Edinburgh fine dining restaurants: we took a gourmet tour

Visiting Edinburgh’s Old Town for the first time will surprise you for two reasons. Firstly, how the city’s overlaid streets and hidden walkways oddly evoke MC Escher’s iconic Relativity lithograph. Secondly, the plethora of Edinburgh fine dining restaurants tucked away in these intricate paths (and beyond).

From exquisite tasting menus featuring divine amuse-bouches and inventive petits fours to the never-ending supply of natural wines, Edinburgh’s gastronomic scene is rich and diverse. Come along as we showcase the city’s wealth of fine dining hotspots. Slàinte Mhath!

Best Edinburgh fine dining restaurants

Creative dining at Fhior

Fhior's private dining room (Image credit: Courtesy of Fhior)

If the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, then Fhior will win you over again and again. Led by husband-and-wife duo Scott and Laura Smith, the Edinburgh restaurant’s name comes from the Gaelic word for ‘true’. Clarity of flavour, a symbiotic connection to their suppliers and meticulous attention to detail are just a few of the qualities that make dining at Fhior, such an unforgettable experience.

Scallop, pine and kohlrabi served with scallop roe toast at Fhior (Image credit: Courtesy of Fhior)

Fhior, which sits at 36 Broughton Street, offers a tasting menu with options ranging from seven to ten courses, as well as a four-course set lunch option – both can be teamed with a drinks package that includes a sommelier-curated wine pairing for each dish, featuring high-quality, small-scale producers. Through a simple plate composition focusing on rich tastes and inventive use of ingredients, each course perfectly reflects the restaurant’s general atmosphere: straightforward, clever and inspiring.

Fhior's Petit Fours selection at Fhior (Image credit: Courtesy of Fhior)

Beyond Fhior’s excellence in using the best of Scottish produce and a rich emphasis on flavour and balance lies an unrushed, knowledgeable team communicating passionately the inspiration and process behind each creation. Also worth spotlighting is the fact that at Fhior, nothing goes to waste – from chipped ceramics repaired using the Japanese technique of Kintsugi, to the tasty pastes created from a collection of ferments gathered in the kitchen, to the many leaves, fruits, nuts and seeds foraged from restaurant’s one-acre garden.

fhior.com

Small plates and vigorous concoctions at Skua

Skua interiors (Image credit: Courtesy of Skua)

Perched on the lower levels of chic St Stephen Street in Stockbridge, Skua features black-painted walls, contemporary art, and a bewitching light installation by Blackmoon Lighting.

Partridge, pumpkin, sage, black garlic, nori and kale at Skua (Image credit: Courtesy of Skua)

Occupying a former bar cellar, Skua is now a refined dining destination led by talented young chef Tomás Gormley (who is also co-founder of Michelin-starred Edinburgh restaurant Heron, see below). Despite its modest kitchen size, the restaurant’s menu packs a punch, offering concise yet dynamic dishes that, celebrate seasonal produce with verve and devoid of unnecessary embellishments. The BBQ Leek with Hazelnut Mole and Walnut Ketchup or the Grilled Sea Bass with Kale and Sea Leek are certainly worth a try.

Monster Punch at Skua (Image credit: Courtesy of Skua)

The wine list features an array of natural pairings, with weekly specials showcased on a modest black chalkboard. The cocktails? Pretty tantalising, including both classic favourites and inventive creations, such as the smoky An Old Fashion, and the Lind and Lime Gin-rich Tokyo Calling. Skua’s sister restaurant, Cardinal, is in the same area and set to introduce tasting menus starting in April, further expanding the small bites concept.

skua.scot

Michelin-starred, dainty bites at Heron

Heron interiors (Image credit: Joshua Greenwood. Courtesy of Heron)

During your gourmand trip to Edinburgh, one spot you’ll likely hear about constantly is Heron, a Michelin-starred gem in Leith, the city’s vibrant port district boasting the UK’s highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants per square metre outside of London. Initially established by Sam Yorke and Tomás Gormley, with Yorke now at the helm, Heron proudly showcases Scotland’s youngest-ever Michelin-recognised chefs’ charming farm-to-table concept.

Langoustine squid ink croustade at Heron (Image credit: Joshua Greenwood. Courtesy of Heron)

Heron presents a serene interior reminiscent of an artist’s sanctuary, encompassing a split-level space boasting a forest green wood-panelled bar and raised seating overlooking the neighbourhood's picturesque river meeting the sea. The cuisine, served in crockery by local ceramicist Borja Moronta, is both enticing and artfully presented, focusing on fresh ingredients. With dainty courses that evolve with the changing seasons, diners can expect to be treated to a unique journey underscored by inventiveness, skilled techniques, and classic and international flavours.

Valrhona chocolate malt and caramel dessert at Heron (Image credit: Joshua Greenwood. Courtesy of Heron)

From the invigorating Langoustine Squid Ink Croustade to the delicate Valrhona Chocolate Malt and Caramel dessert, each dish at Heron celebrates the natural elegance and richness of its ingredients. Guests can select from pescetarian, vegetarian, and vegan menus, available in both tasting and à la carte options, and pair their meal with one of two exceptional wine selections.

Mouth-watering, regional flavours at Cannonball

Cannonball interiors (Image credit: Courtesy of Cannonball)

Edinburgh’s Old Town counts with Cannonball, a locals’ favourite housed within a 17th-century townhouse situated at the west end of Castlehill, on Edinburgh's fabled Royal Mile. With lift access to all floors, each level reveals a new dimension. Descend to find an intimate private dining room adorned with 19th-century photographs, offering a secluded space for special occasions or step through the Old Knocker Door to discover a cosy cocktail and whisky bar.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cannonball)

The award-winning double-height restaurant, with seating for 50 guests, lies at the top, offering panoramic vistas of the city’s landmarks. The menu is a tribute to Scotland’s culinary heritage, showcasing seasonal delights from local artisans. Whether opting for lunch, dinner, or the tasting menu, each dish promises a regional speciality, such as the Findlays of Portobello Haggis with Glengoyne whisky sauce or the Steelhead Smoked Trout. And for a sweet finale, indulge in the signature Chocolate Cannonball.

contini.com

Rendezvous at The Spence, inside Gleneagles Townhouse

The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse interiors (Image credit: Courtesy of Gleneagles Townhouse)

Nestled within Gleneagles Townhouse, The Spence offers an all-day dining experience in a majestic setting. Housed in a historic building that once served as a branch of the Bank of Scotland, the restaurant is the epitome of elegance with its vaulted ceilings and majestic domed roof. Inside, feminine touches like pastel seating, delicate lights, and fringed details soften the grandeur of the original marble columns.

The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse Afternoon Tea (Image credit: Courtesy of Gleneagles Townhouse)

Head chef Jonny Wright celebrates Scotland’s finest produce, collaborating with local producers to craft seasonally inspired dishes – the delicacies include the Spiced Pumpkin and Feta Filo Tart with pickled walnut and black cabbage and the region’s favourite, Roast Scottish Lamb Rump. Complementing the cuisine is a comprehensive wine list honouring both contemporary and traditional makers. Don’t miss the indulgent afternoon tea overseen by head pastry chef Renato Blinder, featuring savoury classics and sweet treats made with local ingredients. Those after romantic drinks, try The Lamplighters bar for a Caught in the Rain.



gleneagles.com