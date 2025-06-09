Before you step aboard Belmond’s Royal Scotsman, one of the world’s most luxurious trains, you'll walk down a red carpet to the skirl of bagpipes. The captain will glance at you and say, ‘Just remember, the train never waits.’

It’s a great, somewhat Ghibli-esque line – one that's well-suited for the enchanting journey ahead. To celebrate four decades carrying passengers through the Scottish Highlands, from the Forth Railway Bridge to the vast and dramatic northwest, the overnight train has introduced a wave of even more plush additions.

The Belmond Royal Scotsman introduces new Grand Suites

(Image credit: Photography by Pierre Mouton)

Last spring saw the debut of the Magpie Grand Suites, expanding the Royal Scotsman’s Edwardian-style accommodation beyond classic double, twin and single cabins. Designed by French interior architect Tristan Auer, the suites exude a lavish atmosphere that is both generous and cocooning, with traditional touches. Pictish stone motifs and Celtic symbols are layered with bespoke tweeds, tartans and finely detailed mahogany marquetry.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

This woodwork takes a softer, dreamier turn in the newly-unveiled Heron Grand Suite, with marquetry crafted by heritage studio A. Dunn & Sons that features patterns that echo the region’s dramatic valleys and rugged terrain. Rich jacquard fabrics in mossy greens and warm beiges cover the day lounge sofa, developed by Scottish textile house Araminta Campbell – a nod to Fair Isle knitting traditions. The artisan touches continue with elegant ceramic basins by Galloway potter Joshua Williams.

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

(Image credit: Photography by Ludovic Balay)

Both Grand Suites feature a double bed with an embossed headboard, a dressing table with a stool and a Scottish larch dining table. Guests can opt for private in-cabin dining, complete with butler service and a tailored minibar. Also included is a complimentary spa treatment at the Royal Scotsman’s unapologetically romantic Dior Spa (also on board Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express), which is now the centrepiece of a new wellness retreat.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

A two-night Highland Journey in a Grand Suite starts from £6,000 per person on an all-inclusive basis; belmond.com