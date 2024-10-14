Eurostar unveils new onboard dining led by trio of trailblazing chefs

Eurostar announces a reinvention of its onboard culinary offering led by two-Michelin-starred British chef Jérémy Chan, French pâtissière Jessica Préalpato and British wine connoisseur Honey Spencer, who take over the 10-year-long tenure of French chef Raymond Blanc. The catering offer is linked to the introduction of the company’s new service classes: Eurostar Standard, Eurostar Plus and Eurostar Premier.

Eurostar introduces Premier Dining

Jérémy Chan, Jessica Préalpato and Honey Spencer next to Eurostar train (Image credit: Courtesy of Eurostar)

From fine wines to bold flavours, the new menu features four distinct courses: amuse-bouches, a main course, a cheese plate and dessert. The first two were developed by Chan, best known for his West African-inspired restaurant Ikoyi on London’s Strand, who recalls writing down the recipes in just six days.

When asked to encapsulate the dishes in three words, he tells Wallpaper*: ‘seasonal, deep and complex.’ As such, for the amuse-bouche, guests can savour a curried cauliflower mousseline paired with a smacked kohlrabi drizzled with pine nut milk. The main course options include baked salmon served with coconut rice and zesty potatoes, roasted pumpkin drizzled with honey and cashew miso or confit lamb shoulder accompanied by pearl barley and carrots.

Cauliflower: curried mousseline, piccalilli amouse-bouche (Image credit: Courtesy of Eurostar)

The meal may be enhanced by a rich Montgomery cheddar with quince chutney or a decadent Colston Bassett Stilton, accompanied by burnt honey and apple. Préalpato, recognised as the Best Pastry Chef by the World’s 50 Best in 2019, offers a delightful finale with a yoghurt, lemon verbena and granola dessert or a honey and hemp financier.

Naturally, no fine dining experience would be complete without an exquisite selection of champagne and wine – here curated by Spencer. The sommelier has ensured her advocacy towards organic and sustainable wines through a range made by small producers ‘who work with the utmost respect for their soils and terroirs.’

Eurostar Premier Dining offering (Image credit: Courtesy of Eurostar)

Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar, shares: ‘Our new gastronomic offer aims to transform each journey into a unique experience, where the indulgence begins as soon as you board, making the new Eurostar a reality for our customers. Eurostar is more than just a train: it promises new discoveries and unique moments. Our new chefs bring this vision to life, and we’re delighted to work with them on this journey.’

Eurostar’s Premier Dining will be available from 4 November 2024, eurostar.com