Dine amid old-school glamour at The Dover in London’s Mayfair

The latest hot ticket to open on Mayfair’s Dover Street, The Dover is a riot of golden-age glamour and dining decadence. The eatery evokes the splendour of old-school New York paired with classic Italian charm – an ode to ‘Sophia Loren in 1970s Brooklyn’, according to former Soho House group COO Martin Kuczmarski, whose debut restaurant this is.

Promising respite from the workweek hustle and a haven for weekend rest, The Dover is an exercise in traditional elegance – and securing a table here requires mastering the time-honoured art of making a phone call.

It’s golden hour at The Dover

The Dover menu subtly illuminated by a vintage lamp (Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

Architect and design firm Quincoces-Dragò & Partners infused the space with understated sophistication. After stepping through the sumptuous velvet curtains, guests find themselves in an intimate dining room adorned in rich red and pink hues, accented by the heady scent of Mysore sandalwood. It sets the stage for glamorous evenings accompanied by the dulcet tones of vinyl records. Curated music selections, spanning classic soul, funk and disco, transport diners to different eras.

The Dover is an exercise in traditional elegance and golden-age glamour, decked out in a quietly refined material palette of wood, brass and glass, enhanced by ambient lighting (Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

(Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

(Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

The starting point for designers David Lopez Quincoces and Fanny Bauer Grung was ‘to tell a story of the past and the future, where traditional hospitality meets novelty in an intriguing mix that’s welcoming and not intimidating’.

They continue: ‘We wanted to match simple materials with precious pieces, a lot of wood with patina against velvet, Murano glass chandeliers by Venini, and small hints of brass. These materials never age and make the space feel like it’s always been there, timeless. The Dover is an extremely special place, intimate but open, naughty and polite all at once.’

(Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

(Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

(Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

Under the guidance of head chef Valentino Pepe, who trained with Alan Yau and Gennaro Vitto, the menu pays homage to timeless classics such as prawn cocktail, beef tartare and lobster ravioli. Drinks-wise, there’s an enticing array of martini options, New York and Italian classics, and a signature creation crafted from Konik’s Tail vodka, Cocchi vermouth and orange bitters.

(Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

thedoverrestaurant.com

A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today