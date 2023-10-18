Il Gattopardo is a Mayfair centrepiece of modern Italian design
Mayfair's new restaurant Il Gattopardo celebrates the golden age of Italian decor and cusine
To walk into Mayfair restaurant Il Gattopardo is to step back in time to 1950’s Italy when the country was at a height of opulent design. Located on Mayfair’s Albemarle Street, Il Gattopardo represents a classic Italian take on its Golden age with an interior inspired by Gio Ponti and Carlo Mollino’s apartment in Turin.
Mayfair's Il Gattopardo celebrates Italian design
The restaurant the exterior is a perfect execution of the fashionable ‘quiet luxury’ lifestyle, forming an effortlessly chic entrance and outdoor seating, with dark glossy wood and gold detailing.
Upon entrance you feel part of an old Hollywood set design, with timeless décor and rich textures. Il Gattopardo meaning ‘The Leopard’ in Italian, provides subtle hints throughout the interior via carefully painted blue leopard motifs peering around each wall.
Although the interior seemingly emulates luxury, Parisian design duo Dion & Arles intertwined the seduction and frivolity of bygone Italian summers, blending classical design references with mid-century modernism.
Overhead, hanging vines with a vineyard colour palette embrace the geometric wall design, with the mirrored ceilings elongating the area as if on a Mediterranean veranda. The angled skylights allow for a slice of light in this cosy setting, perfect for extended lunches that drift into the late afternoon.
The heart of the restaurant reflects typical Italian family values shown by the soft furnishing and grouped tables, garnished with individual lamps casting a centrepiece of warm lighting. Each table topped with sepia drawings inspired by artist Piero Fornasetti, expands the intimate attention to detail.
Nonetheless, the sophisticated Italian stone topped Crudo bar occupying a corner, is the pinnacle of 1950s exuberance, with dark wood fittings mimicking the dashboard of a vintage Fiat coupé, and frosted glass dividers allow for an intimate setting.
For a more private dining experience head down the staircase, lit up by a handmade stained-glass window reflecting the geometric shapes consistent throughout the restaurant interior. This private dining room blends heritage and modernity, while intertwining their iconic leopard motifs through the carpet, inspired by the late antique dealer and exotic interiors muse, Madeleine Castaing.
To end your evening, a hidden terrace offers golden hour dining, in a hazy amber setting. A diamond, lattice trellis reimagines a classic Italian pergola perfect to sit back and relax with an Aperol spritz.
Il Gattopardo
27 Albemarle St
London W1S 4HZ
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Athens restaurant Gallina serves contemporary design and culinary fusion
Gallina is a new Athens restaurant by Objects of Common Interest, mixing contemporary design and fusion cuisine at the Greek capital
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Manolo Blahnik celebrates the art of shoemaking in latest addition to his expansive digital archive
Lauded shoe designer Manolo Blahnik speaks to Wallpaper* about the new space – part of a digital archive project started in 2021 – which centres on the craft behind the brand’s signature footwear
By Jack Moss Published
-
Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu honoured with 2023 Oberlander Prize
Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu has been awarded the 2023 Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
We spend the night at The Peninsula London
We spend a night at The Peninsula London, which raises the bar for the premier Asian hospitality specialist
By Lauren Ho Published
-
New London restaurant Pollini opens at Ladbroke Hall with interiors by Vincenzo De Cotiis
Vincenzo de Cotiis Architects and chef Emanuele Pollini create Pollini, Ladbroke Hall's new restaurant
By Malaika Byng Last updated
-
The Peninsula hotel in London is a finely tuned global ‘showpiece’
The Peninsula, the world’s longest continually operating hotel group, opens its long-awaited London location in Belgravia; we take a first look inside
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Published
-
Pavyllon is the new restaurant at the Four Seasons Park Lane, London
Pavyllon at the Four Seasons Park Lane sees us enrapt by chef Yannick Alléno’s ‘Badaboum’ eggs
By Mary Cleary Published
-
The Dorchester hotel unveils 21st-century look by Pierre-Yves Rochon
London’s Dorchester hotel gets a glamourous refresh by Pierre-Yves Rochon
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Manzi’s is reborn in London’s Soho offering flamboyant seafood dining
Manzi’s by The Wolseley Hospitality Group opens in Soho, London, introducing its all-day seafood delicacies and flamboyant decor
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ember Locke promises stays with a location-inspired splash of colour
Ember Locke, the lifestyle hospitality brand's sixth location in London, launches in Kensington and Chelsea in a splash of colour
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
London tour: from design shopping to exciting dining, architecture and art
Our London tour is a guide to the city’s must-sees of the moment, from Battersea Power Station to a hyperlocal design hub and the best bars and restaurants
By Martha Elliott Published