Aberturret Estate House is a luxurious hideaway in Perthshire

The Glenturret, Scotland’s oldest working distillery, has added an exciting new chapter to its story, having opened the doors to Aberturret Estate House at its property in Crieff. It stands as a splendid brand home that encapsulates the style and values of The Glenturret and is used for events and tastings. It may also be hired for the exclusive use of guests and offers a luxurious hideaway nestled in the picturesque landscape of rural Perthshire.

Discover Aberturret Estate House

(Image credit: Schnappsphoto)

Formerly the Dower House of the Murray Clan (who were the owners and founders of the Glenturret distillery more than 260 years ago), the house has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment that honours its heritage while creating a deeply comfortable contemporary space.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Glenturret)

Aberturret Estate House is a relaxing sanctuary with all the comforts of a beautifully appointed private home. Interior designer Will Nolan has seamlessly combined a mood of relaxed country life with one of refined chic.

Related story (Image credit: Courtesy of Fhior and Heron) Edinburgh fine dining restaurants: we took a gourmet tour

The decor features bespoke furniture as well as antique pieces; a palette of soft greys and blues, tartan and Harris tweed, sit elegantly in tune with the surrounding Scottish landscape, as does the artwork, provided by The Fine Arts Society Edinburgh. Significant works by artists such as Joseph Farquharson, Edward Arthur Walton, George Harvey and Sir Eduardo Paolozzi add another rich layer to an atmospheric setting, and all art on display is available to purchase.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Glenturret)

The house accommodates 12 guests in six bedrooms that look out onto breathtaking scenery, and there are several entertaining spaces in which to sink into soft seating and sip a drink by a roaring fire.

The Glenturret’s exceptional whisky collection is offered for guests to enjoy, and the distillery has also now unveiled The Aberturret Gin, a handcrafted, small batch spirit: rich, smooth and complex, and perfect for a classic gin and tonic.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Glenturret)

At the heart of the house, the large kitchen (complete with an Aga in Glenturret blue) is an inviting place to gather and contemplate the possibilities of the day (or night), which are many. The Glenturret team are on hand to arrange a variety of activities, such as falconry, fishing and archery, and a short stroll from the house takes you to the ancient Glenturret Distillery, where you may learn about whisky making on a private tour.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The distillery also presents the opportunity for an outstanding gastronomic experience, at the two Michelin-starred Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, headed by chef Mark Donald (should you be arriving at the estate via the Scottish capital, also see our guide to Edinburgh fine dining restaurants).

(Image credit: Mark Seager Simple Photography)

This house and its setting are an extraordinary enclave that offers the highest level of hospitality.

As John Laurie, managing director at The Glenturret, says: ‘Aberturret Estate House is a beautiful and traditional Scottish estate property. It is where we want our guests to relax, gather with friends and family and experience the very best that Scotland has to offer.’

(Image credit: Mark Seager Simple Photography)

theglenturret.com