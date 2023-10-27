Helm’s meticulously re-imagined Jaguar E-Type features a finely crafted interior by Bill Amberg

Helm are Jaguar E-Type restoration specialists. Focusing exclusively on the first and most beautiful iteration of the E-Type, the 1961 Series 1, Helm are committed to building twenty cars over the next few years. Unlike the many other E-Type experts around the globe, Helm don’t believe in meticulous restorations back to the car’s original 1960s configuration. Instead, each Helm E-Type is built to order, using the very best in contemporary technology and engineering whilst still retaining its timeless lines.

This is the first E-Type Roadster tackled by Helm – their first commission was a graceful S1 Coupé. In addition to a long list of technical enhancements that include a custom lowered seating position to upgraded brakes, engine and new aluminium doors and bonnet, there’s also the discrete integration of very modern creature comforts such as parking sensors, LED indicators, a reversing camera, Bluetooth integration, a digital speedometer and more.

Most importantly of all, this particular car involved a close collaboration with one of the legends of modern leather design, Bill Amberg. Chedeen Battick, Helm’s founder, describes Amberg’s contribution as a sensitive and elegant update of the original. ‘Bill is a real car enthusiast,’ he says, ‘He has a passionate opinion on what a classic car should look like, so this project has been a developing partnership. Bill’s aesthetic: luxury but understated, modern but classic, demonstrating the expertise of traditional British craftwork, perfectly matches our own at Helm.’

Back when the E-Type debuted in March 1961, it might have stunned with its dramatic aerodynamics, but the interior trim was humble and rather harsh black vinyl. Amberg and his studio have transformed the cabin by upholstering it throughout in semi aniline leather and Calf suede. ‘The idea was to create an interior for how the E-type could have been if the same attention was paid to the inside detailing, in order to match the iconic shape of the exterior,’ Amberg says, ‘We’re trying to produce something that reflects the spirit of the car.’

This rich black interior is complemented by the two-piece luggage set, also by Amberg, made from black Italian calf skin with vegetable-tanned shoulder strap and detailing. ‘We thought it would be much better to have a more casual, spur of the moment travel bag,’ he explains. The black leather is contrasted by vivid Ferrari Rosso Corsa bodywork that shows off the familiar yet still exhilarating form of this iconic car. Helm has transformed a classic for the modern age.

