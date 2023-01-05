Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 winners announced here and in February issue

Beyond her indomitable presence on the big screen and timeless style – which have made her one of the most beloved figures in the entertainment industry – Julianne Moore has been a passionate champion of design. She’s amassed an impressive personal collection, decorated her own homes, and built strong ties with designers and dealers over the years. So we were delighted when she agreed to serve as a judge of our annual Design Awards.

Not only is Moore the perfect cover star, she also has a feel for what good design can achieve beyond elevating our environment. As she tells our contributing editor Tilly Macalister-Smith, design can be a powerful differentiating force in a world of overstimulation: ‘It can call your attention to something, it can give you an actual emotional experience. And the more you could do that in your life, the better.’ This has proven a strong guiding principle for our selection of honorees throughout our dedicated awards issue.

Her fellow judges are no less illustrious. Inez & Vinoodh, who shot our portrait of Moore, are natural inclusions not simply because of their pioneering approach to image-making, but also Inez’s ambitions in the field of design; as is Pamela Shamshiri, one of the most sought-after names in American design and a wizard at breathing new life into historic buildings. Objects of Common Interest, our Designers of the Year 2022, have also come on board. And to round off the panel, we are particularly pleased to have Nils Frahm, the genre-bending musician known for his unconventional use of the piano. Besides discussing his recent album, Music for Animals, Frahm also takes us on a tour of Funkhaus, the former GDR radio station complex in Berlin that he has meticulously restored into a contemporary creative hub.

Our judges determined the winners of our special categories – Designer of the Year, Best Public Building, Best Private House, Best Domestic Design, Best Grooming Product and Life-Enhancer of the Year – based on a shortlist drawn up by Wallpaper*.

Elsewhere in the magazine, our roving editorial team scoured the world for showstopping achievements and shining stars from across the creative industries. From the best looks on the S/S 2023 catwalks and a renowned Brazilian architecture studio’s first ski retreat to a mega sculpture in the Nevada desert and a choir of wooden dolls programmed to perform a cappella compositions, these designs are evidence that the creative industries are more vibrant than ever.

And given the recent surge of interest in the creative uses of AI, it is apt that we would leverage its advances to commend our winners. We commissioned photographer Ben Millar Cole, who has experimented with AI-aided art since 2015, to imagine a new Wallpaper* Design Award using art generator Midjourney. Meticulous and of-the-moment. How very us!

Bill Prince

Acting Editor-in-Chief

WALLPAPER* DESIGN AWARDS 2023 WINNERS

The Judges’ Awards

Six special categories, adjudicated by this year’s judges, Julianne Moore, Inez & Vinoodh, Pamela Shamshiri, Objects of Common Interest, and Nils Frahm.

Designer of the Year

India Mahdavi

Best Domestic Design

Turntable, by Brian Eno and Paul Stolper Gallery

Best Private House

Desert Palisades, US, by Woods + Dangaran

Best Public Building

Chapel of Sound, China, by Open Architecture

Best Grooming Product

Perfumes, by James Turrell, for Lalique

Life-Enhancer of the Year

Tigín Tiny Homes, by Common Knowledge

All our other Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023

As decided by the Wallpaper* team.



Best Adaptation

Pictures from Home, at Studio 54, New York

Best Art Installation

Hyundai Commission for Tate Modern: Brain Forest Quipu, by Cecilia Vicuña

Best Asterisk

AI-generated Design Award 2023, by Ben Millar Cole

Best Bee Lines

Limited-edition honey, by Flamingo Estate

Best Cable Show

‘To-Tie’ lamps, by Guglielmo Poletti, for Flos

Best Clean living

‘Tiberio’ vanity unit with washbasin and mirror, by Andrea Parisio and Giuseppe Pezzano, for Ceramica Cielo

Axor ‘One’ basin mixer in Ice, by Barber Osgerby, for Axor

‘Resincrete’ tiles, by VitrA

‘Zencha’ bath, by Sebastian Herkner, for Duravit

‘Joy Neo’ freestanding bath mixer, by Palomba Serafini Associati, for Ideal Standard

Best Click

‘M Lock 4810 buckle, by Montblanc

Best Commute

Elizabeth line, London

Best Construction

‘Extrude’ coffee table, by Arthur Vallin

‘EP01’ chair, by Lauren Goodman

‘CSQ’ console, by Niko Koronis, from Carpenters Workshop Gallery

‘Silo 2FG’ floor lamp, by Lambert & Fils

Untitled 2022, by Harry Morgan

‘Aluminium’ stool and candlestick, by David Taylor

Best Cross Pollination

‘Occasional Object’ cutlery set, by Virgil Abloh and Alaska Alaska, for Alessi

Best Curve Appeal

Conch pearl earrings, by Boghossian

Best Debut

‘Volume, the Land and the Maker’, 2022, by Unno Gallery

Best Disappearing Act

‘A’mare’ outdoor furniture collection, by Jacopo Foggini, for Edra

Best Earth Builder

Vinu Daniel, of Wallmakers

Best Eighth Wonder

City, Nevada, by Michael Heizer

Best Elements of Surprise

Waste-based Terrazzo Family, 2022, by Charlotte Kidger

‘Yubiwa’ side table, by Roxane Lahidji

‘Refoam’ console, by We+

‘Liquid Geology’ table, by Can

‘Paper’ chair, by David Horan, for Béton Brut

Best Ensemble

Choir, by Teenage Engineering

Best Eye Candy

‘Margas LC2’ armchair, by Louise Liljencrantz, for &Tradition

‘T4’ lounge chair, by Holloway Li, for Uma

‘Havana’ armchair, by Lab 15, for Eilersen

Best Game Changers

Haas Brothers, for L’Objet

Best Hearth

‘By the Fire’ fireplace, by Studio Luca Guadagnino

Best Hidden Gem

Studio Renn, Mumbai

Best Hot Spot

‘Cabanon’ sauna, by Rodolfo Dordoni, for Effegibi

Best In Shows (S/S23)

Bottega Veneta

Fendi

Gucci

Paul Smith

Chanel

Givenchy

Dior

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Louis Vuitton

Dolce & Gabbana

Prada

Loewe

Rokh

Hermès

Sportmax

Ferragamo

Raf Simons

Tod’s

Issey Miyake

Talia Byre

Marni

Celine Homme

Balenciaga

Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier

Best Mirror Finish

‘The Principle of Lightness’ collection, by MDF Italia

Best New Weaves

Waving Towers, by Cristián Mohaded

‘Ibuju’ stool and bench, by Francisco Jaramillo, for Fango

‘Basket’ lounge chair, by Joe Colombo, for Gubi

Best Outdoor Lounge

‘Gatsby’ planters, by Ramón Esteve, for Vondom

‘Camargue’ sofa, by Antonio Citterio, for Flexform

‘Onsen’ tables and lounge chair, by Francesco Meda and David Quincoces, for Gandia Blasco

‘Onda’ lounge chair, by Gordon Guillaumier, for Roda

‘Plumon’ sofa and chair, by Patricia Urquiola, for Kettal

‘Circlet’ stool, by Janus et Cie

‘Talo’ tables, by Altherr Désile Park, for Expormim

‘Twins Alu-Teak’ lounge’ chair, by Sebastian Herkner, for Emu

Costiera’ sofa, by Christophe Pillet, for Ethimo

Best Reissue

‘Tobi-Ishi’ table, by Barber Osgerby, for B&B Italia

Best Restaurant

Ikoyi, London, by Studio David Thulstrup

Best Rock Formations

‘Pebble Rubble’ collection, by Front, for Moroso, upholstered in ‘Arda’ fabric, by Front, for Kvadrat Febrik

Best Seating

Ko yori, Japa n

Best Silhouettes

‘Horizonte’ sofa system, by Marcio Kogan/Studio MK27, for Minotti

‘EK61’ light, by Esben Klint, for Carl Hansen & Søn

‘Mush’ table, by Jean-Marie Massaud, for Poliform

‘Blevio’ dining table, by Ignazio Gardella, for Molteni & C

‘Lloyd Tex’ bookcase, by Jean-Marie Massaud, for Poltrona Frau

‘Flutz’ chairs, by Michael Anastassiades, for Cassina

‘Stance’ vases, by Colin King, for Menu

Best Ski Retreat

Flag House, Canada, by Studio MK27

Best Sleeper Hits

‘Dharma’ bench, by Studiopepe, for Baxter

‘Car Park 1’ rug, by Odd Matter, for CC-Tapis

‘Leonardo’ bookshelf, by Alessandro La Spada, for Visionnaire

‘PK0 A’ Chair, by Poul Kjærholm, for Fritz Hansen

‘Collapse’ vases, by Sofia Tufvasson, for Menu

‘Vibe’ bed, by Carlo Colombo, for Giorgetti

Best Spirit Lifters

‘Alpha’ mini sake pitcher and sake tumblers, by Hans Harald Rath, for J & L Lobmeyr

Limited-edition ‘HopStep’ crystal vessel; ‘HopStep’ in brown glass and ‘Cloud Pipe’ in amber, by Aldo Bakker, for J Hill’s Standard

Best Storage

‘Concept USM by Rimowa’, by USM and Rimowa

Best Sustainable Style

A/W 2022 collection, by Herno Globe

Best Switch

‘Coulisse’ lamp, by Tomás Alonso, for Hermès

Best Team Colours

Roksanda x Fila

Best Tech

Pixel 7 Pro smartphone, by Google

Mania portable speaker, by Devialet

Sub Mini subwoofer, by Sonos

Best Tented Love

‘Sardine Sardine’, by Madeleine Oltra and Angelo de Taisne, for Design Parade Toulon 2022

Best Timeshare

Not A Hotel, Japan, by Shinji Hamauzu and Suppose Design Office

Best Time Traveller

Casquette 2.0 watch, by Girard-Perregaux

Best Use of Colour

First Emotions collection, by Lucia Pica, for Byredo

