Automotive Design is not about pure authenticity. The Florida-based company also develops bespoke Land-Rovers, but their latest project is the Jaguar GTO, a nomenclative mash-up (GTO is a famed Ferrari badge, although ECD says it stands for ‘Grand Touring Open’, as opposed to 'Gran Turismo Omologato') that hints at the varied influences and elements that have gone into this bespoke grand tourer.

ECD Automotive Design E-Type GTO dashboard (Image credit: ECD Automotive Design)

This one-off car was built for a specific private client but points to what ECD can do when given free reign. With bodywork built by aluminium restoration specialists in Coventry, UK (where the original was manufactured), the GTO has design elements that span the entirety of the E-Type’s production history. From the original Series 1 model to the 1968 Series II and larger, heavier Series III from 1971 to 1974, ECD has picked all the best bits.

ECD Automotive Design E-Type GTO dashboard with bespoke dials and switchgear (Image credit: ECD Automotive Design)

That means the lucky owner gets a car based on a Series II chassis with the design purity of the Series I and the V12 engine from the Series III. There are even elements of D-Type design in the smooth tapering bodywork, which has no bumpers and a narrower oval front grille.

The V12 engine from a Series III model has been uprated (Image credit: ECD Automotive Design)

The V12 has been uprated to more than 400hp (the original only put out around 270) thanks to custom fuel injecting and other mechanical elements have been updated to cope, including fully adjustable ride height and dampers and new brakes.

The retrimmed interior of the unique Jaguar E-Type GTO by ECD Automotive Design (Image credit: ECD Automotive Design)

As befits a completely bespoke car, ECD’s Jaguar E-Type GTO has an interior trimmed with hand-stitched Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather throughout. The brushed aluminum dash includes American-made Moal Bomber gauges and dials, while must-have modern tech like Bluetooth audio, heated seats and USB ports, are carefully concealed.

Finished, naturally, in Metallic British Racing Green, the E-Type GTO also comes with a removable hard-top for all-season use.

(Image credit: ECD Automotive Design)

Jaguar E-Type GTO, for more details contact ECD Automotive Design, ECDAutoDesign.com, ECDAutoDesign