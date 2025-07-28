'A small piece of architecture': BassamFellows reissue Philip Johnson and Richard Kelly's floor light
Philip Johnson and Richard Kelly's floor light was originally designed for the architect's Glass House and available from BassamFellows this Autumn
‘When I first moved into the Glass House, there was no light other than the sun,’ wrote Philip Johnson about his 1949-designed architectural masterpiece in New Canaan, Connecticut. ‘You can imagine the problem with reflections. If you had one bulb, you saw six.’
Johnson tasked lighting designer Richard Kelly with devising an atmospheric lighting solution that would sit and fit perfectly into his architectural masterpiece, and the Johnson/Kelly floor light was born in 1953.
When design duo Craig Bassam and Scott Fellows of BassamFellows moved into another Johnson-designed gem the former home of Richard and Geraldine Hodgson in New Canaan, they were inspired to revive the design, which reflects light from the bulb upwards into a coned top, then down and out, spreading a soft glow.
Coming to market this autumn, the satin stainless steel floor lamp achieves a balance of character and anonymity – ‘a small piece of architecture’ as BassamFellows eloquently put it. ‘Its effect is subtly theatrical, part of an ensemble that shapes the ambiance of a room without dominating it.’
The Johnson/Kelly Floor Lamp is manufactured by BassamFellows under license and authorisation from The Glass House, The National Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Estate of Richard Kelly.
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo recently returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as global design director, and is now serving as its design critic.
