Seven London late-night restaurants worth staying up for

London might not quite be the city that never sleeps, but there are still enough places to eat if you’re hungry in the wee small hours and want something more substantial than a midnight snack before the Night Tube home.

This doesn’t, however, need to be a meal dictated by necessity or convenience; done properly, late-night dining has its own distinct vibe. 'There is something intriguing and mysterious about eating a little bit later,' says restaurateur Martin Kuczmarski, who opened The Dover in late 2023. 'Dimmed lights, moody atmosphere, a martini and a plate of comfort food is an unbeatable combination.'

Not every restaurant below promises all of that – but they do all serve excellent food in stylish surroundings after midnight.

London late-night restaurants

The Dover

The Dover is located at 33 Dover Street, W1S 4NF

A club without the sub is the vibe of this supremely chic Mayfair Italian from former Soho House chief operating officer Martin Kuczmarski, tricked out with enough wood panelling and velvet curtains to make the clientele of post-theatre actors feel like they’re in a fabulous VIP suite backstage. A snack menu of lobster rolls and caviar-topped potato cakes is served between midnight and 1am. Read our full review of The Dover.

Open until 2am Thurs-Sat. Food served until 1am.

thedoverrestaurant.com

Duck and Waffle

Duck and Waffle is located at 110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY

Duck and Waffle’s 40th-floor view faces downriver towards Docklands rather than back to the bright lights of central London, though there are few complaints from diners who are here to watch the sun rise over the horizon in the east. The late-night menu includes the namesake dish of waffle topped with confit duck leg, a fried duck egg and maple syrup, the perfect late-night (or early-morning) munchy.

Open 24 hours. Late-night menu served 12am-5.30am

duckandwaffle.com

Speedboat Bar

Speedboat Bar is located at 30 Rupert Street, W1D 6DL

A spicy spin on Chinatown, this Thai joint is inspired by the canals and Chinese cafés of Bangkok. There are curries, stir-fries, drunken noodles and seafood salads, with whisky sours to cool the palate between mouthfuls of hot, sweet and sour. Just the thing to jolt yourself awake after midnight, as too the green-and-yellow interiors and ear-splitting decibels.

Open until 1am Fri-Sat. Food served until 12.30am.

speedboatbar.co.uk

Cecconi’s Pizza Bar

Cecconi’s Pizza Bar is located at 19-21 Old Compton Street, W1D 5JJ

This casual offshoot of Cecconi’s, the Soho House-owned Italian, offers a late-night alternative to the legendary Bar Italia nearby, with the added benefit of both eating and seating. The straightforward menu is exactly what you want in the early hours – thin and crispy pizzas, creamy desserts, small plates of arancini and calamari – and there are Negronis and Aperol spritzes on tap.

Open until 3am Fri-Sat. Food served until 2am.

cecconispizzabar.com

Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish is located at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, W1J 6BR

There’s nothing subtle about Sexy Fish, from the Damien Hirst mermaids bobbing along the wall to an unofficial dress code of ‘all that glitters’. The Vegas-meets-Dubai vibe feels most appropriate once the clock has struck midnight and the pan-Asian snack menu is rolled out to a soundtrack of DJ sets. Expect lobster tempura, wagyu gyoza, spicy tuna maki and salt-and-pepper squid.

Open until 2am Thurs-Sat. Food served until 12.30am.

sexyfish.com

Los Mochis London City

Los Mochis London City is located at 9th Floor, 100 Liverpool Street, EC2M 2AT

The absence of residents in the Square Mile means that this ninth-floor Mexican/Japanese mash-up needn’t worry about disturbing the neighbours, which makes it just the ticket for City boys and girls working late. Take a seat on the heated rooftop terrace with a sushi roll in one hand and a taco in the other and forget about being back in the office any time soon.

Open until 3am Thurs-Sat. Food served until 2.30am

losmochis.co.uk

Chop Chop

Chop Chop is located at The Hippodrome Casino, Cranbourn Street, WC2H 7JH

Chinatown is a fertile hunting ground for hungry night owls – Dumplings Legend closes at 3am, Old Town 97 at 3.30am – though if it’s been a *really* big night, head to the Hippodrome Casino, where Chop Chop shuts at 4am. This sibling of the famous roast-meat specialist Four Seasons serves the same high-quality duck, pork and chicken, plus dim sum and noodles. Don’t forget some ID to show the casino doormen.

Open until 4am Mon-Sun. Food served until 3.30am.

hippodromecasino.com