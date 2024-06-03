An E-Type like no other: a classic Jaguar gets the Helm and Bill Amberg treatment

Restoration specialist Helm is committed to building 20 exacting restorations of the Series 1 Jaguar E-type, regularly cited as one of the most beautiful automotive designs of all time. Following the first car, which was created in close collaboration with Bill Amberg Studio, the Buckinghamshire-based company has now completed the second example.

The Series 1 Jaguar E-Type by Helm (Image credit: Helm)

Dubbed the ‘Rhode Island Commission,’ this fabulously rich creation combines the dynamite silhouette of the Series 1 E-Type FHC (fixed-head coupé), perhaps the purest and most elegant of all the various types of E-Type Jaguar built between 1961 and 1974.

Helm’s workshops set about restoring the bodywork and mechanicals, adding fresh strengthening to the chassis and engine frames, as well as new suspension components for better handling and finishing it all with skills and techniques that go way beyond what was possible in the Sixties. There’s also an Apple AirPlay audio system with seven speakers.

Enhancements and upgrades have been made throughout (Image credit: Helm)

Within that impossibly glamorous metallic emerald green bodywork nestles another important update; an entirely new interior overseen by Bill Amberg Studio. As the second collaboration between Amberg and Helm, the extra interior space in FHC model allowed the leatherworking studio to go a little further with their accoutrements.

Ochre leather trim is used throughout the new interior (Image credit: Helm)

The interior is trimmed in ochre-coloured bespoke semi aniline cow hide and calf suede leather, paired with hand-crafted aluminium panels. On top of this, there is a luggage set consisting of two Bill Amberg Rocket bags and two Weekender bags, fastened into position with handmade leather straps.

As Amberg notes, ‘the original E-type was rather let down by its black plastic interior. The new interior is designed to match the promise of the exterior – such a classic car deserves a luxurious experience to match once the driver is behind the wheel.’

The car comes with a bespoke four-piece Bill Amberg luggage set (Image credit: Helm)

As well as the subtle mechanical upgrades, nut and bolt restoration and sumptuous interior, the Helm E-Type also protects its delicate bodywork with new parking sensors.

Helm founder Chedeen Battick says that the firm’s mission is ‘to take advantage of modern best practice in terms of build and engineering in order to create the ultimate E-type, fit for the expectations of today’s driver, without compromise.’ Eighteen more to go.

(Image credit: Helm)

Helm-Motorcars.co.uk, @HelmArtomotiv

BillAmberg.com, @billambergstudio