Aston Martin completes its first Tokyo townhouse, crafted by the brand’s design team
This luxurious private house in Tokyo’s Omotesandō neighbourhood offers design and details shaped by Aston Martin, as well as features for the dedicated car collector
Two years ago, we reported on the announcement of Aston Martin’s first residential project in Japan, a Tokyo townhouse called N°001 Minami Aoyama. This week, the British luxury manufacturer announced the project’s completion, marking yet another milestone on its slow transition to an all-encompassing luxury brand and not simply a maker of high-end sports cars and grand tourers.
The focus will remain on four wheels, of course, but projects like this new townhouse, demonstrate that Aston Martin’s in-house design team’s core competence goes far beyond automotive. It’s a talent ably demonstrated by these images of the completed building. Compare and contrast with the original renders and you’ll see that the company has simply translated its design process into the architectural realm.
The townhouse is a single private residence, spanning four storeys on a sloping site in Tokyo’s Omotesandō neighbourhood. With a total floor area of 724 sq m, it offers a generous amount of living space, especially in a city like Tokyo. All that floor area offered scope for signature elements such as the automotive gallery, seen here housing a Vantage and a Vanquish, a garage space that backs onto one of the living areas to provide a view of the cars from within.
The project was undertaken in partnership with luxury real estate developer Vibroa Inc and continues the firm’s ongoing dabbling in architectural design, most notably at the Aston Martin Residences in Miami. Other projects are underway around the world, including an interior design scheme for The Astera on Al Marjan Island in the UAE.
According to Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin, the collaborative project is about celebrating ‘the influence of Tokyo’s culture, history and style. The city has always held an important creative space within our design studio, and Aston Martin’s increased presence in Japan and Asia has provided fertile ground for inspiration and collaboration,’ he adds.
Behind the vertical metal louvres of the façade, which provide a combination of shade, privacy and ever-shifting light, intriguing glimpses of the interior are offered up, including the secluded first-floor terrace, complete with traditional onsen bath and rippling mirrored ceiling.
‘The clean lines, seamless boundaries and far-reaching views allow the residents to connect with and experience this unique location,’ says Reichman, ‘Inside, we’ve catered to the senses, using a holistic combination of elements and materials to create a calm and relaxing space for them to retreat.’ In addition to the spa there’s also a substantial new basement containing a gym, wine cellar and golf simulator system.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
At the rear of the property, the sloping site provides excellent urban views from the balconies, culminating in a rooftop terrace complete with sunset views and kitchen facilities. The basement and ground floor are linked by a bespoke folded steel staircase, an origami-inspired structure lit by a custom-designed pendant chandelier. Upstairs, the accommodation consists of three en-suite bedrooms.
Fixtures and fittings combine craft know-how with Aston Martin’s contact book of partners and like-minded brands. The house contains an integrated Bowers & Wilkins Audio System and wardrobes and cabinets are by Molteni&C, while materials include black lava kitchen surfaces, nebula steel and hinoki wood cladding.
‘Vibroa is delighted to be working with such an iconic ultra-luxury brand as Aston Martin,’ says Toshiyuki Yoshida, CEO of Vibroa. ‘Their renowned design philosophy and expertise brings a unique dimension not just to this home, but the wider world of real estate in Japan.’
AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin, Vibroa.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Studiomama’s cast faces capture a sense of childlike joy
Made in collaboration with one of London’s last traditional foundries, the studio’s ‘Face Castings’ series explores play, perception and the enduring influence of Bruno Munari
-
Eileen Gray: A guide to the pioneering modernist’s life and work
Gray forever shaped the course of design and architecture. Here's everything to know about her inspiring career
-
Inside Belmond’s most exclusive holiday villa yet, a lavish Ligurian palazzo
Once the theatre of lavish parties, Villa Beatrice is now a palatial haven of seclusion with easy access to Portofino’s Splendido, a Belmond hotel
-
Tour the brutalist Ginza Sony Park, Tokyo's newest urban hub
Ginza Sony Park opens in all its brutalist glory, the tech giant’s new building that is designed to embrace the public, offering exhibitions and freely accessible space
-
Pace Tokyo is a flowing Sou Fujimoto experience that ‘guides visitors through the space’
Art gallery Pace Tokyo, designed by Sou Fujimoto in a Studio Heatherwick development, opens in the Japanese capital
-
How the Arc’teryx Tokyo Creation Centre is all about craft, openness and cross-pollination
Arc’teryx launches its Tokyo Creation Centre, a hub for craftsmanship designed by Torafu Architects, embodying the brand's ethos
-
Shigeru Ban has perfected the art of enclosure
Taschen’s new XXL monograph, Shigeru Ban. Complete Works 1985 – Today, brings out the sheer diversity of the Japanese architect’s work
-
Pioneering Miami residences by Aston Martin aim to capture the imagination
Marek Reichman on the creation of the new Miami residences by Aston Martin, the brand’s new design showpiece
-
Space Un celebrates contemporary African art, community and connection in Japan
Space Un, a new art venue by Edna Dumas, dedicated to contemporary African art, opens in Tokyo, Japan
-
Monospinal is a Japanese gaming company’s HQ inspired by its product’s world
A Japanese design studio fulfils its quest to take Monospinal, the Tokyo HQ of a video game developer, to the next level
-
Tokyo home Le49Ⅱ brings together drama, domestic luxury and hybrid working habits
Le49Ⅱ by Japanese architects Apollo is a Tokyo home for a young family with hybrid working habits