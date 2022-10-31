London tour: from architectural gardens to nose-to-tail dining, the best of the city right now
Take the Wallpaper* London tour – the latest in our weekly travel round-ups of exciting cultural attractions and design-led destinations, one city at a time
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There’s no clearer sign that autumn has arrived in London than a flurry of adverts for new art exhibitions being pasted on the walls of the Underground, and the smell of mulled wine drifting through Borough Market. It’s the perfect time for a recap of the city’s new highlights and latest openings, from secret gardens to a revamped music hub. Here, in the latest of our ‘Postcard from’ series, our junior digital news editor Martha Elliott writes from her hometown to offer a very Wallpaper* London tour.
Take our London tour: must-sees of the moment
Omved Gardens
This former urban wasteland in Highgate has been transformed by landscape architects del Buono Gazerwitz into a hidden oasis housing a wildflower meadow, orchard and vegetable patch. Its mission? To function as an outdoor lab and experiment with how food can be a catalyst for change. Its creative space hosts cinema nights, exhibitions and workshops, while its kitchen is designed as a place for chefs to exchange culinary tips.
Sarabande High Road at Paxton 17
Set up by the late Alexander McQueen in 2006, the Sarabande Foundation champions creative minds through scholarships and residencies. In the new year, the foundation will expand its footprint to Tottenham, adding 15 studios and an exhibition space as part of the area’s new creative quarter, Paxton 17. The Sarabande High Road studios, set in two Grade II-listed townhouses, will be let to artists at heavily subsidised rates.
St John Marylebone
The original St John was opened in 1994 near Smithfield Market by Trevor Gulliver and Fergus Henderson, pioneers of nose-to-tail eating. Now the restaurant is expanding to Marylebone Lane, where it will continue its emphasis on excellent wines and local, seasonal food, staying true to its original mission of serving up wholeheartedly good fare in elegant, understated spaces.
Royal College of Art Battersea Campus
At 15,500 sq m, Herzog & de Meuron’s new Royal College of Art Battersea campus building, unveiled earlier in 2022, is the largest development in the college’s history. A central hangar space looks to open the institution towards the street, offering opportunity for public creative performances, shows and discussions, and making the new building an access point into the university’s innovative hub.
Koko
With a historic line-up that includes The Rolling Stones, Charlie Chaplin and Amy Winehouse, there are few creative venues whose portfolio matches that of Koko. Rising from its ashes after a seven-year revamp orchestrated by Archer Humphryes Architects, the new Koko comes with a bar decorated with Joachim Lambrechts’ artwork, a penthouse with a recording studio and a pool table, and an artistic programme that includes House Gospel Choir and Jon Hopkins.
Queercircle
Newly opened in the Design District on Greenwich Peninsula, Queercircle offers London a public creative space grounded in social action. The charity amplifies queer voices, uniting curators, writers, artists and organisers for exhibitions, talks and tours. Until 21 December 2022, artist Bones Tan Jones presents ‘Tunnel Visions’, their first institutional exhibition in the UK, inspired by a walk they did from Greenwich to Stonehenge.
‘Hallyu! The Korean Wave’
The V&A’s ‘Hallyu! The Korean Wave’ is the first international exhibition to celebrate K-culture’s phenomenal, cross-industry impact. Exploring the Korean Wave’s resonance in art, fashion, beauty, cinema, drama and music, the show will feature outfits worn by K-pop idols, sets from now-iconic films – such as a recreation of the bathroom set from Parasite – and art by the likes of Nam June Paik and Ham Kyungah.
Cecilia Vicuña: Hyundai Commission
This year, Chilean artist Cecilia Vicuña will take on Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall until 16 April 2023, with an installation exploring ecology, femininity, community and social justice. As the artist told us recently: ‘Even though it’s inside the museum, people take it differently, perhaps because it’s an industrial space, it belongs to everybody. Experiencing – sensing, feeling – is the most powerful way of transmission.’
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
Design Week Lagos 2022 celebrates creativity and innovation in West Africa and beyond
Curated by founder Titi Ogufere, Design Week Lagos 2022 is based on a theme of ‘Beyond The Box’
By Ugonna-Ora Owoh • Published
-
Tree View House blends warm modernism and nature
North London's Tree View House by Neil Dusheiko Architects draws on Delhi and California living
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Mercedes-Maybach: behold the majesty of the ultimate limousine
The Mercedes-Maybach is built around the needs and comfort of its back-seat passengers. Happily, if you’re stuck behind the wheel, the experience is still one to savour
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Notting Hill’s Sister Jane Townhouse is a theatre of whimsy
Sella Concept devise an eccentric, multi-experiential home for fashion brand, Sister Jane
By Harry McKinley • Published
-
Holmes Hotel carves out its own corner on London’s Chiltern Street — London, UK
By Melina Keays • Published
-
Aparthotels: the new breed of accommodation offering the best of both worlds
Aparthotels are big business. We take a look at Native, the design-led brand with big plans
By Lauren Ho • Published
-
Locke at Broken Wharf — London, UK
By Daven Wu • Published
-
Stay Camden — London, UK
By Daven Wu • Published
-
Gaucho Charlotte Street — London, UK
By Melina Keays • Published
-
Great Scotland Yard Hotel — London, UK
By Melina Keays • Published
-
Silo — London, UK
By Lauren Ho • Published