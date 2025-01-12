Jaguar’s big rethink earns its Type 00 concept car a Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
We salute the forward-thinking and bold choices of the dramatic Jaguar Type 00 Concept, a preview of next year's all-new electric GT
After the pink moondust has settled and the reactionary howls have tailed away, what to make of Jaguar’s Type 00 concept? Is it the most finely crafted piece of comment-bait ever created? That’s undeniable, given the scale of the pile-on from social media and traditional commentary when the car was unveiled at Miami Art Week last December.
Its progenitor, JLR’s CCO Gerry McGovern, has been widely quoted as saying that ‘Jaguar has no desire to be loved by everybody’, to which some wags swapped ‘everybody’ for ‘anybody’. In fact, the backlash has helped cement our appreciation for this attempt to do things differently. Not intended for production – a point widely missed by those who misunderstand the entire raison d’être of a concept car – the Type 00 is a Jaguar from an alternative timeline.
Squint at the side profile and you’ll see a hint of the original fixed head coupé E-Type. Imagine that the company’s troubled years under British Leyland ownership never happened, and car design followed the baroque and winding path of pop culture, not slavish corporate imitation. That’s the world the Type 00 occupies. We rather like it.
The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 winners are also featured in full in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 9 January 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: JB Blunk rings are sculptures for the hand
The JB Blunk Estate has partnered with J Hannah on the reproduction of four special rings
By Hannah Silver Published
-
CES 2025: we select the best new tech for home and workplace
Ten new devices that’ll help define the domestic realm and the world of work, should you wish to immerse yourself still further in the algorithmic mire
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Sleep happily ever after on Carl Hansen & Søn’s reissue of a Kaare Klint bed
Carl Hansen & Søn’s ‘Spherical’ bed is a worthy Wallpaper* Design Award 2025 winner, celebrating both the past and the future in one fell swoop
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
The top 10 concept cars of 2024, as selected by Wallpaper’s Transport Editor
We round up our favourite forays into futuristic design with this collection of concepts and design studies showcasing the transport of tomorrow
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
La Vie en Rose: can the Jaguar Type 00 reset the narrative surrounding the brand’s reinvention?
This is the Jaguar Type 00, the first physical manifestation of the reborn brand’s new commitment to ‘Exuberant Modernism’. We take it for a semiotic spin
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Jaguar reveals its new graphic identity ahead of a long-awaited total brand reboot
Jaguar’s new ethos is Exuberant Modernism, encapsulated by a new visual language that draws on fine art, fashion and architecture
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Marjan van Aubel’s ‘8 Minutes and 20 Seconds’ installation with Lexus is our Best Solar Roller
The Dutch solar designer Marjan van Aubel mounted an interactive installation in Miami to introduce Lexus’ new zero-emission LF-ZC concept car
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is Best Game Changer
Genesis brings its A-game to the virtual realm with a concept car designed purely for use in Gran Turismo, picking up a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024 en route
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Helm’s meticulously re-imagined Jaguar E-Type features a finely crafted interior by Bill Amberg
Helm transforms the legendary E-Type into a thoroughly modern machine, upgrading every aspect of Jaguar’s pioneering sports car to an exacting brief
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Zoute Grand Prix is a car fest like no other at a pristine Belgian beachside town
Amy Serafin takes to the well-heeled streets of Knokke-Heist to experience the Zoute Grand Prix, its annual cavalcade of classic car-related events, from a rally to an auction
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition is the last of its kind as the marque hints at a radical future
The Jaguar F-Type 75 will be the last ever V8-powered Jaguar; is it also the end of conventional sports cars for this legendary British marque?
By Jonathan Bell Published