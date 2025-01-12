Jaguar’s big rethink earns its Type 00 concept car a Wallpaper* Design Award 2025

After the pink moondust has settled and the reactionary howls have tailed away, what to make of Jaguar’s Type 00 concept? Is it the most finely crafted piece of comment-bait ever created? That’s undeniable, given the scale of the pile-on from social media and traditional commentary when the car was unveiled at Miami Art Week last December.

The Type 00 Concept featured dramatic scissor doors (Image credit: Jaguar)

Its progenitor, JLR’s CCO Gerry McGovern, has been widely quoted as saying that ‘Jaguar has no desire to be loved by everybody’, to which some wags swapped ‘everybody’ for ‘anybody’. In fact, the backlash has helped cement our appreciation for this attempt to do things differently. Not intended for production – a point widely missed by those who misunderstand the entire raison d’être of a concept car – the Type 00 is a Jaguar from an alternative timeline.

Jaguar Type 00 Concept (Image credit: Jaguar)

Squint at the side profile and you’ll see a hint of the original fixed head coupé E-Type. Imagine that the company’s troubled years under British Leyland ownership never happened, and car design followed the baroque and winding path of pop culture, not slavish corporate imitation. That’s the world the Type 00 occupies. We rather like it.

Jaguar Type 00 Concept interior (Image credit: Jaguar)

jaguar.co.uk/copy-nothing

The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 winners are also featured in full in the February 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands from 9 January 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today